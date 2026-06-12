Food recs: Kansas City's best restaurants in the Crossroads Arts District

The Crossroads Arts District is a hub for independent arts and culture in Kansas City, and its restaurant scene is no different. It’s why Sarah Hoffmann, who owns Green Dirt on Oak , a farm-to-table restaurant in the district, was first drawn to the area.

Hoffman calls it “one of the last bastions of real, independent, small-batch food makers, small-batch crafters, spirits, and beer and arts.”

“And we just really enjoy being in that neighborhood because of that synergy,” she told KCUR’s Up To Date.

That independent spirit is consistent throughout the Crossroads, but the food scene there is also defined by variety, says Natasha Bailey, executive chef at Thelma’s Kitchen.

“It doesn't matter what the occasion is, you will find a location to eat at,” Bailey says.

Bailey and Kansas City Eats co-administrator Carlton Logan shared their top spots to eat in the neighborhood, and we rounded up some of the top spots you recommended on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Jack Stack Barbecue / Facebook Jack Stack Barbecue is some of the most famous from the region. Carlton Logan suggests branching out on the menu — even beyond pork and beef — to the blackberry salmon or grilled trout.

Natasha Bailey:

Anjin has been one of the Crossroads’ buzziest restaurants since it opened last summer. The Japanese-style pub is a finalist for Best New Restaurant at this year’s James Beard Awards. It seats about 20 and serves up a variety of dishes meant for sharing. I love the super bright cabbage salad and the crunchy and pillowy tempura dishes.

Cosmo Burger XR does smashburgers right, and it’s my favorite spot to take my son after school. I order a standard-dressed double burger “goobed up” with peanut butter and jalapeno jam. A side of tots and an orange dreamsicle milkshake complete the meal.

The Belfry has a welcoming neighborhood feel and great food to boot. I love the rosemary basted beef, served with smoked blue cheese gratin, creamed spinach and pickled onion. Finish everything off with a Bella Oro, a matcha-infused milk punch.

Kata Nori Hand Roll Bar serves some of the freshest sushi in the city. Pick from a pre-selected set of three or five hand rolls or order a la carte. A pour of sake goes perfectly with the fresh fish, and you can’t miss the kinoko, a dish of sauteed king trumpet mushrooms topped with crispy shallots and a yuzu vinaigrette.

Farina is the Crossroads restaurant I’m always in the mood for. The duck meatballs are divine, and there are great salads to choose from. My entrees of choice are the potato gnocchi, with braised rabbit, leeks, shitaake mushrooms, and Grana Padano cheese, or the lumache, snail-shaped pasta with artichokes, morels, and fava beans, but the bucatini carbonara is an honorable mention.

King G has the perfect tuna sandwich. It’s perfectly herby and lemony, and is best with bacon added. You can’t go wrong with chicken parmesan or the bar snacks, either. The deli also has a new breakfast menu I can’t wait to try.

Grinders Pizza is a summer staple for me. There’s nothing better than watching a show with a tequila neat in hand and munching on a couple of slices. My favorites are the Loaded “Baked” Potato, with white sauce, potatoes, cheez whiz, and bacon, or the Le Hog “Serious Flesh Feast.”

Farina / Facebook Farina's pasta dishes like this special lobster ravioli, served with a sweet lemon-garlic sauce, stand out.

Carlton Logan:

Buffalo State Pizza Co. makes its pies New York style. Choose from one of the restaurant’s specialty pizzas, such as the Parma, with prosciutto, blue cheese, caramelized red onion, and romano cheese, or choose your own toppings. You can also get any of the pizzas as an incredible calzone.

Cáfe Corazón is a vibe. I’m not a coffee drinker, so I usually order the Xochitl chai, made with piloncillo cane sugar, spices and cacao. Or you can opt for a mocha flight, a latte flight or a yerba mate flight. I also love the Argentine empanadas and alfajores, two soft cookies sandwiched around filling.

Jack Stack Barbecue is my favorite place for visitors who want to experience Kansas City-style barbecue. It’s upscale, so diners sit down for service rather than ordering at a counter. The restaurant also has a great lunch special. If you’re adventurous, try the blackberry salmon or the hickory-grilled trout in addition to the meats.

Lula Southern Cookhouse dishes up authentic fried chicken, saucy smothered pork chops, ham-glazed green beans, grits and more. I love the blue plate lunch special, available Tuesday through Friday: an entree and two sides for $15. The fried catfish has a crisp coating and is excellent with hot sauce and tartar sauce.

Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop is a Crossroads institution. The neighborhood is known for chef-driven concepts, but Lulu’s is casual and still totally satisfying. I usually order the drunken noodles with chicken, crab rangoon and spring rolls.

Parlor is a food hall, which makes it great for large groups. Choose from five different kitchens crafting a variety of cuisines. I like the potato samosas from Elephant Wings and the chicken wings from Mother Clucker.

Shannon Carpenter / KCUR 89.3 The Brick uses its house-made chili on the signature Houston Frito Pie hot dog.

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