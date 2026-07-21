Hundreds restore Kansas City’s faded flag mural that celebrates ‘all the people that live in our city’

More than 200 volunteers joined the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department to restore a mural of international flags in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast on Monday.

The two-day project brought people from across the metro together to refresh a landmark that celebrates the diverse heritage of the surrounding neighborhood.

Brokelle Connett, parks department volunteer coordinator, put out a call earlier this month for volunteers of all skill levels to help restore the 105 flags that line a three-block stretch of retaining wall near the 9th and Van Brunt Athletic Fields Park. They were painted in 2007, but had faded and been damaged by vandalism.

“We'd had lots of people from the community expressing sadness about these murals,” Connett said. “They once were so wonderful and represented the multicultural heritage of the community, so we wanted to refresh them and continue celebrating that legacy in the area.”

Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3 With a tug, Jessie Morales removes the masking tape that guided her brush on the Spanish national flag. She says passing by the murals is a part of her daily routine, so she was eager to see them refreshed.

One of the first volunteers on the scene Monday was Jessie Morales, busy brushing bold red and yellow paint on the wall. Morales said her grandfather’s Spanish heritage makes working on the national flag especially meaningful.

“This flag represents my family tree,” Morales said. “My dad would be proud. He would be here too, if he could, with his brush in his hand.”

Morales said the mural is a part of her daily routine, and she passes it nearly every day on the way to visit her grandkids.

“This project represents the Northeast community,” Morales said. “We're a part of cultures all over the world, and that's what makes the Northeast community rich, and that's what makes it a good neighborhood."

Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3 Jessie Morales carefully cuts-in a bold, yellow stripe of paint on the wall. She says her grandfather’s Spanish heritage makes working on the national flag especially meaningful.

Artist Myasia Coleman was eager to help out, too. She carefully repainted the rainbow and five volcanoes on the coat of arms of Nicaragua’s blue and white flag.

“It’s a really detailed project, so I wanted to give myself a challenge. And, yeah, I'm doing pretty good so far, and I'm loving it," Coleman said.

Also among the volunteers were 100 employees from Thrasher Foundation Repair, in Lenexa, Kansas, which closed for the day so its team could take part in the project.

Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3 Marc Bray, one of more than 100 volunteers from the Lenexa business Thrasher Foundation Repair, rolls a coat of blue onto the national flag of the Philippines. The foundation repair company closed for the day so its team could take part in the project.

"It's really amazing to see the community coming back and repairing them and bringing them back to life." said neighborhood artist Fai Beal as she set up her paintbrushes beneath the shade of a tent.

Beal spearheaded the idea of renewing the murals last year.

“Coming together for something like this, to represent all the people that live in our city, has meaning that I think we don't even know,” she said.

Beal is also a board member of the Northeast Arts Council. She said restoring the artwork will renew a sense of pride in the neighborhood. And after months of advocating for the project, she said she's thankful for the overwhelming community support.

"The Northeast is truly a place where refugees and immigrants have settled when they come to Kansas City," Beal said. "This is truly a meeting point where all people come from around the world."

Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3 A blue-and-white Nicaraguan flag takes shape as Aye Htoo, at left, and Myasia Coleman repaint the international flags mural, a neighborhood landmark that had become faded and damaged by vandalism.

Kelly Turner, resident engagement officer with the city parks department, said once the murals are complete, city crews plan to apply an anti-graffiti sealant to help protect them, according to

Turner said the department’s plan had originally been to complete the restoration ahead of the World Cup, but organizing the volunteer effort took more time than expected.

Still, Connett said she thinks completing the project the day after the final match has more resonance.

“This project is just a natural extension of that community building and global unity that the World Cup really brings and celebrates,” she said. “This is just an amazing opportunity to keep that spirit going, because that really is what Kansas City is all about.”