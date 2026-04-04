These Kansas City bars carry on the speakeasy tradition. Here's where to find them

Kansas City has a long history with speakeasies, going back to before Prohibition. Our Adventure! about local distilleries gives a great history of the liquor trade and how, at one point, the West Bottoms had 25 different saloons. And those are just the ones we know about!

But with a speakeasy, it's all about the drinking joint that you shouldn't know about.

Hidden doors and passwords were a way to keep the party going during dry times, and they're what separates a true speakeasy from a normal bar. Although speakeasies have also been the worst-kept secret.

Some really well-known spots include the Cotton Club in Harlem, which began as a whites-only club in the 1920s. Ironically, it didn't hit its stride until blues and jazz legends like Louis Armstrong and Nat King Cole played the venue. By the 1930s, the club opened its doors to everyone.

Speakeasies have seen a resurgence the last decade, not so much out of a need for secrecy but rather for the vibe. It's like cosplaying as mischievous for a night. Wrapped in mystery and intrigue, and hopefully great drinks too, the speakeasy brings friends together for some great times in a unique atmosphere.

Kansas City has its own speakeasy scene developing, although not all of them are so cloak-and-dagger. So put on your best outfit, make sure you have a safe ride home, and head out for a night out on the town (you may want to sober up with a diner breakfast the next morning).

And if this list blows up your favorite underground spots — sorry in advance.

P.S.

P.S. / Facebook P.S. is located in the basement of the Hotel Phillips.

P.S. is located in the basement of the Hotel Phillips, which was opened in 1931. The downtown building has an Art Deco style and a lobby that makes you feel like you stepped into "The Great Gatsby," complete with a grand double staircase with an angelic statue at the top.

But if you head to an unmarked white door just behind reception, you will find the staircase down to P.S., located in what used to be the mail sorting room. Inside is an upscale vibe with dark woods, low lighting, and soft chairs.

As for cocktails, there is a lot to choose from, so why not start with the Gatsby? Aviation gin, Midori, lime juice, and topped with prosecco, a cucumber ribbon, and an orchid. Whether you're East Egg or West Egg, P.S. will make you feel ostentatious. If you're more traditional, a good P.S. Old Fashioned might better suit you: both bourbon and rye whiskey, Amaro Nonino, honey simple syrup, Angostura and black walnut bitters.

The rest of the menu is extensive and includes both beer and wine options. Open 7 days a week from 6 p.m. to midnight, and until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can get to and from the bar with streetcar stops near the Kansas City Public Library on 10th, or on 12th and Main.

Where: 106 W 12th St, Kansas City, MO 64105

Swordfish Tom's

Swordfish Tom's The entrance to Swordfish Tom's is hidden in an alleyway in the Crossroads.

You're going to have to work a bit to find Swordfish Tom's, which is entirely the point with a speakeasy. Located in the Crossroads next to the Everly Event Space, just a few minutes from the closest Streetcar stop, you'll have to walk through an alley about halfway down (you might be tipped off by other patrons searching for the entrance). You'll see a simple grey door with Swordfish Tom's stencil on it in black, which is just as easy to walk right past.

Inside the door, you'll see a giant octopus mural (named Octavius), and go down the stairs to a waiting room. Next to another door is a lantern, and here's where you have to be in the know: If the lantern is green, then go ahead and knock — there's plenty of room inside. If it's red, then you need to wait before the staff comes to get you. It could be a while, or no time at all, because there's no rush once you get inside.

Swordfish Tom's almost has a hidden steampunk feel to it. The original antique boiler (Maude) dominates the beginning of the space. But the exposed brick walls, low lighting and soft chairs make this an intimate experience, great for long conversations to start or end your night.

For drinks, this is the place to experiment, and their menu goes through seasonal changes. The Main Street Exorcism includes Green Chartreuse, violet liquor, hibiscus-cubeb syrup, and candied hibiscus flower. Or go something more daring with the Mangolorian: a spicy blend of genever, rice milk, and chili oil. You can find multiple variations on the Manhattan, one of their specialties, and a whole host of non-alcoholic options too.

Closed Sunday and Monday, Swordfish Tom's opens at 4 p.m. and closes at 1:30 a.m.

Where: 210 W 19 Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64108

Drastic Measures

Drastic Measures / Facebook Shawnee's Drastic Measures has been nominated several times for James Beard Awards.

You'll enter Drastic Measures in Shawnee from the road and head to a waiting area. Above you will be a chandelier with red and green lights. Like Swordfish Tom's, if the light is green, you'll knock, and they'll let you in. If it's red, you are going to need to wait a bit.

This is an intimate experience — the bar doesn't take reservations, and limits group sizes on weekends.

