Kansas City's holiday concerts and shows range from traditional to rowdy, new-era merriment

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter.

Kansas City is no haven for grinches when it comes to celebrating the holidays in song. If you’re looking for something festive to do this season, we made a list of traditional noels and some rowdy, new-era merriment happening around the city.

Of course, this roundup is by no means complete because there’s just so much going on in this festive town. Let’s jingle some bells!



Big musical to-dos

Kansas City Ballet Kansas City Ballet's "The Nutcracker" is a staple of the holiday season.

As far as the Western tradition is concerned, what are the holidays — Christmas specifically — without "The Nutcracker"? The Kansas City Ballet performs this classic Victorian treat Dec. 6 through Dec. 24. Tickets start at $34, though there are discounts available for symphony subscribers. 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri 64108. Times vary.

For the classic movie fans, the Kansas City Symphony brings to the community Handel’s “Messiah,” a live orchestra performance of “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” a live orchestra concert of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” a “Home Alone” concert and more. Prices vary and tickets are selling fast. 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri 64108.

If a rockin' Christmas is your thing, you’re in luck: The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is in town Saturday, Dec. 7, for two shows, and tickets start at $59. This year’s performance is entitled “The Lost Christmas Eve” and hasn’t been seen since 2013. Expect pyrotechnics, lasers, and big, loud, memorable storytelling. Soak in the spectacle at the T-Mobile Center, 1407 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri 64106.



Want a little story with your song?

KCRep KCRep presents Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."

If you’re a fan of story first and music second, Kansas City has many an option for your consideration.

In the live theater realm, KCRep is ready with the Charles Dickens' classic “A Christmas Carol.” The ultimate story of what may befall the souls of the uncharitable, this tale is as thought-provoking as it is memorable. Tickets are as low as $54 for some shows but range much higher, so click and purchase now if this is your cup of tea. Now through Dec. 28 at Spencer Theatre on the UMKC Campus, 4949 Cherry St., Kansas City, Missouri 64110. Times vary.

For a more singing-forward version of this tale of miserliness and giving, consider the Kansas City Chorale’s “A Christmas Carol.” Grammy-nominated composer Benedict Sheehan has created a concert-length story score that weaves familiar Christmas carols and a choral orchestration into the fabric of Dickens' story. One night only at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at 5400 W. 75th St., Prairie Village, Kansas 66208. Tickets are $30, $25 and free for students.

Want something a little more intimate and unique? Consider Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory.” Don’t worry about gore — Capote authored the iconic “In Cold Blood” — this is a recollection of the author’s Alabama childhood, and is, in his regard, his most perfect work. The performance is free but requires RSVP. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures, 5235 Oak St., Kansas City, Missouri 64112.



Dancing through the holidays

Owen/Cox Dance Group Owen/Cox Dance Group's "The Nutcracker & The Mouse King" is a darker rendition of the classic tale that sticks close to the original E.T.A. Hoffman story.

Now, we’ve covered “The Nutcracker,” or have we? The Owen/Cox Dance Group’s version is something to behold. The troupe’s “The Nutcracker & the Mouse King” hews more closely to E.T.A. Hoffmann’s original dark and wild novella. This modern rendition takes the whole idea further afield with a jazz adaptation that is sure to be unforgettable. Dec. 13-15 at the Polsky Theatre. Tickets start at $25. 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park.

For a more acrobatics-forward show, consider Kansas City Aerial Arts’ “Snowbound: When Winter Magic Meets Home.” All-ages show promising to be awe-inspiring with aerial silks, hoops and more, and in a cozy setting. Dec. 6-8, $25. 5001 W. 117th St. Leawood.

The Kansas City Ballet’s Sugar Plum Fairy Children’s Ball is a unique option in that it immerses children and their parents in holiday dance and dining. Admission to the ball includes a three-course lunch attended by “waltzing flowers” (a performance by students of the Kansas City Ballet School and a reading of Clara’s magical journey to the Land of the Sweets occurs during the ball). After, attendees are whisked away to a 2 p.m. matinee of “The Nutcracker” at the Kauffman Center. Tickets start at $130. Dec. 7, 10 a.m.



Want some tunes? Here's what's hot

Jimmie Bratcher Guitarist Jimmie Bratcher performs "Man It's Christmas" at Knuckleheads.

For a feelings-forward and funky soul experience, mark your calendar for the Soul of Santa 6th Annual Holiday Benefit Concert, featuring “A Very Funky Christmas” with Blair Bryant and friends. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Gem Theater, 1615 E. 18th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64108. Tickets start at $50.

Want a musical review spanning genres and centuries? “Christmas in Song,” at the Quality Hill Playhouse, has your number — from the sacred to the secular, traditional to popular, with new gems and gospel favorites sprinkled in. Now through Dec. 22, at 303 W 10th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64105. Tickets start at $42.

Fish Fry Holiday Party KCUR's Fish Fry Holiday Party featuring the Funky Butt Brass Band on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Knuckleheads Saloon. Join Fish Fry host Chuck Haddix atfeaturing the Funky Butt Brass Band on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Knuckleheads Saloon. Get tickets!

