Kansas City's best summer events 2026: Your guide to festivals, fairs and concerts

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Oh, how I love living in a four-season city! Summers in Kansas City can be muggy, windy, and downright hot, but that's no reason to miss out on warm-weather fun!

Throw on a pair of shorts and head to some of the region's best festivals celebrating food, music, and our diverse Kansas City cultures. Summer officially starts on June 21, but the hot temperatures have already begun, so make sure to mark your calendar with this list of festivals to enjoy the season.

If you're an art connoisseur, aspiring or otherwise, check out our previous Adventure! on Kansas City's art walks and markets.

You won't find Independence Day celebrations in this roundup, but next week's is dedicated to how to celebrate America's 250th anniversary in the Kansas City region. Make sure you're subscribed so you don't miss out.

Cultural & historical celebrations

Vaughn Wheat / The Beacon The annual People's Pride in the West Bottoms rounds out Pride Month in Kansas City.

Juneteenth, a national holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, is on June 19. The JuneteenthKC Heritage Festival will celebrate this important milestone from June 19–20 at the 18th & Vine Historic Jazz District. Local vendors, food trucks, and community health partners will be available at the free community event. Grammy-winning musical artist Common will headline the musical offerings.

Kansas City’s International Dragon Boat Festival began in 2005 and has been a summer staple for the past 20 years. Paddlers compete in Chinese dragon boat races on Brush Creek during this free event. Cultural performances, live music, and food vendors will provide ample entertainment outside of the races. Team sign ups have already passed for this year, but make sure to be there on June 20 to cheer on your favorite team.

People’s Pride is a free and independent pride festival that is “for and by the queer community.” Mark your calendar for June 27–28 to join the fun in the West Bottoms. This will be the event’s fourth year. Past years have included music and drag performances, parades, and vendors. For more Pride events, check out KCUR’s roundup of how Kansas City’s communities are celebrating all month long.

The Ethnic Enrichment Festival, hosted by the Ethnic Enrichment Commission of Kansas City, is a celebration of Kansas City’s many cultures through global cuisine, music, dance, and community. This year’s event will be held August 21–23 in Swope Park.

One of Kansas City’s favorite Labor Day weekend festivals, Kansas City Irish Fest, will be back from September 4–6 at Crown Center. Irish culture is at the heart of this festival, featuring music, dance, food, and whiskey. All ages are invited, and many children’s activities will be available. It pays to get your ticket early: Prices are $25 through July 31, $35 through September 3, and $40 at the festival.

Art & music

Heart of America Shakespeare Festival The Heart of America Shakespeare Festival takes over Southmoreland Park every summer, across from the Nelson-Atkins.

Bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair and snag a spot in Southmoreland Park for a night of Shakespearean drama. The Heart of America Shakespeare Festival returns from June 16–July 5 with a live performance of Macbeth. Attendance is free unless you want reserved seating ($25–35) for a guaranteed spot close to the action. Food and drinks are available for purchase onsite, but you’re welcome to pack your own picnic, including alcoholic beverages.

A spinoff of the international Fête de la Musique, Make Music Day on June 21 is a celebration of sound and culture with popup performances all around the Kansas City area. Performance locations include City Market, Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium, Mill Creek Park, The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures, and many more. Looking for something near you? Check out the interactive map to search by time, artist, location, genre, and rain accommodation plans.

The Free State Festival, hosted by Lawrence Arts Center in Lawrence, Kansas from June 22–28, is a week of films, music, comedy, art, and community with the intent to challenge, inspire, and entertain. All-access festival passes are sold out, but tickets to individual events can be purchased on the website.

Don your boots and bolos for Country Stampede, a three-day music festival from June 25–27 at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas. This year’s headliners include Treaty Oak Revival, Zach Top, and Rascal Flatts. Tickets are on sale now. Single-day tickets and three-day tickets are available, as well as on-site camping spaces.

Heartland Men’s Chorus Kansas City presents Anthems of Pride on June 27 and 28 at Yardley Hall in the Midwest Trust Center of Johnson County Community College. Broadway and television star Cheyenne Jackson will join the choir and a full orchestra for “a celebration of legacy, resilience, and what it means to sing boldly into tomorrow.” Individual ticket prices range from $45–$75.

