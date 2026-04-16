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Up To Date

USDA cuts funding for Kansas City urban farmers in the middle of project: 'Heartbreaking'

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published April 16, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Robin Moore stands in front of a shelf on her farm containing bag for the mushrooms to grow from
Nikki Overfelt Chifalu
/
Startland News
Robin Moore of MyCo Planet was participating in a reimbursement pilot program with Cultivate KC to expand her mushroom-growing warehouse.

The USDA has canceled a grant program that supported small and emerging farmers, cutting nearly $300 million nationwide. Kansas City-area organizations like Cultivate KC and MyCo Planet say the loss is disrupting projects already in progress.

Urban farmers often find themselves competing with developers and navigating restrictive zoning laws just to provide fresh produce for their families and communities.

Now, a recent decision by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to terminate the Increasing Land, Capital, and Market Access award has eliminated another source of support.

The program funded locally-led projects for new, aspiring, and underserved producers across 40 U.S. states. According to Politico, the terminations amount to nearly $300 million nationwide.

One of the organizations affected was Cultivate KC, which was in the middle of implementing projects it already planned.

Brien Darby, executive director of Cultivate KC, reported losing $2.5 million that was used for purchasing, developing, and maintaining farmland, as well as launching KC Farm Link, an initiative designed to connect landowners with farmers seeking land.

“It was heartbreaking,” Darby told KCUR’s Up to Date. “We had been working on it for a while and waiting on it, and we wanted to see it through to the end. It's something that's much needed for small farms.”

The USDA said the award did not align with the Trump administration’s views on diversity, and that the program was not effectively using funds.

“We don't call the producers we work with underserved. They're just the people who happen to be growing food in our community, and we want to support them,” Darby said. “It feels that's where some of the confusion comes. The USDA tells us that we have to work with a population, and then we get penalized for working with that population.”

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Up To Date urban agricultureurban farmsTalk ShowPodcastU.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)fundingCultivate KCBeginning farmers
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
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