What’s a holiday without the pops? Kansas City Chorale invites you to "Holiday Pops" for a lighthearted treatment of holiday favorites like "Jingle Bells," "The Christmas Song," "Carol of the Bells," "White Christmas" and more. Tickets are $30, or $25 for seniors and free for students. 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Country Club United Methodist Church, 400 W. 57th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64113.

A capella, anyone? Gramophone magazine Hall of Fame performers The King’s Singers are bringing their pipes to The Folly Theater, at 7 p.m. on Dec. 19, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $12.50.

There’s even a barbershop quartet option out there: Quartets Central Standard and Vocal Standard join forces for "Holiday Harmonies" at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, at the Folly Theater, 300 W. 12th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64105.

The Heartland Men’s Chorus of Kansas City’s “All Is Bright” offers “unmatched class and a dash of sass,” by their own description. Dec. 6 through Dec. 8, Folly Theater. Tickets starting at $45.

And at Knuckleheads, guitar man Jimmie Bratcher brings his “Man It’s Christmas” show over at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Tickets are $20.

P.S. If you're a fan of KCUR's Fish Fry, join host Chuck Haddix at the Fish Fry Holiday Party for an evening of funk and blues with the Funky Butt Brass Band. That's at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Knuckleheads Garage. Tickets are $25.



Explore the traditions

Candlelight Concerts At Candlelight Christmas performances, traditional holiday songs are performed by a string quartet.

For folks seeking a musical event inspired by Christian traditions, there are chorales, candlelight ceremonies and more.

Heading this group should be “Immanuel,” a concert by Melanie Penn with Störling Dance Theater and the Culture House School of Dance. Two performances on Sunday, Dec. 15. Tickets are $30 for adults 19 and up, and $20 for ages 8 to 18. Kids 7 and under are free. Heartland Community Church, 12175 S. Strang Line Rd., Olathe, Kansas 66062.

For those desirous of an intimate classical string quartet experience in a holy setting, a Candlelight Christmas performance is for you: classical string music, the grandeur of holy spaces and candles as the sole source of light. Performances by Fountain City String Quartet. Venues include the Gem Theatre and Unity Temple on the Plaza. Dec. 13 and Dec. 21. Tickets begin at $23.50.

While less overtly religious, there are also two culture-specific events of note: Christmas with the Celts and Alpine Christmas.

The former: ancient Irish carols and lively dance. 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Yardley Hall, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, Kansas 66210. Tickets start at $25.

The latter: enchanting German carols with the Kansas City Chorale. Enrich your experience with a stop at Christkindlmarkt stands. 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Free for students, otherwise $25. 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission Woods, Kansas 66205.

Culturally adjacent to those religious celebrations are these music-forward and classical-inspired events:

A gathering of Kansas City Music Teachers Association students and teachers, the Holiday Program at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Take in the music and then review the museum’s exhibitions. Finish with a beverage and treat in Cafe Sebastienne. 4420 Warwick Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri 64111.

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art welcomes fans of holiday chorale and brings the Kansas City Chorale to yet another venue, this time the museum’s Rozzelle Court, for "Wintersong." $150 includes reserved table seating and complimentary wine service. 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.

If doing good while celebrating the season sounds good to you, the UMKC Conservatory’s annual holiday choir concert, "A Season for Giving," is a good fit. The performance will serve as an occasion to support Harvesters Community Food Network. Donations are optional but encouraged. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Visitation Parish, 5141 Main St., Kansas City, Missouri 64112.

Looking for something closer to home? There are many events similar to those above across the metro:



Off the beaten path, and on the lighted path

Who's Holiday "Who's Holiday," aimed at adults, is playing at Crown Center.

"Who’s Holiday" should get your first consideration. This adult-themed show is described as the movie “Bad Santa” meets Dr. Seuss. In it, Cindy Lou Who is all grown-up and raunchy. Rhyming Christmas-esque hilarity ensues. Tickets are $35, and the show runs Dec. 6 through Dec. 23. The Ruby Room at Crown Center, 2450 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri 64108.

For a rock-infused tale of finding love in unlikely circumstances, "Christmas Ain’t a Drag" is your bet. It's the tale of four lonely individuals who cross paths at a nightclub on Christmas Eve. Featuring the rock, blues, and jazz stylings of the "Christmas Ain’t a Drag" Orchestra. From Dec. 10 to Dec. 14. Reserved table seating is $50, GA is $20. The Black Box, 1060 Union Ave., Kansas City, Missouri 64101.

Sometimes a stroll through a decorated light garden, with live music gently breezing along as you stroll, is the perfect peaceful treat. Overland Park’s Arboretum and Botanical Gardens is the ideal venue, and their 25th Annual Luminary Walk is the perfect fit for crowd-weary-yet-holiday-loving among us.

This special event is really three in one: a luminary walk, an adults-only candlelight stroll, and “Electric Glow,” a very neon light experience.

Event days, times, and prices vary, so be sure to check the link above. Generally, this festive-lights experience runs Nov. 25 through Dec. 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with final entry at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $12-17.