Kansas City is full of Juneteenth celebrations. Here’s a guide to this month’s events

Kansas Citians are celebrating Juneteenth throughout the month, and commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Considered America’s “second Independence Day,” the national holiday celebrates the emancipation of slaves, and particularly the news of the Emancipation Proclamation reaching enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865 (more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed it).

Makeda Peterson, program director of JuneteenthKC, says the holiday is about celebrating freedom and liberation.

“We look forward to everyone just being able to come together and continue to celebrate what it means to be free,” she says.

“Everyone knows that slavery is a horrible thing that never should have happened and should never happen again,” Peterson says. “And if we all believe that, then everyone should want to celebrate.”

Her father, Horace M. Peterson III, introduced the Juneteenth celebration to Kansas City in 1980. The elder Peterson, who moved to Kansas City from Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1948, was an avid historian and archivist, and founded the Black Archives of Mid-America in Kansas City in 1974.

The first year Peterson brought the Juneteenth celebration to the 18th and Vine district, the Black Archives sponsored an exhibit at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art that showcased the original copy of the Emancipation Proclamation. 10,000 Kansas Citians went to see it.

Rebecca Rivas / Missouri Independent A young dancer performs at the Juneteenth Racial Injustice Solidarity March in St. Louis in 2020.

While Juneteenth officially falls on June 19, Kansas City residents can celebrate the holiday throughout the month across the metro.

When: June 7, noon (pre-parade show starts at 11 a.m.)

Where: Historic 18th and Vine district

Kansas City will kick off Juneteenth celebrations with the 8th annual cultural parade. This year’s theme is “Triumph Over Adversity.” The parade will start at East 18th Street and Benton Boulevard and will continue west along East 18th Street.

The parade will include face painters, balloon artists, a literacy zone and a petting zoo for kids. Awards will be given out, including those recognizing drill and dance teams, best float and best motor/car club. The parade will also feature a performance from Fresh Clowns from the Universoul Circus.

When: June 12, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak St., Kansas City, Missouri 64111

The Nelson-Atkins has a full day of events to celebrate Juneteenth, including storytelling sessions, musical performances, a 2-step showcase and art showcases. Attendees can view Juneteenth book displays and a Juneteenth quilt. Kids can learn about jazz through a storytelling event. Museum admission and the celebration are free.

When: June 14, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Weston Red Barn Farm, 16300 Wilkerson Road, Weston, Missouri 64098

The Black Ancestors Awareness Campaign is hosting their 5th annual multimedia Heritage Jubilee, with the theme of “The Neighbors of Blackhawk Street: 1850-1920.” The event will explore how a diverse community came together from the pre-Civil War era through Jim Crow. The event will include jazz performances, a farmer’s market, silent auction and a free BBQ luncheon.

When: June 21, noon-10 p.m.

Where: Historic 18th and Vine district

Kansas City’s 14th annual Juneteenth festival is a free, all-day celebration featuring a carnival, performances and activities for kids. Some streets will be blocked off for the festival.

The event will feature performances from the Gospel Jubilee, Grammy-nominee Joe Thomas, jazz and hip-hop collaboration Brass & Boujee. The Zulu Connection Stilt Dancers and the Golden Feather Hunter Indians from New Orleans will also perform. There will be more than 150 local and regional vendors.

During the event, the Gregg Klice Community Center will serve as a cooling center, with free beverages and water, and a free dental clinic. There will also be activities inside the American Jazz Museum.

When: June 21, 9 a.m.

Where: Parade begins at 3507 N. 27th St., Kansas City, Kansas 66104