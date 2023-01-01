Shannon Carpenter is the author of The Ultimate Stay-at-Home. He is a nationally-known contributor on fatherhood, parenting and at-home parenting, and has appeared on programs including Good Morning America and the What Fresh Hell podcast. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, US News and World Report, and Forbes, as well as authoring several columns on CNN on topics such as the importance of paternity leave. Finally, Buzzfeed once named him as one of the funniest women of the week. However, it was weird because he is not a woman, although he is very funny.