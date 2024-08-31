Kansas City is a racing town. Here's where to find NASCAR, dragsters and other fast cars

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

The first auto race took place in France in 1895 and had an average speed of just over 15 miles per hour. There were no oval tracks at this time, so the race was from Paris to Bordeaux and back. Racing came to America that same year, with the first route from Chicago to Evansville, and drivers were invited to build their own “auto carriages.”

In 1922, the Kansas City Speedway was built where modern-day 95th Street and Troost exists — not to be confused with the Kansas Speedway that we know today. For starters, that original track was made out of wood — rather than the brick and dirt tracks that were popular at the time — to allow for steep embankments to be built. Some 50,000 fans reportedly watched winner Tommy Milton take the checkered flag while averaging speeds of 107 miles per hour.

However, the speedway closed down just two years later in 1924. Those wooden tracks, made with untreated lumber, were not very durable, and the last race had to be stopped because a hole appeared!

This was just the beginning of racing here in Kansas City. Here’s a guide to where you can enjoy some really, really fast driving around the metro, and see how far we’ve come in the last century.



Kansas Speedway

Luis Perez / Unsplash Kansas Speedway is the local source for NASCAR racing.

The Kansas Speedway is the best-known track in the Kansas City area, and the local home of NASCAR. Over in Kansas City, Kansas, near the Legends is a 1.5 mile tri-oval track — meaning it’s mostly oval with a slight point on one side.

It’s here that you’ll get your fill of stock-car racing. Rooted in the moonshiners of prohibition, stock car racing began with supped-up everyday cars that could outrun Johnny Law. NASCAR came around in 1946, and the sport began to explode to what we know today.

There are several NASCAR events coming up at the Speedway: the Kansas Lottery 300 on Sept. 28, 2024 and the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sept. 29.

Plan for a whole weekend of racing. Start on Friday, Sept. 27, before the stock car races to get your truck racing fix with the Reese’s 150 and the Fall NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Next year, look forward to the AdventHealth 400 in May 2025.

Ticket prices range from the Grandstand for around $49 to the Highline Club where you get chairs and tables built up on platforms. But that’s not all you can do at the Kansas Speedway.

The pre-race pass allows you to walk along the pit row to see the cars before the flag waves, attend Q&A sessions with the drivers, and sign the start line. Standing on the track before the race is an experience in and of itself. You can even bring your RV to the infield!

Before you go, make sure you check out the Speedway’s Fan Guide for information on what you can bring in, where to park, and other handy tips. Plus, you are going to need ear protection — those cars get loud! Get both great ear protection and hear the driver’s conversations when you rent a scanner right on site.

If watching a race is not enough, do the driving yourself with the NASCAR Racing Experience. Choose either a ride-along in a real stock car or drive one yourself after a bit of training.



Lakeside Speedway

Diana Orey / Unsplash Enjoy sprint car racing at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.

When you’re ready to leave the asphalt tracks behind, it’s time to come to Lakeside Speedway, one of the dirt tracks in our area. Measuring 2/5 of a mile, Lakeside has been around since 1955 — it’s located just north of the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.

Their season runs April through September, with a wide variety of cars and trucks. Featuring weekly races, Lakeside has a little something for everyone. One of the most popular series is the sprint car races. Sprint cars are smaller than the usual stock cars: While stock cars must weigh under 3,400 pounds, sprint cars top out at just 1,400 pounds.

Lakeside also runs USRA Modified, USRA Stock Car, B-Mod, E-Mod, and other types of races. During the season, there is a full schedule no matter what type of racing one would wish to see. Tickets run from $15 for adults all the way up to $25 for suites, and children under 12 get in free. Pit passes are just $35 so you can get up close and personal with your favorite racers.

And if that is not enough, check out their Demolition Derby or Monster Truck events. Find ticket info here as you plan your dirt track adventure.



Flying H Drag Strip

Flying H Drag Strip Dragster at Flying H Drag Strip in Odessa, Missouri.

Drag racing started in California along dry lake beds in the 1930s, where hot rodders reached speeds over 100 mph. Current drag cars hit that speed in less than a second, and endure G-forces equal to a space shuttle launch.

The top category of drag cars is the Top Fuel class, which goes over 300 mph in less than a quarter mile. With their overlarge back tires and epic parachutes used for breaking, drag racing is like a shot of adrenaline. Races only last between three and four seconds, but in that time, the cars burn 14 gallons of fuel.

