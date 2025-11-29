At these 6 Kansas City craft shops, you can handmake holiday gifts — or keep them for yourself

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday .

If you’re dedicated to giving your loved ones the most unique holiday present this year, you could start with one of the many holiday artist markets happening around Kansas City.

But you must admit: Nothing beats a handmade gift infused with your love. For those who feel comfortable DIYing, here are six places in Kansas City to make a one-of-a-kind gift.

Crafty gathering at ADHDIY Craft Cafe

Embrace your inner crafty gremlin at ADHDIY Craft Cafe, where your love for delicious snacks and fun handmade projects collide. While drinking a kombucha, mocktail, or lemonade, select your preferred craft from the cafe’s menu, which includes embroidery, junk journaling, stamp carving, paper quilling and candle pouring.

The cafe also has a special focus on plant art where you can make your own moss pole or terrarium. Most projects start at $25 to $35 per person.

Where: 12th Street Post, 1501 W. 12th St., Kansas City, MO

Glass blowing at Englewood Arts

Englewood Arts Each 90-minute class at Englewood Arts in Independence, Missouri, is designed as a workshop and unforgettable date experience.

For DIY veterans ready to take on a challenging projects, the glass-blowing workshops at Englewood Arts in Independence would be a great option.

Each class is 90 minutes long and is designed as a workshop and unforgettable date experience. It’s perfect for couples who want to make memories and leave with a special gift for each other — or perhaps a single one that honors their unyielding love.

The class is $160 for two people, with wine and dessert included.



Where: Englewood Arts, 10901 E. Winner Road, Independence, MO

Spin a bowl or plate at Ken Nguyen Ceramics

Ken Nguyen Ceramics Ken Nguyen Ceramics at Agnes Arts offers clay date nights and a monthlong wheel class for beginners and intermediates.

Ken Nguyen Ceramics is offering workshops in an intimate, dark, and cozy studio setting at Agnes Arts, one of Kansas City’s beloved artist-run spaces. Nguyen offers clay date nights for $50 per person on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-8 p.m., and you are allowed to bring drinks and snacks. No experience required.

Nguyen also has a monthlong wheel class for $140 per person for intermediates and $130 per person for beginners. These month-long programs are tailored for people who want to improve their ceramic skills.



Where: Agnes Arts, 1328 Agnes Ave., Kansas City, MO

Milkshake and DIY at Creative Culture

Creative Culture For this holiday season, Creative Culture is offering simmer-pot, wreath, and Nutcracker workshops, where you paint your own wooden soldiers.

Another place to make seasonal home decor and holiday gifts is Creative Culture, which has locations in Westport and Lenexa. The cafe specializes in gourmet milkshakes that are good enough to justify a frozen treat in the middle of winter, and they make our shortlist for best milkshakes in the Kansas City metro.

Creative Culture’s regular craft menu includes popular options like a plant bar, pottery painting, candle bar, and a variety of craft kits, as well as a DIY bath salt bar and a hat bar. There is also a seasonal menu with rotating activities like wreath making, wood art, wall hanging yarn art and bug plaque painting.

For this holiday season, both locations are offering simmer-pot, wreath, and Nutcracker workshops, where you paint your own wooden soldiers.



Where: 207 Westport Road, Kansas City, MO and 5235 W. 116th Place, Leawood, KS

Knit your first scarf at Yarn Social

Yarn Social You can find knitting and crocheting classes for all skill levels at Yarn Social in the West Plaza neighborhood.

The holiday season calls for knitted and crocheted gifts, which are warm, cozy and comforting. Whether you’re completely new to yarn crafts or already know your way around the basics, you can find the correct level of knitting and crocheting classes at Yarn Social in the West Plaza neighborhood.

Beginner classes are $30 per person per session, and teach you fundamental stitches and techniques. Intermediate classes are $35 per person, and are more make-along projects, which will allow you to take away a completed piece at the end. The next one is a crochet mini mitten workshop on Dec. 10.



Where: Yarn Social, 1707 W. 45th St., Kansas City, MO

Upcycle and create with Magpie Creative Reuse

Magpie Creative Reuse Magpie Creative Reuse is partnering with other venues to provide DIY holiday workshops, including embroidered button wreaths and tacky tinsel ornaments.

Magpie Creative Reuse, now partnering with Mid-Continent Public Library, is running a winter craft series that is perfect for people looking to make simple but uniquely personal gifts. The best part? These sessions are free!

Upcoming workshops include DIY miniature plants for teens, using recycled materials and junk jewelry bag charms. The reuse craft center is also partnering with other venues to provide more holiday workshops, including embroidered button wreaths and tacky tinsel ornaments. The full event calendar can be found on Magpie’s website.