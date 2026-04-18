Food recs: Kansas City’s best restaurants owned and run by women

Across the U.S., only about 20% of chefs are women and less than 40% of restaurants are majority-owned by women, according to the National Restaurant Association. Another 10% are business partnerships between men and women.

But in Kansas City, plenty of women are leading and innovating in the region’s culinary scene.

Just ask chef Celina Tio, owner of The Belfry Collective in the Crossroads. Tio, who earned one of Kansas City’s first James Beard awards in 2007 when she was named Best Chef in the Midwest, says she doesn’t see significant underrepresentation of women in the industry.

“There are plenty of talented women chefs and restaurateurs in the city,” Tio told KCUR’s Up To Date on Friday.

“I think Kansas City is a leader in many things,” Tio says. “And I think the same thing holds true for women-led businesses in Kansas City.”

Three of the region’s five James Beard semifinalists this year were women: Helen Jo Leach of The Town Company, Diana Condori of Fern Bar and Swetha Newcombe of Of Course.

Freelance food writer Jill Silva, food blogger Mary Bloch, and KCUR race and culture reporter Celisa Calacal shared their recommendations for the metro’s best women-led restaurants. Plus, we rounded up suggestions from listeners across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Cornflower Baked Goods / Facebook Cornflower Baked Goods makes a variety of pastries, including the milk bread roll shown here, with goat cheese, honey and lardon. The bakery concept is currently popping-up around Kansas City, and will soon open a storefront in Leawood.

Mary Bloch:

Pitchside Coffee is owned by several KC Current players and makes great lattes, chai, and more, flavored with house-made syrups. The cafe is spacious and an ideal spot to co-work or catch up with friends. Pitchside has also partnered with Buck Tui BBQ to serve fabulous breakfast burritos.

Hemma Hemma always serves fresh and satisfying modern American fare, like my favorite dish, the Brookside Buddha salad. Owner Ashley Bare recently opened Hemma Hemma Dinette, a spin-off breakfast and lunch location downtown that includes new items like the Royal Reuben and Hemma N’ Out Burger.

Tailleur instantly transports you to Paris with French bistro favorites like mussels, steak frites and a chic little patio out back. Proprietor Heather White also owns and operates Cheval and Soli Deo Coffee + Bakery , both of which have the same striking and cozy atmosphere.

Cornflower Baked Goods is a new bakery by Megan Garrelts, of Rye . It’s set to open this spring, and is currently popping-up around Kansas City. Expect the incredible pastries, cinnamon rolls, and pies that Garrelts, a James Beard semifinalist, is known for. Plus, Onyx coffee to boot.

Of Course , an upscale South Asian restaurant with Midwestern influences, is my pick for best restaurant south of Interstate 435. Swetha Newcombe, a James Beard semifinalist this year in the Best Chef: Midwest category, crafts interesting vegetable and nontraditional steak dishes, and one of the best burgers in town.

Chewology shares the Taiwanese food chef and owner Katie Liu grew up with in a casual Westport spot. The Three Cup Mushroom Ramen might be the best mushroom dish I’ve ever had, and don’t miss the Dan Dan noodles either.

Cafe Cà Phê owner Jackie Nguyen is a champion for women and Asian representation in Kansas City’s culinary scene. The drinks at her Vietnamese coffee shop in the Historic Northeast are creative and tasty, and the cafe recently launched a collaboration with Chingu to serve breakfast burritos daily.

Ragazza serves lasagnas, pastas, and a famous giant meatball that are to die for. The laid-back neighborhood spot, owned by Laura Norris, is right on the KC Streetcar line, at 43rd and Main streets. On the other end of the line, Norris also owns Enzo .

Penrose Espresso Bar and Pastry Counter is tucked away next to Novel in the Crossroads, and features crave-worthy creations by Jessica Armstrong. The croissants and olive oil cake stand out, and I love to enjoy them lounging on the patio on a warm spring day.

Joyce Smith / Startland News An array of menu items from Boujee Baker in east Kansas City. Owner Joyce Watts previously had a long stint serving up treats with her sisters under Big Momma’s Bakery-Cafe.

Jill Silva:

Boujee Baker recently opened as a brick-and-mortar, but owner Joyce Watts had been serving her cinnamon roll breakfast sandwiches, cookies, cheesecakes and more for years as a cottage business. The Independence Plaza shop serves breakfast, lunch and sweet treats.

Jones Bar-B-Q is one of the only barbecue restaurants in Kansas City with a female pitmaster . Deborah Jones learned the art of smoking meat and stoking coals from her father, who taught her to judge tenderness by hand, never by thermometer.

