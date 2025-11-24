Johnson County will run free buses to Kansas City airport for World Cup. They may stick around

Overland Park and Lenexa have agreed to use tourism tax dollars to help fund a new, temporary bus service that will connect the two cities to Kansas City International Airport during next summer’s World Cup.

Last week, both city councils approved an agreement with the Board of County Commissioners to operate a free express bus transit line connecting KCI to Lenexa City Center and the Overland Park Convention Center.

The effort will cost $2.6 million, with $2 million of that paid for by a federal grant administered through the Mid-America Regional Council.

Both Lenexa and Overland Park agreed to chip in $200,000 each to make up the difference, along with another $200,000 from the county, which is expected to approve its portion soon.

The service will tentatively start on March 1, 2026, and end on Nov. 30, 2026. During that time, all bus rides from the airport to the two venues will be free.

“It seems like $200,000 in money that visitors to Lenexa have already paid is a good investment to get people here, visiting the public market and all of our retail (businesses) and everything else,” Lenexa Mayor Julie Sayers said on Tuesday. “(I’m) supportive of the project. I’m glad that we could be innovative as a part of this once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Kansas City is set to host six World Cup matches, to be played at Arrowhead Stadium between June 16 and July 11, 2026.

The global soccer tournament is expected to draw 650,000 visitors to the Kansas City area during that time, with an anticipated average stay of about 10 days per visitor.

How the 9-month program will run

The free airport transit service will run from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily during its nine-month run, with anticipated 25-minute gaps in between buses.

Operated by Johnson County Transit, the bus route would connect two locations with the airport: Lenexa City Center at 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard, and the Overland Park Convention Center at 6000 College Blvd.

The county selected two sites based on the concentration of hotel and commercial activity, as well as community activities that are planned during the World Cup, such as Lenexa’s Pitch Lenexa events .

The county bought 10 buses, each fitting up to 35 passengers, for the program, said Mike Nolan, Lenexa assistant city manager.

Leah Wankum / Johnson County Post Hundreds of people came out to the World Cup kickoff at the Aspiria campus in Overland Park, Kansas, on June 22, 2025.

The program’s reach extends beyond the World Cup

The pilot program is one that’s been in the works for more than a year between the cities and KCI to connect the airport with the two locations, according to Lenexa city documents.

Beyond the World Cup event, the program will be used to assess the long-term needs and demand for such bus service. Throughout the duration of the program, the county will collect ridership data to share with both cities.

“This is really to test whether or not something like this is going to have demand and have use on an ongoing basis,” Nolan said at the meeting.

If it’s successful, then the cities could explore whether transit service connecting to the airport has long-term viability.

“I think there could be a conversation, because this route is not without value, (for customers to) pay, but we intend for the pilot to be free so we can collect the ridership data to understand whether or not it’s viable,” Nolan said.

During the Overland Park City Council meeting earlier this week, Mayor Curt Skoog noted that it will be open to more than just World Cup fans.

“I think it’s key to note that this is for anybody, so any business traveler or any traveler is welcome to ride this bus,” he said.

The program will be advertised as a “Drop and Ride” service, Nolan added, meaning that bus riders won’t be able to leave their vehicles at either of the sites when they hop on the bus to the airport.

“This will be advertised as a, ‘Come and drop your loved one off’ (program).’ Come drop your friend off here at City Center, so they can get a ride to the airport, so they don’t have to be in an Uber for $50, so they don’t have to pay for garage parking or a parking spot at KCI,” he said.

Some aspects are still being ironed out

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Passengers at the Kansas City airport in 2023.

Some aspects of the program are still being worked out, such as hiring bus drivers and providing lodging accommodations for them, Nolan said.

In Lenexa, the city is working on improvements to 87th and Scarborough streets, where the bus stop will be located, including better pedestrian access, traffic signals and bus stop enhancements.

Those upgrades won’t be completed until after the World Cup is over, Nolan said.

Instead, the city is looking at temporary enhancements to address the influx of tourists at the stop.

“We’re working on coordinating with (the community development staff), as well as the county, on funding some interim improvements to make the experience easier for people who get dropped off or who get picked up there,” Nolan said.