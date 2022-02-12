Cozy up to the fire at one of Kansas City's best heated patios

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

Though social distancing may be the current norm, the physical and mental benefits of escaping into the great, big world are undeniable.

What’s more, Kansas City is a relatively easy world to navigate: most of the numbered streets run east-west, while their named counterparts run north-south. With that in mind, there’s really no reason not to — oh. It’s still a bit cold, isn’t it?

Don’t let the weather get you down. We have technology for that. (Cue the fire making scene from “Castaway.”)

Here, in no particular order, are a few of our lovely local restaurants and bars with heated patios. Stay warm and support them through the end of the winter season.

Fox and Pearl

Tucked away in Kansas City's creative and historically diverse Westside neighborhood, Fox and Pearl is the picture of “rustic, soulful cuisine.” The 1907 brick building — originally a Swedish lodge hall — features a secluded patio draped in dreamy string lights. Best of all, there are hot toddies to be had.

If, somehow, you do get cold, you’ll be pleased to know some of the cooking takes place on a live fire hearth. From the beginning, Chef Vaughn Good set out to do right by the land, working intimately with farming operations like Juniper Hill Farms in Lawrence, Kansas.

Also: The goat’s out of the bag. On Sundays, Fox and Pearl does Night Goat Barbecue from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Brewery Emperial

Brewery Emperial / Brewery Emperial's fenced-in beer garden is made up of two covered spaces — one with picnic tables and one with bistro-style seating — and fire pits as far as the eye can see.

Speaking of smoked meat, Brewery Emperial does a great house-smoked barbecue chicken. Equally good? The Biscuit, a toasty beer that the brewery has become known for and sells in growlers and six-packs.

If you’re still unconvinced, consider the do-it-yourself water station, charming atmosphere and array of outdoor seating to choose from. The fenced-in beer garden is made up of two covered spaces — one with picnic tables and one with bistro-style seating — and fire pits as far as the eye can see.

A word to the wise: making a reservation isn’t a bad idea on weekends. Brewery staff are super helpful and happy to accommodate — plus, you can bring your dog. Expect a memorable night with friends around the fire.

Coast to Coast Pub by Martin City Brewing Company

Martin City Brewing Company / Coast to Coast Pub is a new take on Martin City Brewing Company's original location.

You know what they say — there’s always something brewing in Martin City, a hidden gem located at about 135th Street in south Kansas City. Right now, it’s Coast to Coast Pub, a new take on Martin City Brewing Company’s original location.

With additional locations in Overland Park and Lee’s Summit, MCBC specializes in handcrafted beer and pizza. The operation began as a small brewpub in 2013 and continued to grow, with Coast to Coast bringing briney seafood vibes all the way to the Midwest. Not to mention the newly renovated all-weather patio.

Coast to Coast does an all-day happy hour on Sundays and live music from 6-9 p.m. Keep your eyes peeled on Instagram for $1 oyster days.

Parlor

Izzy Vivas / Parlor's huge, enclosed balcony faces west into the city, making it the perfect place to watch a sunset.

Located in Crossroads, Parlor has a remarkable view — no matter which way you look. The food hall’s huge, enclosed balcony faces west into the city, making it the perfect place to watch a winter sunset.

The second-floor balcony provides a nice landing space to eat, drink and mingle once you’ve decided which of the seven pop-up restaurants you want to try. It’s not an easy choice, and new eating options rotate in all the time.

At the moment, diners can pick from pasta, fried chicken, Detroit-style pizza, burgers, Korean fare, tacos and Filipino family recipes. At Parlor, you have nothing if not choices. And the warmth of buzzing electric heaters.

Bar K

Taylor Mingolla / Snow or shine, your furry friends can run free at Bar K, Kansas City's only self-proclaimed "dog bar." And yes, you can still get in without a dog.

Hey, pups deserve heat lamps and tents, too. All they have to do is convince someone to drive them down to the Missouri River.

Snow or shine, your furry friends will run free at Kansas City’s only self-proclaimed “dog bar” — while you hit the actual bar. Not only does the spot have a small dog park for pooches under 25 pounds and six months of age, but there’s also another, bigger all-dog park for when they grow up. And yes, you can still get in without a dog.

Over the years, the Bar K network has facilitated adoptions in Kansas City, St. Louis and Oklahoma City, helping over 100 dogs find furr-ever homes. Catch the next adoption event on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Panthers Place

Although it's a bit hard to find, Panthers Place feels like a backyard get-together at your coolest friend’s house.

Panthers Place — and its restaurant component, Outpost Social Club — will return from a winter hiatus on March 10, but both spots are so cool (or warm, rather), we had to mention them anyway.

Although it’s a bit hard to find (perhaps it’s this mystery that adds to the appeal), Panthers Place feels like a backyard get-together at your coolest friend’s house — if they traveled back from the ‘70s in a silver Airstream trailer. There’s even one parked on the property.

With a smattering of small, wood-fed heaters and various outdoor-indoor rooms, each with its own lush vibe, the comfy feelings are strong here. Head over to Instagram to confirm when Panthers Place is open in the coming months.

