Food critics: The best Kansas City dishes to honor Juneteenth in 2022

Now in its second year as a federal holiday, Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, was when federal troops stood on Texas soil for the reading of General Order No. 3, informing residents of Galveston that all enslaved people were now free — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.

The official date this year is June 20, but Natasha Bailey, co-host of KCUR’s podcast Hungry For MO and executive chef at Thelma’s Kitchen, and Carlton Logan, administrator of Kansas City Eats, were eager to talk about the date's history and food traditions — including the colors of red, black and green.

"Red represents the blood that was shed. Black is for the color of the skin, and green is for the ground upon which Blacks proudly stand free," Logan explained. "Red can be found in red beans and rice, red velvet cake, hibiscus tea, and even red Kool-Aid or strawberry soda pop."

But while Juneteenth is a holiday, it's not exactly celebratory, Carlton noted.

"We're talking about a situation in which an enslaved group of people went two years without knowing that they were no longer enslaved," he said. "So some people sort of say, well, should we really be celebrating it? Perhaps we should honor those ancestors instead."

Here are their recommendations for honoring the occasion at Kansas City restaurants.

Natasha Bailey:



Soiree Steak & Oyster House — Chargrilled oysters . Chef Anita Moore has a variety of oysters, but the one that really comes to mind for Juneteenth is smoked oysters with a watermelon mignonette. They're my favorite, but there are also her seafood raviolis, smoked wings, barbecued shrimp and fried oysters. The patio is now open.

The Breakfast & Lunch Lovers' Resturant — Sweet Potato pancakes with cream cheese icing. This spot in Raytown has something for every breakfast and lunch lover. I'm partial to the sweet potato pancakes with cream cheese icing, but sometimes for breakfast you want something that's easy to hold or really comforting, so that's when I get the chicken fried chicken — sometimes it comes with two eggs served with toast or a biscuit, fried potatoes or grits. Or I'll get the breakfast burrito or the breakfast sandwich — the biscuits and croissants are divine.

Devoured Chef Jhy Coulter is amazing. Breakfast pizza? Lunch pizza? You got it. She makes the best pepperoni pizza I've ever had — the crust is to die for. She's currently popping up on Saturday mornings at the Overland Park Farmers Market. Mattie’s Foods – Mattie’s toaster. Mattie's is a vegan food truck and catering company. The Mattie's Toaster is thick-cut toast with vegan bacon or sausage, Mattie’s cauliflower hash, cheese sauce and agave to round it out with a little bit of sweetness. Also fantastic is their Buffalo Mac. Mattie’s is bringing back their food events, with the first one planned for 4-7 p.m. on June 9.

Carlton Logan, Kansas City Eats: