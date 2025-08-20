© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City's Barney Allis Plaza redevelopment won't be ready for 2026 World Cup

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published August 20, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
A rendering of Kansas City's reimagined Barney Allis Plaza in the convention district.
HOK
/
KCUR
Kansas City Manager Mario Vasquez discusses the KCATA contract with the city on KCUR's Up To Date on Aug. 19, 2025.

Kansas City hoped the downtown space would be one of the primary "focal points" during World Cup festivities next June, but the project won't be ready in time. Kansas City Manager Mario Vasquez joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss how preparations are going, the new bus contract between the city and the KCATA, and more.

A major Kansas City redevelopment project that officials hoped would be completed before the 2026 World Cup will not be ready by the beginning of the tournament.

The Barney Allis Plaza is currently undergoing construction, downtown across the street from the Municipal Auditorium. The city hoped it would be one of the primary "focal points" during World Cup festivities.

But Kansas City Manager Mario Vasquez told KCUR's Up To Date that a water main break in December made it difficult for the project to realistically be completed by next June.

"We were hoping to get that completed by the World Cup. We had a couple of unfortunate incidents that caused delay and caused us to lose time," Vasquez said.

"So, we are hoping to get the garage completed, or partially completed, but the entire project itself will not be complete."

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
