Johnson County's new youth orchestra grew fast. Now it's preparing for a debut concert

A new Johnson County-based youth orchestra is hoping to bring a younger, brighter energy to classical music concerts in the area.

Created by two local music teachers, Ad Astra Chamber Orchestra of Kansas City consists of two groups of young string players, from violins to violas to cellos and more.

The intent of the orchestra, its organizers say, is to give young musicians in grades 6-12 the chance to not only spend more time learning their craft but also meeting other kids their age with a similar interest in music.

“They have orchestra in their school, but they’re choosing to do it outside of that,” Russ Pieken, one of Ad Astra Orchestra’s co-founders, said. “There’s not a ton of choices for kids to do that. Sure, if you play soccer, well, there’s 10,000 youth soccer leagues. But if you play a violin, there’s really about three organizations in town.”

Rehearsing on Tuesday evenings at the Sylvester Powell, Jr. Community Center in Mission, the orchestra is preparing for its debut concert, at 8 p.m. on Nov. 9, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave., in Overland Park.

‘My goal was 20 to 25 kids’

Andrew Gaug / Johnson County Post Co-founder Sheri Cain, a Blue Valley orchestra teacher, leads the Gemini Orchestra of Ad Astra Chamber Orchestra.

Pieken, a music educator in the Kansas City area, and the group’s other co-founder Sheri Cain, an orchestra teacher in the Blue Valley School District began brainstorming the idea of a youth orchestra last year.

It started with a simple idea: giving young musicians a chance to play their instruments while having fun.

“I try to get away from stuffy concerts,” Pieken said, “Yes, sure, they’re always going to be a little stuffy, but at the same time, we can have fun. We can smile when we play.”

When the two opened up registration for the group earlier this year, they tempered their expectations.

“My goal was 20 to 25 kids,” Pieken said. “‘(I thought) if we don’t have at least like 15 signed up to audition … then we probably might want to rethink some things.”

But 60 young musicians ended up performing during the group’s first auditions in April. Now, the groups boasts 94 players.

Andrew Gaug / Johnson County Post Co-founder Russ Pieken talks with students of the Apollo Orchestra of Ad Astra Chamber Orchestra.

Because of the group’s unexpectedly large size, Ad Astra Chamber Orchestra has had to split into two separate ensembles: the more-experienced Apollo Orchestra, conducted by Pieken, and the younger Gemini Orchestra, led by Cain.

Included in the group are young musicians from Johnson County and beyond, including Lee’s Summit and Lawrence. Some go to public schools, while others have a private education or are home schooled.

“You get to meet other kids that have the exact same interest, the exact same motivations,” Pieken said.

Cain added, “It’s their favorite class in school and they want more of it.”

In addition to working with Cain and Pieken, the orchestra also works with professional musicians, like Jun Iwasaki, concertmaster for the Kansas City Symphony and Grammy-nominated organist Jan Kraybill.

Both will be guests performers at the orchestra’s upcoming concerts.

Support from the community

Andrew Gaug / Johnson County Post The first Ad Astra Chamber Orchestra performance is Nov. 9, 2024, at Atonement Luthern Church.

Cain and Pieken credit the early success of the group to everyone promoting it behind the scenes, from parents to school teachers to fellow musicians.

In return, the orchestra wants to give the audience a concert that’s not just a showcase of their talent, but a memorable experience that leaves them wanting more.

“We aim to kind of play music that we know is challenging for the kids, but will also be new for the listener,” Pieken said. “We want people to come back. We want them to not just be coming to hear the kids, but say ‘Hey, this is a good group, and they play some fun music, and it’s enjoyable.'”

Ad Astra Chamber Orchestra’s first event, billed as its “Maiden Concert,” will be Saturday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m., at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave.

Guest performers for that concert will include Kraybill, accordion Samantha Wagner and the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Harp Ensemble.

For more information and ticket prices, visit the Ad Astra Chamber Orchestra’s official site.

This story was originally published by the Johnson County Post.