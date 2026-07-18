Kansas City drive-thru restaurants are worth the trip. Here's which ones you need to try

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Busy lives require efficient options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In Kansas City, which is still overwhelmingly a car town, drive-thru restaurants are a staple of the dining scene.

When the automobile became popular a century ago, the drive-in restaurant allowed diners to stay in their cars to eat, with carhops bringing your order right to your vehicle.

The concept of the drive-thru speedily followed, with the first such endeavor — Red’s Giant Hamburg — opening in Springfield, Missouri, in 1947. The idea that you could order, pay, pick up your meal and be on your way in a matter of minutes, no planning needed, transformed the restaurant industry.

There’s still over 200,000 drive-thrus in the U.S. today, and even an annual celebration, National Drive-Thru Day , on July 24.

While the drive-thru remains primarily a staple of the fast-food franchise, Kansas City has plenty of small, family-run restaurants and local chains with a drive-thru window worth visiting.

These options are perfect for a meal on the go — or if you don’t want to miss a minute of the news from KCUR or a musical moment from Classical KC while enjoying those fries.

Classic drive-thru fare

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 A customer pulls up to the drive-through window at Johnny Ray's in Lee's Summit on July 17, 2026.

Much like that original Springfield “hamburg” shop, American fare of burgers, chicken tenders and milkshakes are staples of the drive-thru.

Winstead’s Steakburgers started out as a drive-in in Illinois, but since the 1940s, it’s primarily operated as a restaurant on the Country Club Plaza. Known for their “skyscraper” shakes and retro design, the chain has expanded and contracted over the years — with their drive-thru operating 24/7. The Plaza location also offers dine-in options.

Johnny Ray’s Drive-In actually started out as another Winstead’s location, but was renamed by owner Johnny Ray when he bought the business in 1956. The Lee’s Summit diner is known for steakburgers, Suzy Q’s, and chocolate malts, and they host vintage car meet-ups.

If you like that nostalgic vibe from the drive-in heyday, Mugs-Up Root Beer in Independence appeals to the vintage soul. Also founded in 1956, it’s been a family favorite for generations, with the popular Zip Burger. Root beer is a drive-thru staple, and Mugs-Up makes their own, along with soda-fountain options like Black Cow and Orangaroo.

Another longtime favorite is Paul’s Drive-In , founded in 1960, with its award-winning burgers. Located in south Kansas City, they are also known for their frozen treats like soft serve and milkshakes. Try their signature “Big Boy Burger” with secret “Big Boy Sauce.”

Chicken is a classic to-go option, too. An “IYKYK” favorite, Go Chicken Go started in 1969 at the gas station Go Gas in Kansas City, Kansas. Their Missouri location on Troost Avenue opened in 1986, where they first offered drive-thru service. Now there are six locations in the metro, still family operated, and all with comfort favorites like fried gizzards and liver, country gravy, and their famous G Sauce.

Coffee and other pick-me-ups

McLain's Bakery + Market McLain's offers multiple locations with drive-thrus around Kansas City.

While wiling away the time at a coffee shop is one of life’s little pleasures, sometimes you just need that little pick-me-up to get on with your day. Many coffee chains specialize in drive-thru service, but Kansas City has its own locally-run options to try instead.

In addition to their multiple locations around town, The Roasterie has a drive-thru-only location on Southwest Boulevard, near the company’s headquarters and factory (under the landmark Roasterie plane, “Betty” ).

Similarly, the Filling Station has an entirely drive-thru location at the Old Westport Shopping Center, tucked behind the iconic Westport covered wagon at the corner of Westport Road and Southwest Trafficway. (The original Filling Station on McGee, and its Johnson Drive location in Mission, Kansas, are both in converted mechanic garages.)

McLain’s Bakery + Market has expanded from their original location in Waldo (which opened a walk-up window during the pandemic). Now, three of their satellite locations — Shawnee, Overland Park, and south Overland Park — have drive-thru lanes where you can order lattes and pastries, as well as breakfast burritos, salads, coffee cakes, cupcakes and more.

