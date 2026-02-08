Kansas City brewery adds chicken restaurant as it looks to be the 'neighborhood hub' of 18th & Vine

Vine Street Brewing is cooking. The Black-owned brewery at 2000 Vine is welcoming a new restaurant partner into its space, reuniting beer and bites under one roof.

The concept, Vine Street Chicken Co. Kansas City, comes through a partnership with chef Justin Clark, founder of the popular Troost Avenue culinary hotspot Urban, bringing fried and grilled chicken into the 18th & Vine kitchen. A soft launch is coming soon, with food available.

“We got Black-owned businesses coming together and opening during Black History Month,” said Kemet Coleman, co-founder of Vine Street Brewing Co. “The idea of chicken and beer is a concept that Ludacris had, so it’s that hip-hop element that we lean into.”

Food has been part of Vine Street Brewing’s DNA from the very beginning. The original vision for the 2000 Vine project included a full food concept, Coleman said, which was a major factor in the decision to move into the space. When a previous restaurant left the 2000 Vine space more than a year ago, it created a noticeable gap in the overall experience.

“Since then, we’ve been asking ourselves how to get food back into the building,” Coleman said.

Vine Street experimented with food trucks, but consistency and reliability proved difficult. Rather than rushing into a solution, the team waited for a partner who could align with the brewery’s standards.

“We were looking for the perfect partner for us,” Coleman said. “Someone who was looking to make the whole building feel like one identical concept, but also had quality food and great customer service.”

That alignment came naturally with Clark, he added.

“Justin and I have been friends for several years and been supporting his businesses for a while,” Coleman said. “He was interested in doing something 18th & Vine, and so we just kind of made it real.”

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Inside the new Vine Street Chicken Co. space at 2000 Vine.

The menu focuses on comfort food that’s easy to order and enjoy.

“They’ll have chicken sandwiches, half chickens, legs, thighs, tenders,” Coleman said. “I’m excited about the sauces that you can add to them.”

Ordering will be quick and casual. Customers will place orders at self-service kiosks, pick up their food when it’s ready, and settle in wherever they like throughout the taproom.

Once the kitchen is fully integrated, Coleman sees the pairing possibilities as a major next step.

“That’s when we really go to the next level,” Coleman said. “Pairing the beers with the food and then the music and stuff. We feel like we’re about to hit on all cylinders. It’s going to be Vine Street 2.0.”

Vine Street Brewing Co. also plans to expand into the center portion of the building, creating additional indoor space for dining, DJs, listening parties and watch events, especially with the World Cup approaching.

“One of our big goals is to be in the living room of Kansas City,” Coleman said. “Come and get good food, good beverage, good family, good friends, good times.”

With dining back in the mix, Coleman hopes neighbors who may have drifted away now have one more reason to return.

“Adding food gives them another reason,” he said. “We’re ready to become that neighborhood hub that 18th & Vine is missing.”

This story was first published by Startland News.