KC Bier Co.’s immersive biergarten set to open in Lenexa before thirsty World Cup visitors arrive

A popular Kansas City brewery officially broke ground last week on a highly anticipated, border-hopping expansion that will bring one of the nation’s largest authentic Bavarian-style biergartens to Johnson County.

“This project has been a long time coming,” said Camille Christie, vice president of development and leasing at West Star Development, which is adding KC Bier Co.’s second location to its sprawling Vista Village mixed-use district in Lenexa, Kansas. “Over 25 years ago, we bought this land, and to deliver a project like this ahead of the World Cup is an exceptional feat.”

The new biergarten at 98th Street and Ridgeview Road is expected to open in late spring 2026, just in time to welcome guests traveling to Kansas City for FIFA World Cup matches.

A destination for gathering

The Lenexa site marks a major expansion for KC Bier Co., known for its original Waldo brewery, which opened in 2014 with a taproom and patio.

In Lenexa, the brewery is being built on a much larger scale. The two-acre site will feature a Bierhalle, working brewery, event space, amphitheater, covered patio, children’s play area and off-leash dog park. Construction of the facility will be led by Complete Construction Service.

The menu will highlight German street foods like döner kebab alongside American favorites. All beer will be brewed on-site, making the project both a production facility and an immersive community space.

Founder Steve Holle, influenced by his time studying and brewing in Germany, said he hopes to bring the communal, open-air feel of European beer gardens to Lenexa.

“Instead of a place where you get secluded into a private table somewhere, we are going to have community seating and lots of events,” Holle said. “We hope people will come, get to know their neighbors, and enjoy the dog park and play area for kids.”

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Business, civic and economic development leaders turn dirt at a KC Bier Co. groundbreaking ceremony for the brewery’s expansion at West Star Development’s Vista Village district in Lenexa.

Lenexa’s broader vision

City leaders said the biergarten aligns with Lenexa’s strategy to build people-focused spaces that foster connection.

Lenexa Mayor Julie Sayers pointed to the city’s efforts to create more “third places,” public gathering spots outside home and work where residents can meet and socialize.

“I can think of no better thing to revolve that around than a beer hall,” Sayers said. “We know the community will embrace this location as a hometown brewery, a place where they can gather and make new friends.”

She also noted the biergarten’s proximity to Mill Creek Streamway Park trails, the Olathe border and the Lenexa Convention Center, all features that city leaders believe will help draw visitors from across the region.

KC Bier Co. will serve as the anchor tenant at Vista Village, a mixed-use district that West Star has been planning for decades. Just north of K-10, the development will combine dining, retail and entertainment in a walkable, high-visibility setting.

Christie said KC Bier Co.’s strong reputation and loyal customer base made it the ideal choice for the project.

“They’ve built an incredible brand with a cult-like following, and it’s been an exceptional opportunity to have them anchor the Vista Village development,” she said. “We believe that this will be not only a community destination, but a regional one as well.”