You can see all of this at the Flying H Drag Strip, a quarter-mile course in Odessa, Missouri. General admission tickets are $35 with upgrades and pit passes also available. Check out their events page to find the race for you.

And don’t forget some of their special events, such as the Smackdown Midwest Drag Racing Series from Sept. 19-21, 2024. In attendance will be Bone Shaker, the jet-powered semi-truck with its 18,000 horsepower engine.



I-70 Speedway

Simon Hurry / Unsplash At I-70 Speedway, there are a variety of races, including midget cars.

Right down the road from the Flying H is the I-70 Speedway, a 1/2-mile oval dirt track. Opened originally in 1969, the I-70 was revamped in 2021 and is now a state-of-the-art facility. They have a multitude of racing and events from April to October, including their fan appreciation night on Sept. 28 with tickets starting at $10. There are plenty of races left for the season, so check out their events list.

The I-70 Speedway is also a great place to check out the excitement of midget cars and racing. Midget cars, by the way, refers to small cars that typically weigh less than 700 pounds — sort of like a dune buggy. But they can go 150 miles an hour thanks to their lightweight and high-powered engines. These powerful little cars can haul, but they are prone to rolling, adding a bit of added danger to the race.

Midget racing got its start in 1933 and its popularity has grown ever since. NASCAR Hall of Famers Tony Stewart, A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, and Jeff Gordan all spent time in the midget racing circuit. And if you really want to know more, you can find the Midget Racing Hall of Fame in Belleville, Kansas.



I-35 Speedway

Matthew Dockery / Unsplash See vintage race cars and racing at I-35 Speedway.

Right up the way in Winston, Missouri, is the I-35 Speedway. It is a 3/8-mile clay track, which provides a smooth surface and good grip for the racers. Constructed in 1994, their season lasts from March until October. You can catch weekly races and special events during the whole season, including their vintage car race.

Typically, vintage race cars date back to the 50’s and 60’s. Both modified and stock, it’s a true “blast from the past.” If you want to dig into this genre of racing, check out Show Me Vintage Racing, a club that now participates in events all over Missouri.

When you visit the I-35 Speedway, make a weekend of it and take advantage of its camping facilities.



Sports Car Club of America

Clarissa Votipka / Kansas City Region SCCA Learn about a variety of racing styles with the Sports Car Club of America.

Not all racing involves permanent tracks and head-to-head competition. Welcome to the world of autocross, rallycross, road racing, and road rally.

Since 1952, the Kansas City branch of the Sports Car Club of America has let racers compete against the clock. Although this is a spectator event, it doesn’t have to be — it’s something you can do in the car that you drive now.

For the most part, courses are held in big open areas such as tarmacs or fields, and anyone can enter if their cars adhere to the rules. You can find them all over Missouri and Kansas, but locally the races are held at the Metropolitan Community College Performance Driving Center, the I-35 Speedway, or the Ray Rocks Offroad Resort.

Autocross is a timed event that requires a driver’s license or a learner’s permit, and your car must be wider than it is tall. The autocross course is laid out on a paved surface with traffic cones, while a rallycross course takes place in dirt. Both races typically last under an hour, and the best time wins.

The road rally race is also a timed event but to a destination — and the lengths vary from around your town to another state. Bring a friend, because a pair of drivers must navigate there using given instructions, and they must do so legally — which means no speeding and adhering to all other safety and traffic laws.

It’s the real-life version of the movie "Cannonball Run,” but without Burt Reynolds and a whole lot safer. Check the SCCAKC website to find out their next event.



Kansas City Soap Box Derby

Kansas City Soap Box Derby Build and race your own car with Kansas City Soap Box Derby.

Leave the engines behind and let gravity provide the power. The Kansas City Soap Box Derby offers a nice change of pace for the area’s racing fans.

In the early 1930s, newspaperman Myron Scott of Dayton, Ohio, took a picture of a group of young boys racing their homemade cars made from soap crates and roller skates — thus the name soap box cars. Placed on top of a hill, the driver gets a push and then they’re off. The first official Soap Box Derby was held in 1934 and was sponsored by Chevrolet.

The Kansas City Soap Box Derby is carrying on that tradition 90 years later. Just like the old days, this activity skews young: Drivers must be between 7 to 20 years old. There are also different weight classes that encompass both the driver and the derby car, with the highest class at 255 pounds total.

For our young readers, it’s easy to get started in the sport. They’ll even let you use one of the club cars until you build your own.

The next race is October 12 and will be held at 4600 Eastern Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, next to the Missouri National Guard Armory.

They also offer a wide range of STEM-based classes for our young builders.