Trying to park in Kansas City for the Chappell Roan concerts? Good luck, babe

Kansas City visitors can’t take “The Subway” to Missouri-born pop star Chappell Roan’s two sold-out concerts this weekend — but they can take the KC Streetcar.

Roan is only playing in Kansas City and two other U.S. cities as part of her “Visions of Damsels and Dangerous Things” tour. “Not overdramatic,” but that means the “Pink Pony Express" streetcar may be packed — and not just from the 30,000 fans expected to attend.

This weekend’s lineup of Kansas City events also includes KC Oktoberfest at Crown Center and First Friday in the Crossroads .

If you're heading to Kansas City for any of these high-attendance events — especially on Friday — be prepared to leave home early and build in extra time for transportation. You may need to spend a bit of money for parking, depending on where you find a spot.

How to join the 'femininomenon'

Roan will perform Friday and Saturday at Museum and Memorial Park, which is on the south lawn (not the hill) of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

The event page notes there aren’t any official parking arrangements, but there are “nearly 40,000 parking spaces in and around downtown, which is a short walk to the venue or the KC Streetcar line.”

Street parking nearby is limited, so you’ll need to plan in advance — but don’t get there too early, because no camping or early arrival is permitted. Fans can start lining up at 2 p.m. at ticket checkpoints before doors open at 4 p.m.

Ragan Henderson / BIZ 3 Chappell Roan’s four sold-out shows at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens kicked off the United States dates of "Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things."

The event page recommends concert-goers carpool or rideshare to the event. A spot for rideshare pickup and drop-off and accessible services hub will be located on Grand Boulevard between E. 27th and Main St.

The KC Streetcar will pick riders up at stops from the River Market to Union Station. After exiting the station, riders can get to the venue’s main entrance via Kessler Road. The Union Station and Crown Center parking lot is closest, according to the event site, but maps of downtown parking can be found here .

The National WWI Museum and Memorial will be open through the weekend and is offering a $10 ticket special to access all of its galleries. There will be no on-grounds parking, so visitors can walk up Kessler Road to the museum from Union Station.

Golf cart shuttles will also run from through Saturday at the corner of Pershing and Kessler for visitors who need handicapped access. The museum’s site said people can also take the city bus, which has options to park and then ride .

Streets directly surrounding the museum property will be closed beginning in the mornings, according to a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department. Drivers should also watch for temporary road closures.

Get your bratwurst ‘hot to go’ at Oktoberfest

If a “red-wine supernova” isn’t your speed, head over to KC Oktoberfest.

Cathy Holle, the KC Oktoberfest event manager for Kansas City Bier Co., said their attendees are lucky because parking at Crown Center is reserved for the event and will be free for all ticket-holders.

Holle recommends attendees come early to give themselves more time to navigate traffic from the neighboring concert. Entering from the east side of Crown Center and having proof of admission ready to show a parking attendant will also help drivers avoid backups, she said.

KC Oktoberfest KC Oktoberfest is one of many festivals happening in and around Kansas City during the fall.

She said it’s great that visitors have the opportunity to attend events geared toward different clientele. She knows some people who are dropping their daughters off at the Chappell Roan concert before heading to Oktoberfest.

“Isn't it awesome that you can come down here and you've got so much to choose from?” Holle said. “Parking is going to be an issue, but give yourself some time and pay attention and start out early.”

Holle said Crown Center hired additional parking attendants, off-duty police officers and security who will set up roadblocks and ensure the process goes smoothly. A rideshare pickup and drop-off spot will be located at Pershing and Grand Avenue.

Keep it 'casual' at First Friday

“Everything good happens after midnight,” but First Friday is getting started an hour early to give attendees time to navigate traffic and even hit up multiple events.

“The sooner you can get down and then hang for the evening and try to visit all three things,” said Jeff Owens, the chair of First Friday, “it'd be pretty fun.”

KC Arts District The Crossroads Arts District is a popular area for art, dining, breweries and distilleries, and other creative endeavors.

First Friday-goers can park at the Kauffman Foundation garage for $4, according to Owens, or find some spaces at 20th and Grand Avenue near the food truck court. Because parking will be limited at Crown Center and Union Station, he recommends people take the streetcar or park downtown and then walk over.