Spitlog Coffee Co. in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood in Kansas City, Kansas, was founded by two coffee-loving brothers. They roast their beans onsite and, if you aren’t in a rush, you can enjoy their rooftop patio.

If you aren’t a coffee drinker, try Wylde Thyme (previously Billie’s Juicery) in Brookside, a cafe with a wellness focus and raw juices, smoothies, immune boosters, beef broth and snacks like avocado toast.

And who doesn’t like donuts? Originally founded in Warrensburg by Cambodian immigrants, Yummy’s Donut Palace is a popular Missouri chain with a ton of drive-thru locations in Jackson County, with boba tea, and smoothies. Bring your car to their Stadium Drive, Independence, Lee’s Summit and Liberty locations.

On Westport Road, Donutology creates donut confections with imaginative toppings like cookie crumbles, Fruity Pebbles, and bacon. They specialize in fun bite-sized mini donuts, and offer “DIY donut kits” to experiment for yourself or make a custom order.

International cuisine

Dominic's Casual Italian Dominic’s Casual Italian, with locations in the Northland, offers classic Italian noodle dishes, salads, and pizzas.

Although drive-thrus began with American fast-food fare, Kansas City also has drive-thrus serving food from all around the globe.

For fans of pasta, there’s Dominic’s Casual Italian , with locations in the Northland. Along with classic Italian noodle dishes, salads, and pizzas, they have an Italian steak sandwich that’s as big as your head, plus a variety of spiedini bowls. There’s a dine-in/drive-thru location on Northwest 63rd Terrace and an “ express ” drive-thru location on N. Oak Trafficway, paired with the car wash The Better Wash. Now that’s a true marriage in efficiency. Just follow the signs to get to the correct lane for pickup!

You can also try Giovanni’s Italian Pasta and Deli , in Gladstone, with weekly specials and classics like shrimp alfredo, hot pastrami sandwiches, and eggplant parmesan sandwiches.

Mexican cuisine is another popular choice in Kansas City, and there are drive-thrus aplenty. Local chain Pancho’s serves 24 hours, with delicious burritos and huge horchatas. In Kansas, there’s Tamahumara Mexican Food , with its original 3212 Merriam Lane location offering drive-thru, and Tacos El Viejon on 7th Street and Kansas City. In Independence, The Lunch Box has a drive-thru location on Noland Road.

In Linwood Boulevard in Midtown, there’s Shawarmar for Mediterranean, which serves gyro, shawarma, falafel as wraps and bowls, along with an Arabic shwarma wrapped in saj bread. You’ll also find China Feast , for Chinese take-out classics like moo shu and Mongolian pork. There are additional China Feast locations on Troost Avenue, 12th Street and Benton, and 38th Street in Kansas CIty, Kansas.

Island Spice Caribbean Restaurant , at 39th and Main Street, serves up weekly lunch specials like brown stew chicken and jerk chicken, along with the dishes like oxtails, steamed cabbage, and festival, a slightly sweet oblong fried bread.

In Kearney, visit Chibog 2 Go , which serves up Filipino cuisine like lumpia (spring rolls), pansit bihon (rice noodles with vegetables), and inihaw (grilled meat) dishes. Meals are cooked to order, so they recommend you call or text ahead, then pick up your order at the drive-thru.

Motor on over to these drive-thru destinations

Hi-Boy Drive-In Hi-Boy in Independence is a classic American burger-and-fries joint with a drive-thru.

Wherever you are around Kansas City, there’s probably a delicious drive-thru opportunity near you.

Did we miss any of your favorites? Let us know!

Adventure reader Lisa L. let us know about Rey de Oros , a drive-thru taco joint operated by the owners of Dos de Oros, on Holmes Road in Martin City.

“It’s really good. It has a drive thru and limited inside seating. It shares a parking lot with the Martin City Pegah's — which also has a drive-thru, if I'm not mistaken!”

That’s right — Pegah’s Cafe & Coffee in Martin City offers drive-thru service in addition to dine-in service.

Did we miss any other great Kansas City drive-thrus? Let us know and we’ll add it to our list!