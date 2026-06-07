Kansas City brewery building Southwest Boulevard taproom with Korean fried chicken

A new space at Alma Mader Brewing marks the next phase of evolution for the local brewery following years of steady growth and national recognition — transforming the vision for its original taproom with a Czech-inspired tank beer service and a new food concept from one of Kansas City’s best-known chefs.

“When we first opened, our priority was having a space that mostly worked for production with a small tasting room to showcase our beer,” said Tania Hewett-Mader, director of operations and co-owner of Alma Mader Brewing. “Thanks to the support we’ve received over the last seven years, we now have the opportunity to be more intentional about the experience we’re creating.”

The expanded taproom experience is expected to open this fall at 2617 Southwest Blvd., a few doors down from the current location, at 2635 Southwest Blvd.

Alma Mader Brewing A rendering of Alma Mader Brewing’s new taproom, at 2617 Southwest Blvd.

The Czech-inspired tank beer service is expected to showcase hyper-fresh beers, a greenhouse-style space with natural light and plants, covered and uncovered outdoor patios, expanded non-beer beverage offerings, and additional capacity to host private events.

Alma Mader’s expansion also introduces a new independently operated food concept from chef Keeyoung Kim and partners Jesus and Gil Zavala, centered around Korean fried chicken, grilled chicken, rice bowls, bar bites (anju) and shareable family-style offerings designed specifically around beer.

“We knew that if we were going to do food, it had to be excellent,” Hewett-Mader said. “Kee and his team bring the same level of quality and consistency to what they do that we bring to our beer.”

Zach Bauman Chef Keeyoung Kim's food concept centers around Korean fried chicken, rice bowls, family-style offerings, and other dishes designed specifically around beer.

The collaboration grew out of previous pop-ups between Alma Mader and Kim through Sura Eats and Chingu, eventually evolving into a shared vision for a dedicated chicken-and-beer concept.

“I was interested in working with Alma Mader because I care about concepts that are built on strong partnerships and community,” Kim said. “I’ve always tried to create menu items so anyone could enjoy Korean food. The beloved combination of chicken and beer is called Chimaek, “chicken” and “maekju” (beer), in Korean. This natural pairing has become a social tradition in Korea and we hope to bring that tradition under one roof with Alma Mader.”

For Alma Mader, the project reflects a broader investment in hospitality and creating a destination that appeals beyond traditional craft beer audiences.

“We’ve built a really solid following in Kansas City, and we’re ready to evolve into this next chapter,” said Nick Mader, director of brewing and co-owner of Alma Mader Brewing. “It’s about taking everything people already love about Alma Mader and making it better, while creating an inviting space where people want to stay longer, bring friends and family, and feel welcomed regardless of their beer knowledge.”

The project is being designed and constructed in partnership with Wolf21, a commercial tenant improvement contractor focused on curating high-end hospitality, wellness and historic renovation spaces. Their portfolio includes notable Kansas City concepts such as Varsity Club, City Barrel Pizza + Patio, Jim’s Alley Bar, Hank’s Garage and Grill, Extra Virgin and Corvino.

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.