The decor of Drastic Measures has more of a modern comfort vibe. They are all about community here, and it shows in their philanthropy. The bar can often be found raising money for worthwhile local causes, such as helping teachers or those who have experienced trauma.

Art is the only way to describe their cocktails — which all cost $15. As a James Beard Award nominee for Outstanding Bar for the last three years, Drastic Measures takes presentation and taste to perfection. (It's the sister bar of Wild Child right next door, which also specializes in NA cocktails.)

One of their most popular cocktails is called the Kill Bill. Tequila, pressed ginger, pineapple juice, lemon juice, Thai chile tincture, and just a bit of salt give a drink that has some spice and a bit of citrus. Check out their Instagram to see more of their drinkable art.

Drastic Measures is open 4 p.m. until midnight on weekdays, and until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Closed on Sunday and Monday.

Where: 5817 Nieman Rd, Shawnee, KS 66203

The W

The W / Facebook The W in downtown Lee's Summit.

To the right of Hand and Glove, which serves cocktails and coffee, and to the left of Johnny Jo's Pizzeria, there is a nondescript door in an alcove with the name O.C. Woods, M.D on the front. Above the door is a stained glass window with the number 6 ½.

This is the entrance to The W in downtown Lee's Summit. This really feels like a place that would hide from the likes of Eliot Ness and the coppers.

Go up a set of stairs, and you're greeted with a cozy space with exposed brick walls, dark wooden tables, and a quiet bar. Or if you want more privacy, there are a couple of deep leather chairs hidden behind the stairs.

The W's signature drink is the Smoked Vanilla. With a house-blended whiskey, house-made vanilla burnt sugar, and aromatic bitters, the drink is served with a clear ice cube with a W melted into it. The whiskey is super smooth, with a hint of sweetness. The last gulp though, everything pops together in a very surprising way.

The W has a seasonal menu represented by mugshots. The "Hoff" is made with light rum, banana, verjus, and Carpano Bianco. They also serve excellent mocktails for those who are driving the rest of us home.

They are only open Thursday (6 p.m to midnight), Friday and Saturday (5 p.m. to 1 a.m.). As it's in the heart of downtown Lee's Summit, there are plenty of great eats to find while you're here, such as Lewellen's, which was mentioned in our Irish pub Adventure.

Where: 6 1/2 SW 3rd St, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

The Hey! Hey! Club

The Hey! Hey! Club The Hey! Hey! Club is located below the J. Rieger distillery and serves cocktails using their spirits.

The Hey! Hey! Club doesn't have a secret door, but that doesn't mean it's easy to find. Find this bar in the basement of the J. Rieger & Company in the East Bottoms (if you don't get stuck behind a stopped train.)

There's a sophisticated atmosphere here under the low lighting, and it's a great place to listen to live jazz with friends. With a large cocktail menu, everyone will find something.

On their Facebook or Instagram page, you'll see an unusual offering: a traditional absinthe fountain, where a ritual slow drip of ice-cold water blooms a sugar cube into the anise liquor to make it silky-smooth. Many of their cocktails feature J. Rieger's own Kansas City-made whiskey, including their Smoke Wagon, which also features smoked BBQ bitters. And their have a short but smart food menu when you get snacky.

The Hey! Hey! Club is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until midnight. Keep in mind that you may need reservations, as this is one of the most popular spots in town.

Where: 2700 Guinotte Ave, Kansas City, MO 64120

The Brass Monkey Lounge

The Brass Monkey The Brass Monkey has a livelier atmosphere than some of Kansas City's other, more intimate speakeasies.

Located just south of River Market, you can find The Brass Monkey by going to the back of the brick building and looking for the bright red door. Go inside and head down the stairs to find the next red door, where you'll find a switch — flip that to let the host know you're waiting.

The Brass Monkey seems more lively than some other speakeasies, with brighter lights, exposed brick walls and raised tables that seat at least six — making The Brass Monkey a fantastic place to hang out with friends after a long week.

Their menu has a whimsical quality to it. Their signature cocktail, The Brass Monkey, is white rum, vodka, orange liquor, a housemade Sunny D shrub, and a touch of citrus. Or try their Gremlin B Gone, which is black cardamom infused bourbon, Stone Pine liqueur, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, lemon, and a "restorative gelee."

Now, if you don't know what you want, you can choose The Alchemist Experience, where a mixologist comes to your table with a deck of cards. Each card corresponds with a flavor. You draw two of those cards, and your mixologist interprets the cards to create a completely unique cocktail for you. Let fate decide how your night will go.

The Brass Monkey is opens at 4 Wednesday through Saturdays. They close at 11 on Wednesday, 12 on Thursday, and 12:30 on Friday and Saturday. Even better is that The Brass Monkey is only a short walk from the closest Streetcar stop.