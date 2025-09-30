© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Chappell Roan's Kansas City concerts are claiming space for 'queer joy' in the Midwest

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published September 30, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Close-up image of a large mural of a woman with flowing red hair and bright makeup on the exterior of a large, brick building. The words "Midwest Princess" can be seen painted on a banner below the woman's face.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
The mural of Chappell Roan is nearly complete on the north side of Valentine Apartments on Sept. 5, 2025.

Kansas City is one of just three U.S. cities on Chappell Roan’s current tour, and local fans say it’s a reminder to everyone that the Midwest has its own vibrant queer communities. Much of the city’s LGBTQ+ arts scene has been on display this week ahead of the concerts.

Across Kansas City, fans are preparing for Chappell Roan’s arrival like they would for royalty.

And in a way, she is. The “Midwest Princess” will perform in Kansas City at the Liberty Memorial on Friday and Saturday. Restaurants are planning menu specials, bars are holding celebratory events, the KC Streetcar rolled out a “Pink Pony Club”-themed car, and there’s even a mural of Roan going up on Broadway Boulevard designed by artists Jared Horman and Christine Riutzel.

Kansas City fans see it as a homecoming: Roan was born in Willard, Missouri, outside of Springfield, and is said to have seen her first-ever drag show at Hamburger Mary’s in midtown Kansas City. Her look and persona are heavily inspired by drag, and her Kansas City shows will feature local performers like Minti Varieties.

Julie Denesha

But beyond that, Roan’s fans are celebrating a moment of increased visibility for the Midwest’s queer community. Kansas City is one of just three cities Roan will play in the United States this fall, along with Los Angeles and New York City.

“Sometimes people think that the queer community lives on the coast, but, you know, the Midwest and these small towns are popping out amazingly talented artists,” said Lance Pierce, the owner of Q Kansas City who also runs queerconnect.org.

“She's kind of a representation of queer joy and bringing people together in celebration, and then also standing up for trans rights and really kind of being a beacon and a voice for the queer community that, especially now, is being silenced more and more.”

  • Jared Horman, muralist
  • Lance Pierce, owner, Q Kansas City 
  • Minti Varieties, drag performer
