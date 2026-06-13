At Kansas City's World Cup fan festival, BBQ and local restaurant favorites await

Some of Kansas City’s best-known restaurateurs have opened at the FIFA Fan Fest atop Liberty Memorial, offering teasers of local diners’ favorites and tapping into the diverse palates of visitors from across the globe.

“We’re approaching this opportunity with both enthusiasm and long-term thinking,” said Malisa Monyakula, founder of Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop. “While we’re excited about the immediate impact of Fan Fest, we’re equally focused on how these connections can strengthen our business and community well beyond the tournament.”

About 20 local restaurants were selected to join the Fan Fest, a sprawling setting for watching matches, dining and concerts on the south lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Fans headed through the 65-foot, heart-shaped gateway will be greeted with the sights and smells of Kansas City. It’s an opportunity too good for Lulu’s to pass up, Monyakula said.

Tommy Felts / Startland News Kansas City soccer fans preview the grounds of the FIFA Fan Festival at Liberty Memorial.

“Being in the center of the fan experience gives us the chance to connect with people from all over the world at a moment when they’re excited, engaged and looking to experience the local culture,” she said. “The visibility is certainly valuable, but the biggest upside is the opportunity to create memorable experiences and build lasting relationships with new customers who may discover Lulu’s for the first time during FIFA festivities.”

Founded by Monyakula in 1997 in Lawrence, Kansas, Lulu’s later relocated to Kansas City, building a following around its Thai comfort food. It now operates restaurants in the Crossroads Arts District, Westwood and Overland Park.

Lulu’s Fan Fest menu features chicken pad Thai, spicy beef jantaboon and vegetable fried rice, along with Monyakula’s signature hand-folded crab rangoons made with real crab. For dessert, they’re serving Lulu’s popular apple pie egg rolls.

“We wanted to create a menu that showcases some of the dishes our customers know and love while giving visitors a true taste of the Lulu’s experience,” Monyakula said.

Tommy Felts / Startland News Vendor signage lines a foodie village at the FIFA Fan Festival.

In addition to Lulu’s, Kansas City restaurants at FIFA Fan Fest include:

Kansas City BBQ

Arthur Bryant’s, a historic local spot known for pit-smoked barbecue and iconic burnt ends

Char Bar, offering Kansas City smoked meats, barbecue favorites and craft local drinks

Jack Stack Barbecue, with hickory-smoked meats and classic Kansas City barbecue served with family hospitality

Kansas City Rib Company, with slow-smoked ribs and pulled pork packed with bold Kansas City barbecue flavor

Classics

Lottie Fried Chicken Sandwich Co., offering flavor-packed fried chicken sandwiches with Italian Peppadew aioli

Riverhouse and Rock Island Eats, with elevated American bites, share plates and craft cocktails

Blended Vibes Catering, offering slow-smoked barbecue, jerk chicken and comfort food favorites made fresh daily

SAUCED., featuring smashburgers, Cajun chicken sandwiches and wings loaded with SAUCE

The Good Part, a family-owned food truck serving elevated comfort food with bold flavors

Rye, known for fried chicken, house-made pies and elevated regional classics

Lutfis Fried Fish, offering golden, crispy fried fish with Lutfi’s signature seasoned batter

Guy’s Deli, with pizza by the slice and deli favorites served fast and full of flavor

Global flavors

1889 Pizza Napoletana, a husband-and-wife pizzaiolos serving authentic wood-fired pizza pies

Scimeca’s Italian Sausage, a Kansas City favorite since 1935

Taco Naco, offering award-winning street tacos, quesabirria, burritos and fresh guacamole

Argentina Inc. Empanadas, with authentic Argentine empanadas and a signature Kansas City barbecue flavor, desserts and coffee

Sweets and sweets

Donutology, offering warm mini donuts, fan-favorite flavors and creative sweet treats

Mocha Point Coffee, featuring handcrafted Yemeni coffee, Adeni chai and signature pistachio drinks

Betty Rae’s Ice Cream, with award-winning handcrafted ice cream in dozens of unique flavors

This story was first published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.