Kate Smith Soirée is known for its technicolor French macaroons, but the whole bakery stands out. Pick up a few of Smith’s cupcakes, bars, and other sweet treats, then snap a picture for “the Gram” at the pink flower wall. The bakery is also a top choice for wedding cakes and reception confections.

Red Kitchen KC dishes up authentic Mexican breakfast and lunch. Chef and owner Alejandra de la Fuente taught herself to make tamales after one of her stepsons asked for them for a family Christmas celebration. Now she owns her own cafe in downtown Overland Park. My dilemma: chilaquiles with green salsa or the breakfast burritos featuring Caramelo tortillas?

Green Dirt Farm Creamery and Green Dirt on Oak center locally-made cheeses and ice cream by Sarah Hoffman. The creamery in Weston and the restaurant in the Crossroads use seasonal ingredients in their charcuterie, brunch, dinner and dessert. Try the ham baguette with the hard, manchego-like Prairie Tomme cheese.

Pierpont’s at Union Station is posh and impressive. The charcuterie, the burger, and the service are always top notch, and I’m a big fan of their happy hour. Co-owner Mary Holland is also the current president of Les Dames d’Escoffier , an international culinary organization for women with an active chapter in Kansas City.

Caffetteria and The Mixx are healthy options when you need a quick meal. Jo Marie Scaglia’s restaurants offer salads, bowls, wraps and pizzas. My favorites include Caffetteria’s Thai Chicken Salad and the Knife & Fork grilled steak and herbed potato with salad at The Mixx.

The Belfry Collective is a group of venues owned by James Beard-winning chef Celina Tio. The Belfry bar has great drinks (with zero-proof options) and impressive snacks, like the flatbread of the day and fried cauliflower with walnut-miso dressing. Just across the way, Ground Control crafts cocktails with Tio’s spirits brand, ANNX.

Elyssa Bezner / Startland News Risotto bites and pizza from Orange By Devoured. "I don't think that I even knew what I was getting myself into, to be honest," owner and chef Jhy Coulter told KCUR's Up To Date in February about opening a brick-and-mortar business in midtown's Martini Corner.

Celisa Calacal:

Baba’s Bakery is the brainchild of Yasmine Kamal, creator of pastries like the “Baba-noli” — a phyllo dough dessert filled with cream that resembles cannoli — which are sweet, crispy and tasty. Her turmeric cookies and pistachio cinnamon rolls also stand out. Kamal’s father is Yahia “Baba” Kamal, the namesake of Baba’s Pantry, just next door.

Something Good feels like a basement lounge bar in the Garment District. Owner Greta Gunderson’s menu offers classic and inventive cocktails, and bites like hot dogs, chips and caviar. There’s a pool table and a photo booth to complete the scene. What’s not to love?

Tian Tea House is dine-in only, but Saranya Hubbard’s cozy space is the perfect place to slow down and sip tea. Try the lemongrass house blend, matcha or one of the seasonal options. The shop also serves sweet treats, including a black sesame cookie by Kannika Costella, who runs Mooyuei Baker , a Thai bakery in Kansas City, Kansas.

Mean Mule Distilling Company serves creative and tasty agave-based cocktails. The bar is always vibey and the staff works hard to make sure customers feel safe and comfortable. The bar and distillery is owned by Meg Evans and run by a staff of mostly women.

Cafe Ollama serves cafe de olla the old-fashioned way: steeped with cinnamon, star anise, and piloncillo, a refined cane sugar that melts down into syrupy sweetness. Co-owner Lesley Reyes and her husband also offer a chatita, an espresso drink made with horchata that’s best topped with whipped cream and churros.

Orange by Devoured has some of the most inventive pizza toppings in the metro. Owner Jhy Coulter’s Jam Bam pie features white sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, thinly sliced potatoes, blueberry ricotta and herbs. You can also get a bomb pepperoni pizza.

Dear Donna, is run by James Beard nominee Helen Jo Leach and her husband Johnny, and has standout pastries by Helen Jo. The almond cake with kumquat and passionfruit is incredible, and they’ve recently been serving a scrumptious banana pudding.

Anjin is a 2026 James Beard finalist for Best New Restaurant, and is co-owned by Leslie Newsam Goellner and her husband, Nick Goellner, of The Antler Room . The fried pork collar sandwich and its occasional shrimp counterpart are renowned for good reason. Leslie runs the front of the house, and she brings an energy and camaraderie to the restaurant that will make you want to come back.

Tian Tea House / Facebook Choose from a variety of teas at Tian Tea House, such as the red teas shown here. Owner Saranya Hubbard’s cozy space is the perfect place to slow down and sip tea.

Listener recommendations