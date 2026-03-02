Kansas City small businesses have 100 days to get World Cup ready: ‘This is our tryout’

Alan Kneeland is hoping to sell a lot of pizza this summer.

The Combine , the restaurant he owns and operates at 2999 Troost Avenue, is less than a 10 minute drive from the National WWI Museum and Memorial, where Kansas City’s World Cup organizing committee plans to stage its free fan festival .

Kneeland, who's also serves as chair of the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association, thinks he’s perfectly located to welcome many of the 650,000 expected visitors for a meal and a spot to watch the game. The Combine has 14 TVs that will show matches.

With Tuesday marking 100 days until the World Cup begins, small businesses like Kneeland’s are gearing up to make the most of the opportunity.

“This is a chance for us to welcome a lot of people to our city and show what Kansas City is really about,” Kneeland told KCUR’s Up To Date. “We haven't hosted an event like this ever, so this is our tryout.”

For The Combine, the prep looks like staff stress tests to make sure they can handle long, busy shifts. It’s updating the business’s social media strategy, thinking about how to cater the menu to an international audience, and partnering with organizations like the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association to translate it into different languages.

KC2026 , the city’s World Cup organizing committee, says more than 3,000 businesses have reached out with interest.

Tracy Whelpley, director of regional impact for KC2026, says that for all businesses, collaboration is key.

“So many communities across the region are planning different events, watch parties, festivals. They may be taking their normal summer festival and just opening it up a bit, scaling it up to invite visitors. And a lot of them will be looking for collaborators,” Whelpley told KCUR’s Up To Date.

The KC Game Plan playbook offers more strategies and suggestions for businesses.