Food, drink, and lots of community

Zach Perez / KCUR A sign post at Kansas City's FIFA Fan Fest points the way to each of the four home countries of national teams staying in or near Kansas City.

Have you heard the World Cup is in Kansas City? The FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City will welcome guests from across the globe to the National WWI Museum and Memorial to enjoy entertainment, local food and drink, match screenings, and interactive fan experiences.

The festival is happening now and is open on select days through July 5. Check the festival’s schedule for all dates and details. Reserve your free pass today, and don’t miss out on KCUR’s total guide to all things World Cup to help you navigate the many, many changes around town.

The Smithville Lake Festival is back at it on June 19–20 with its annual, two-day community celebration in downtown Smithville, Missouri. The calendar of events includes live music performances by Sons of Sterling, The M80s and others, plus a carnival, a car show, a street foam party, and the KC Chiefs Drumline.

Leavenworth will offer free admission to the Kansas Summer Spirit Festival from June 25–27. You can enjoy food vendors, local artisans, live music, a car show, and a soccer tournament. The music lineup features many local bands, including Motion, Penny Black, and J Foster Band.

Shawnee will host its eighth annual PARKED event at Stump Park for National Parks and Recreation Month on June 26. Food trucks, bounce houses, and food vendors — including The Melt Truck, KC Corndog, and Yummy Pho — will be available. Kids will love the opportunity to run through the sprinklers, so bring a swimsuit and towel. A fireworks display, starting at 9:30 p.m., will end the evening.

The Great Lenexa BBQ Battle is both a fierce barbeque competition and a fun community event. On June 26, everyone’s invited to the event ($5 admission) to enjoy live music, food vendors, and children’s activities. Things heat up on June 27 for the competition, which begins at 11:30 a.m. Winners are announced at 4:30 p.m. There is no public barbeque sampling from competition teams, but visitors are welcome to walk the park and purchase concessions.

A short drive from Kansas City, Excelsior Springs will host Waterfest, which celebrates the city’s mineral water heritage. On June 26–27, there will be fun for all ages with pony rides, art vendors, a quilt show, vintage cars, a pancake breakfast, and fireworks.

Enjoy the magic of nature at Powell Gardens during the Festival of Butterflies. Guests can wander the gardens to see tropical and native butterflies during July 16–August 2. Admission tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for kids ages 5–12 and free for children younger than 4, but members always get free entry.

On July 18, the Zona Rosa Summer Fest is hosting “the ultimate summer party meets pop-up shopping event.” You’ll find carnival games, a golf simulator, a DJ dance party, food trucks, and more than 80 vendors to give you a little retail therapy.

Gabe Rosenberg / KCUR 89.3 SantaCaliGon Days Festival in downtown Independence, Missouri, on September 3, 2022.

Kansas City’s Lawn Party, hosted by the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and Kansas City Parks and Recreation, has become a summer staple. Bring the whole family to mingle with friends and neighbors in the Donald J. Hall Sculpture Park on the museum lawn on July 19 from 4–8 p.m. Live music, activities, and food trucks will be available. Attendance is free.

Soul Yoga Fest KC, founded by Dr. Auburn Ellis, is a free yoga and wellness festival that aims “to make health and wellness more accessible for underrepresented groups.” Free classes, including yoga, tai chi, and dance, and local vendors will be available on August 9 at Uzazi Village. Grab your free ticket.

Parkville Days, on August 21–23, is a family-friendly celebration of Parkville. This event has something for everyone: live music, arts and crafts, a beer garden, face painting, and more. Admission is free, but some activities have a fee.

Another Labor Day weekend tradition, SantaCaliGon is an annual festival in Independence Square hosted by the Independence Chamber of Commerce that celebrates the Missouri town as the starting point of the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon Trails. Music, vendors, and fun await attendees at this free event on September 4–7.

Taste of Kansas City will be back on September 7 at Harris Park for its fourth year, showcasing some of Kansas City’s best restaurants. Attendance is free, and food is available for purchase. The 2025 event had more than 30 live music performances, more than 70 vendors, and more than 4,000 attendees, and you can expect another big turnout for 2026.