Vine Street Brewing is hosting Kansas City's first hip-hop beer festival this weekend

Kansas City’s first hip-hop beer festival will take place Friday and Saturday in the city's historic jazz district, 18th and Vine.

Vine Street Brewing is hosting Hip-Hops Hooray, a two-day beer festival that will combine hip-hop with jazz, and feature over 30 different brewers.

“This is more so talking about the foundations of how hip-hop got started,” Vine Street Brewing co-owner Kemet Coleman said. “So when you pair that with beer, which appeals to a different sense that hip-hop can't appeal to, then I think you're going to have a complete experience.”

Since opening last July and becoming Kansas City’s first Black-owned brewery, Vine Street Brewing has had a strong emphasis on hip-hop.

“I think what we've done so far has been great as far as bringing in representation, specifically Black representation, to our industry. And also dually bringing manufacturing to a blighted area,” Coleman said.

When announcing the event, Coleman said one of his biggest fears was the possibility of the neighborhood not understanding the concept. But he said it has been received with a warm welcome.

“We wanted to let the community come into our space and understand a little bit more about the craft beer that we have here in Kansas City in the region,” Coleman said.

The festival kicks off Friday with a performance by Brass and Boujee, a 20-piece big band that combines hip-hop and jazz music. Coleman is one of two emcees who front the group.

“It activates 18th and Vine as a place where not only jazz can thrive, but also hip-hop can thrive,” Coleman said. “Right now, the hip-hop community doesn't really have a scene or a space or location to really hang their hat.”

On Saturday, over 30 brewers from around the U.S. will come together and serve their craft beer.

When event-goers enter, they will receive a five-ounce glass to try beers made by brewers who traveled from cities like Chicago and Memphis. Missouri brewers like KC Bier Co. and St. Louis’ Switchgrass Spirits will also be in attendance.

Coleman said many of the brewers attending the event collaborated with Vine Street Brewing before it opened, offering guidance and support as he and his co-founders prepared to establish their location.

“I think the future of the craft beer industry is going to have to get collaborative,” Coleman said. You really need to cross-pollinate with different industries and different genres, different businesses and different breweries to really stay relevant.”

Vine Street Brewing also has two special beers planned for the weekend — a Belgian white and a porter.

During Saturday's event, each hour from noon to 4 p.m. will showcase a new element of hip-hop. Turntables will start in the afternoon, followed by an emcee display, breakdancing performances and a beat battle tournament featuring eight different music producers.

“We're actually saying you're coming to experience all of the essence of hip-hop in one place, and not necessarily worry about what artists are there,” Coleman said.

As other Black-owned restaurants in the 18th and Vine district have shuttered, Coleman said it’s important to set the stage for what is possible for the neighborhood.

“We have to continue to kind of build on that legacy because eventually we will be a part of that history, and what will the future say about us,” Coleman said. “There's something magical happening here. This is the beginning of a new era for the jazz district.”

Tickets for Friday’s concert and costume contest are $20 apiece. For both days, tickets are $65 each.

This story was originally published by the Missouri Business Alert, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.