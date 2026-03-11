Missouri bill would simplify food truck licenses around Kansas City before the World Cup

A bill simplifying licensing for food trucks in Jackson County ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup was discussed by a Missouri Senate committee on Monday.

Under the bill, sponsored by Republican state Sen. Joe Nicola of Grain Valley, a license or permit issued by Jackson County would be valid for a mobile food business to operate under any municipality in the county. Any municipality requiring stricter permitting or licensing will be null and void.

The legislation also specifies that it would not weaken any existing health or sanitation regulations regarding food trucks.

Supporters told the Senate Local Government, Elections and Pensions Committee that the bill would help create a more consistent and simplified licensing process for food truck operators.

Danielle DuPree, executive director of Ennovation Center, a nonprofit small business incubator, spoke in favor of the bill. She said she worries the current system is causing food truck owners to take their business across state lines into Kansas, particularly ahead of the 2026 FIFA soccer matches being held in Kansas City.

“I feel like we’re pushing jobs, we’re pushing taxpayer dollars and we’re pushing good food across the state line,” DuPree said. “Also, too, we have FIFA coming, and I’m getting lots and lots of emails from food truck operators from all over the country wanting a little piece of the pie.”

Joohae Yoon, owner of food truck “GoChew” in Kansas City also testified in favor of the bill, stating that the current system requires food truck operators to obtain multiple municipal permits within the county.

“On top of all the fees, the wasted resources of time and energy for all parties involved to obtain three different licenses, just to operate in Jackson County, is very redundant,” Yoon said.

No one testified in opposition to the bill.

This story originally appeared in the Columbia Missourian.