Kansas City arts groups ‘left reeling’ after Missouri governor slashes millions from budget

Kansas City arts organizations are reeling as they brace for the impact of cuts to Missouri state arts and culture funding.

Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe signed a package of 13 spending bills on Monday, and issued 208 vetoes that axed nearly $300 million from the budget.

At least 12 groups in the area could be affected by the vetoes, including a presidential library, a senior citizen center, and an urban farm and food distribution group. The local cuts amount to at least $12.2 million, out of a budget totaling $50.8 billion.

The governor’s vetoes can be reversed by legislative override, which would happen in September, but local arts leaders aren’t optimistic.

State funding of the arts comes and goes year over year, said ArtsKC President and CEO Dana Knapp, whose organization was not impacted by the governor’s vetoes, but “the cuts that occurred this year are particularly challenging because they are compounded by federal funding cuts to the arts and culture across the U.S.”

ArtsKC advocates for arts organizations and produces alerts and updates for policy items that could affect the arts community.

“The other thing that is unique to Kansas City in the coming year is that we are attempting to ramp up to host the World Cup,” she said.

The massive event could mean tens of thousands of visitors to the metro, and arts, culture and community organizations are anticipating increased activity.

Harry S. Truman Library and Museum The Harry S. Truman Library and Museum in Independence, Missouri, shown here, stands to lose half a millions dollars in state funding if Missouri lawmakers don't override the governor's budget vetoes in September.

“They're trying to design and prepare programming,” Knapp said, “and that takes funding and support.”

The Arts Asylum, in the Brookside East neighborhood off Meyer Boulevard, is among the local organizations that would be affected. The nonprofit provides classes, performances, and studio space, focusing on underserved communities.

“It does feel as if we are caught up in winds of discord that have nothing to do with us,” said Evie Craig, The Arts Asylum executive director. “It's just sobering in the worst possible way.”

If Kehoe’s vetoes aren’t overturned by the General Assembly, Craig’s organization would lose $250,000 from their budget.

That cut comes on the heels of the group having a $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts rescinded in May.

“We're all kind of left reeling,” Craig said. “It does feel, for many of us involved in nonprofit fields, that we are being hit from all directions.”

The Arts Asylum planned to use the state funds to complete renovations of their new space, which would have included a stage expansion.

Craig said it was critical to expanding their work.

“We have many partners in our misery, let me just say that,” Craig said.

In a statement Monday, Kehoe defended the cuts, noting the budget approved by the General Assembly included nearly $775 million more in new spending than the governor recommended. That includes 450 items Kehoe did not propose or that went beyond his recommendation.

Missouri’s general revenue fund could absorb some level of the short-term imbalance, according to the statement , but the current spending trajectory would exhaust any remaining surplus and lead to a shortfall as early as fiscal year 2027.

"We do not take this action lightly, but state government cannot spend beyond our means," Kehoe said in the statement. "With current circumstances, the fiscally responsible and conservative thing to do is reduce spending and protect Missouri’s nationally recognized financial strength in preparation for difficult budget years ahead.”

Scout Tufankjian / Art as Mentorship Enrique Chi in the LAB, a music studio in Overland Park owned and operated by Art as Mentorship, along with fellow J Buch. Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe vetoed $198,000 in state funding to the organization.

The nonprofit Art as Mentorship will lose $198,000 in state funding as a part of the budget cuts.

The organization works to give young artists access to mentorships, skill development and mental health support. Art as Mentorship also hosts an annual music and arts festival in July in the Historic Northeast.

“This is a disappointing blow and comes at a time when we also had two NEA grants go away (another $85k) which presents some formidable complexities,” said Artistic and Executive Director Enrique Chi in a statement. “In spite of those challenges our FREE festival and arts mentorship youth programs are growing and thriving because of our community's support.”

Chi, who is also leader and songwriter of the Latin Grammy-nominated band Making Movies, founded the group with the aim of building a network of world-class musicians to serve as mentors.

“This work grew slowly, grassroots projects that generated energy and healing year after year––which is exactly why we will weather this storm,” Chi said in the statement.