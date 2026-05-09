Kansas City has a new ‘passport’ for visiting farmers markets around town this summer
The 2026 Kansas City Farmer’s Market Passport is your guide to 23 different markets across the metro, including what languages the farmers speak and how to care for fresh produce. Plus, residents can win prizes the more they visit.
Farmers market season in Kansas City has begun, and now there’s a way to win prizes for visiting as many as you can.
It’s called the Kansas City Farmer’s Market Passport, and while it won’t get you across the border, it can help connect you to over 20 different farmers markets and farm stands across the Kansas City metro.
The passport, a collaboration between the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council and Cultivate KC, is meant to help connect local residents to affordable fresh produce, offer resources for navigating markets, and educate people on how to support the local urban farming scene.
Which farmers markets and stands are in the 2026 passport
There are 23 different locations listed in this year’s passport. Find each of them below — and check out their websites for their hours of operation.
@kcur893 Farmers market season in Kansas City has begun — and you can get prizes for visiting new ones. No, this “passport’ won’t get you across the border, but it can help connect you to over 20 different farmers markets across the Kansas City metro this summer. The Kansas City Farmers Market Passport, a collaboration between the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council and Cultivate KC, is bigger than ever for 2026. It’s meant to help connect local residents to affordable fresh produce, offer resources for navigating markets, and educate people on how to support the local urban farming scene. You can pick up your passport at any of the 20 farmers markets around the metro, several Kansas City Public Library branches, and other locations. KCUR’s Zach Perez breaks down what to expect in the passport and why urban farmers need the boost this year. 📹Hosted and produced by Zach Perez 🖥️Filmed and edited by Gabe Rosenberg #kansascity #farmersmarket #urbanfarming ♬ original sound - KCUR - Kansas City
- Antioch Urban Growers: 2727 Northeast 44th St, Kansas City, MO
- Bonner Springs Farmers Market: Centennial Park, 206 E. Cedar St., Bonner Springs, KS
- Bread and Roses Farm: 2319 Agnes Ave, Kansas City, MO 64127
- Brookside Farmers Market: HJ’s Community Center, 6425 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO
- The City Market: 5th & Walnut, Kansas City, MO
- Downtown Lee’s Summit Farmers Market: 209 SE Green Street, Downtown Lee’s Summit, MO
- Excelsior Springs Farmers Market: Tuesdays: 500 Tiger Drive, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024 / Wednesdays: 206 Veterans Memorial Drive, Excelsior Springs
- Global One Urban Farming: 4409 Cypress Ave, Kansas City, MO
- Grandview Farmers Market: 514 Main St, Grandview, MO
- Historic Downtown Liberty Farmers Market: Downtown Historic Liberty Square, 1 Courthouse Square, Liberty, MO
- Hyde Park Farmers Market: Gillham Park, Southwest corner of Gillham and 41st St, Kansas City, MO
- Independence Farmers Market: 211 W Truman Rd, Independence, MO
- Ivanhoe Farmers Market: 3700 Woodland Avenue, Kansas City, MO
- KC Farm School: 4223 Gibbs Rd, Kansas City, KS
- Kansas City, Kansas, Farmers Market: 1739 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, KS
- Lenexa Farmers Market: 17201 W 87th St Pkwy, Lenexa, KS
- Maple Creek Urban Farm: 3116 S 35th St., Kansas City, KS
- Ophelia’s Blue Vine Farm: 2416 Vine St, Kansas City, MO
- Overland Park Farmers Market: Clock Tower Landing, 7950 Marty, Overland Park, KS
- Parkville Farmers Market: English Landing Park, Parkville, MO
- Peculiar Farmers & Artisans Market: Peculiar Lions Club, 500 Schug Ave, Peculiar, MO
- Urbavore Urban Farm: 5500 Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
- Young Family Farm: 3819 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, MO
You can pick up the passport at any of the markets and stands above, as well as the following locations:
- Ivanhoe Neighborhood Center
- Kansas City Public Library - Bluford Branch
- Kansas City Public Library - Central Branch
- Kansas City Public Library - Plaza Branch
- Kansas City Public Library - Southeast Branch
- Kansas City Community Gardens
- Cultivate KC events
What’s new in the 2026 passport
This is the third year of the passport, and it's bigger than ever.
“We're really excited about the way that this has kind of taken hold,” said Alana Henry, director of the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council. “Folks really see this as a kickoff to the market season, and a celebration of the farming and local food community.”
This year, organizers partnered with Kansas City Public Schools and the Kansas City Public Library, to promote the passport in local schools and several library locations.
One of the big focuses for expansion was language access. The passport includes information on what languages are spoken by farmers at each market.
“You can go through that book and look through the lens of which of these markets or stands has a farmer that speaks the language that I speak,” said Henry. “I think that's great — not just for visitors that are coming from the World Cup, but also the people who live here may have experienced that as a barrier to their shopping experience.”
For each market, the passport lists its location, hours of operation, scheduled events, languages spoken by vendors, resources like restroom access and parking information, and what social services or alternative payments they accept (such as SNAP, Senior Market Match, or Double Up Food Bucks).
Why farmers markets are at a critical moment
An event at the Kansas City Community Gardens last Friday served as the launch for the new passport, and featured speeches from elected officials and bus tours of many of the participating farms.
One major concern was how to replace federal funding that urban farmers lost when the Trump administration dramatically slashed or repealed USDA grants.
“How many of you have had funds frozen or altogether lost?” Missouri state Rep. Yolanda Young asked the crowd of farmers. “We have to find ways to support urban agriculture and strengthen our local food systems.”
Many officials highlighted the importance of local farmers in times when high food prices are preventing people from getting fresh produce. All but three markets included in the passport accept some kind of food stamps or alternative payments.
Young, a Democrat from Jackson County, pointed to Missouri's proposed elimination of the state income tax and expansion of sales taxes as a barrier.
“The Missouri legislature recently passed a ballot measure that, if approved, would cause prices to rise on everyday goods and services,” said Young. “We must keep our hands at the plow.”
So what about those prizes?
When you bring your passport to any of the participating farmer’s markets, you can get a stamp for the front of the booklet.
Every four stamps that you collect, you can take the passport to any one of the following partner businesses to cash in prizes, which range from in-store discounts to free merchandise:
- Bloom Baking Company
- The Candy Wizard
- City Market Coffee Roasters
- City Roots Nursery
- Dutch Flowers
- Local Pig/Pigwich
- The Paella Mix
- Ruby Jean’s Juicery
- Thelma’s Kitchen
Find out more information about the 2026 Kansas City Farmers Market Passport at this website.