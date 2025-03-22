© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum plans $30 million development project on The Paseo

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published March 22, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
A man wearing a plaid sports jacket stands in front of a brick entryway. Above the entryway is a sign that reads "NLBM, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is planning a $30 million expansion in the Historic 18th and Vine district that will allow it to add more museum offerings and also include a seven story hotel, a rooftop bar and a restaurant. The Kansas City institution was also featured on the video game "MLB The Show 25."

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and its president, Bob Kendrick, are incredibly busy these days.

Kendrick is telling the story of the Negro Leagues in a new way, as a part of the "Storylines" series on the popular video game "MLB The Show 25." Kendrick says the collaboration is a way of increasing interest in this history among younger generations.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City museum is pushing to expand dramatically by building a new $30 million complex on The Paseo.

Kendrick told KCUR's Up To Date that the museum will create what he calls the nation's "first Negro Leagues campus" as a gateway into the Historic 18th and Vine district.

"(The museum) started in a one room office (and was later) recognized as America's National Negro Leagues Baseball Museum after we built our current home," Kendrick said.

"Now, of course, it's the realization of a dream to build a brand new, 30,000+ square foot, state-of-the-art Negro Leagues Baseball Museum that will be anchored adjacent to the former Paseo YMCA — now the Buck O'Neil Education and Research Center — the very building where the Negro Leagues were established in 1920."

Negro Leagues Baseball MuseumNegro Leaguesbaseballsports
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
