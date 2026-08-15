Kansas City's Vietnamese coffee scene is growing. Here's where to find the best Cà Phê Sữa Đá

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If someone were to make a list of the fastest-trending beverages in the U.S. over the past few years, Vietnamese coffee is sure to come out high on the list.

Rich, aromatic, sweet, and unapologetically strong, this classic beverage is such a crowd favorite that many of Kansas City’s best coffee shops and cafes have adopted some variation of the drink, such as the in-season Vietnamese cold brew at Headrush Roasters this year.

But you can never beat the original.

If you’re looking for the best places to find authentic Vietnamese coffee around Kansas City, here are six cafes and coffeehouses that will satisfy your craving.

A brief history of Vietnamese coffee

Café Du Monde Café Du Monde, a French-style coffee from New Orleans, has been used as the base for Vietnamese coffee drinks in the U.S. for decades because of its similarity to Vietnamese beans.

Vietnamese coffee , or Cà Phê Sữa Đá (pronounced as cafe-sua-da), is a practice that stems from the French colonization of Vietnam. Served either iced or hot, the drink begins with ground Robusta beans, slow-dripped through an aluminum phin filter, with sweetened condensed milk to offset the bitterness.

Before Vietnamese-grown coffee beans were more available in the States, migrants and immigrants who settled in the country after the Vietnam War often made the beverage with Café Du Monde, a type of chicory coffee from New Orleans that gained popularity

“I definitely remember my parents scooping these grounds from a mustard tin can into their phins to make Cà Phê Sữa Đá,” said Minh Tu, the Vietnamese American owner of Buôn Bán Mercantile , a Kansas City artist consignment shop located inside the same building as Tintoretta Tattoo Studio .

The adaptation of Café Du Monde itself is the perfect example of how diasporas construct new identities on top of their heritage, since chicory coffee itself is a European tradition that was brought to the South by French settlers, as they did to Vietnam. The Vietnamese diaspora found comfort in its similarity to flavors from their home, creating a new tradition as they rebuilt in the U.S.

Origin: Cội Nguồn Coffeehouse

eatswithnancy Origin: Cội Nguồn Coffeehouse in Kansas City's Northland has multiple variations on Vietnamese coffee.

Origin: Cội Nguồn Coffeehouse is a hidden gem in Kansas City’s Northland, tucked away in an unassuming strip mall off North Oak Trafficway. However, the moment you step inside, a warm and welcoming atmosphere embraces you, complete with Vietnamese elements like wicker furniture and paper lanterns.

Origin’s coffee menu features a wide variety of traditional Vietnamese coffee drinks and innovative modern twists. Our favorites include the Bac Xiu , also known as a Saigon-style latte; Vietnamese coffee with a salty cold foam top; and iced taro coffee.

In addition to coffee, Origin’s menu features delicious matcha beverages — like the seasonal banana cream matcha and mango matcha — as well as a rotating menu of pastries and baked goods. The shop also has a trinket exchange box and regularly hosts local artist pop-ups.

Where: 7711 N. Oak Trafficway, Suite A., Kansas City, Missouri

Café Cà Phê

Café Cà Phê Café Cà Phê in Columbus Park is Kansas City's first Vietnamese coffee shop.

Paving the way for this Adventure was Café Cà Phê , Kansas City’s first Vietnamese coffee shop . Opened in Columbus Park in 2022, after several years as roaming truck, Café Cà Phê uses beans sourced from Vietnam and its innovative menu features flavors that often filter into other Kansas City coffee shops (and bars too), such as pandan, ube and lychee.

For those seeking the traditional drink, Café Cà Phê’s classic Vietnamese coffee is called “The Saigon,” and can be made vegan with an alternative sweetened condensed milk. There is also a Vietnamese espresso made with a unique mushroom blend called “The Mind.”

The baristas at Café Cà Phê are always coming up with new seasonal flavors and special-event drinks. For example, the mango sticky rice latte is one of our all-time favorites, and the “Fireplace Matcha” on the current menu is a perfect combination of spiciness and sweetness with Thai chili syrup and Szechuan peppercorns.

Where: 916 E. 5th St., Kansas City, Missouri

Vietnam Cafe

Vietnam Cafe Vietnam Cafe in Columbus Park serves old-school coffee, dripped with a phin filter into sweetened condensed milk.

Many Kansas Citians would nominate Vietnam Cafe as the best Vietnamese restaurant in Kansas City. Located in Columbus Park on Campbell Street, around the corner from Café Cà Phê, Vietnam Cafe has quietly served authentic flavors to the neighborhood since opening its doors in 2001. In June 2026 it expanded to a second location on 135th Street in Overland Park.

This is the place to go for a fail-safe, old-school Vietnamese coffee, phin filter and all. And at just $5, it’s a bargain that’ll keep you energized all day.

Vietnam Cafe also serves other traditional beverages, including the perfect summer drink: Chanh Moui, a hand-squeezed lemonade with salt. Frankly, nothing beats a hot bowl of pho paired with an ice-cold glass of salty lemonade.

Where: 522 Campbell St., Kansas City, Missouri and 9500 W. 135th Street, Overland Park, Kansas

My Xuyen Vietnamese Cafe

My Xuyen Vietnamese Cafe My Xuyen Vietnamese Cafe is one of the many Vietnamese restaurants that serves Cafe Sua Da.

Not too far away from Origin is My Xuyen Vietnamese Cafe . The Gladstone restaurant offers a large iced Vietnamese coffee for a sweet price of $5.95.

That, in addition to a well-curated menu that goes beyond the common pho and rice dish options, makes Xuyen a destination for those hoping to taste authentic Vietnamese flavors.

We highly recommend the Com Suong Dac Biet — pork chop with egg and shredded pork skin. The restaurant also serves a delicious vegetarian pho with cauliflower, carrots, broccoli, and tofu.

Where: 6920 N. Oak Trafficway, Gladstone, Missouri

Vietnam Cafe 39

Vietnam Cafe 39 The Vietnamese coffee at Vietnam Cafe 39, near KU Med.

Located right around the corner from the University of Kansas Medical Center, Vietnam Cafe 39 is a great place for a quick stop, a bowl of pho, and a nice, big glass of iced Vietnamese coffee.

Note that their coffee seems a bit sweeter than other options around Kansas City, but incredibly affordable at just $5.

We also love their lunch salad bowls, known as bun. A supersized beef bun is $11.75 and comes with mixed vegetables on top of vermicelli noodles. The menu is also very vegetarian friendly, with non-meat versions of all their fan-favorite dishes like pho and rice platters.

Where: 3934 Rainbow Blvd., Kansas City, Kansas

Little Saigon Cafe

If you’re in Lawrence, make a stop at Little Saigon Cafe . Believe it or not, the iced Vietnamese coffee is only $4! That, paired with their daily specials, guarantees you can have one of the most affordable yet delicious Vietnamese meals in Lawrence.

This family-owned business feels like a real Vietnamese streetside diner. It’s cozy, homey, and down-to-earth, and you might even run into the owner while you’re there.

We highly recommend their spicy dishes, especially the Bún bò Huế — spicy beef noodle soup — which is only $10.95 on Fridays. Their menu also has some Thai and Chinese-fusion dishes if you want to try something different.

Where: 1524 W. 23rd St., Lawrence, Kansas

Other places to grab Vietnamese coffee

Kansas City is lucky to have a large volume of Vietnamese restaurants, and most serve a version of the traditional coffee service. But you can also find versions of the beverage at boba shops around town, too.

Here are just a few.

Did we miss your favorite Vietnamese coffee in town? Let us know.