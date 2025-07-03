Celebrate July 4th in Kansas City with these fireworks shows and other festivities

July 4 festivities around Kansas City start as early as 7:30 a.m. on Friday, and many cities have explosive displays planned for when it gets dark. But you can also find events on July 3 and July 5, if you want to stretch out your holiday weekend.

The KC Streetcar and RideKC will operate on modified schedules for the holiday.

Here is a guide to fireworks shows, picnics and more Independence Day celebrations.

Fireworks and festivities on July 3

Bluhawk in Overland Park is hosting an Independence Day celebration a day early, starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 3. You'll find free yard games and food trucks, and fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

Edgerton's celebration will take place at Martin Creek Park, starting at 6 p.m. with music, face painting, inflatable bounce houses, and a community picnic. Fireworks light up at 9:45 p.m.

And several Johnson County cities are joining forces for a fireworks display at Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park. Those fireworks kick off at 9:45 p.m.

Head to Lee's Summit for its annual Legacy Blast (hosted at Legacy Park, of course) on July 3. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. In the meantime, find food trucks, face painting, balloon artists and inflatables at the free festivities.

Fireworks and Independence Day events on July 4

Options for dazzling, and free, fireworks shows on July 4 include the Stars and Stripes Picnic at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, the Overland Park Star Spangled Spectacular at Corporate Woods Founders’ Park and Smithville Fireworks Show at Smith’s Fork Park.

Viewers can also enjoy free fireworks in Olathe at 9:45 p.m. and all-day festivities in Parkville .

Beginning at 3 p.m., Stars and Stripes Picnic guests can shop and grab a bite from Strawberry Swing vendors . An evening of live music will follow, including a performance from local band Lost Wax. Fireworks — the largest display in the city — will begin around 9:40 p.m.

At the Overland Park Star Spangled Spectacular, food trucks open at 5 p.m. and guests can enjoy performances from the National Guard Band, Superstar Mafia, Run With It, The Rock Gods and David Williamson throughout the night. At 10 p.m., Mayor Curt Skoog will begin the fireworks display. Guests are encouraged to bring their own food, water, chairs, blankets and coolers.

The Smithville fireworks display will start at roughly 9 p.m., and people can find an ideal spot at Smith’s Fork Park, Smith’s Fork Campground or the lake near the dam. A Mama Does Ice Cream bar will begin service at 6 p.m. near the Smith’s Fork Baseball Fields. Park restrooms are closed because of annual vandalism, the Facebook event said, but portable restrooms are available throughout the park.

In Parkville, guests can start their day with pancakes hosted by the American Legion’s Parkville location on 11 Main St. at 7:30 a.m. An Independence Day parade begins at 10 a.m. on 1st and Main Street, followed by arts and crafts and a bounce house hosted by RiverPark Church and located at the baseball field south of the city parking lot.

You'll also find fireworks at celebrations in Gardner, Leawood, De Soto, Olathe and more.

More fireworks shows on July 5

Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun are bringing back their "Star-Spangled Nights" events on both July 4 and July 5. The parks will be open all day, with the normal cost of admission, but fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

The city of Independence is also using Saturday for its fireworks festivities, opening a celebration beginning at 5:30 p.m. on July 5 with music and food trucks hosted at 937 W. Walnut St. The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

It's not quite fireworks, but a canon fire exhibition at the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm Historic Site in Olathe will certainly be a thrill. Normal prices apply for admission.

Transportation

The KC Streetcar will follow its usual hours for the Fourth of July weekend, with special hours on Friday — the streetcar will begin services on Friday one hour later than when it typically starts service. Here’s a breakdown of those Independence Day times:



Thursday, July 3: 6: a.m. to midnight (four streetcars running 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Friday, July 4: 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. (four streetcars running 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.)

Saturday, July 5: 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. (four streetcars running 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.)

Sunday, July 6: 7 a.m. to midnight (four streetcars running 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Kansas City Area Transportation Authority buses on July 4 will operate on Sunday/Holiday Schedules . Information on your individual bus route can be found here .

Family activities

Celebrate Fourth at the Farm at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park. Guests can enjoy a slew of activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities include performances by local favorites Professor Farquar & Polecat Annie, a pig calling contest, face painting and a bike parade to close off the day.

Bring the family to Prairie Village’s VillageFest from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to enjoy a pie baking contest, face painting, petting zoo, pancake breakfast, bounce houses and more. Free swimming at the Prairie Village Pool runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lenexa is hosting its annual Independence Day runs — both a 5K and 10K — starting at 7 a.m. on July 4.

Lenexa's Community Days Parade in Old Town will begin at 10 a.m. And you can find a Great Market Carnival at Lenexa Public Market, from 12 to 3 p.m. Admission is free!

The Johnson County Post contributed to this story.