Several musicians will represent Kansas City on the national stage with nominations at the 2027 Grammy Awards ceremony. The nominees were announced this week.

The Kansas City Symphony was nominated for Best Classical Instrumental Solo for the piece “Thompson: Breathe/Burn: An Elegy,” featuring cellist Yo-Yo Ma and conducted by Michael Stern, the symphony’s music director laureate .

Ben Motter, chief production officer for the Kansas City Symphony, said the group felt “a tremendous sense of pride” for both the organization and its listeners when nominations were announced.

“Pride that our listeners understood the significance of the storytelling and of the message and that they were able to support our artistry and our retelling of that message by recognizing the incredible effort and musicality that went into the creation of this piece,” Motter said.

The nominated piece is included in the album “ To Awaken the Sleeper: Works of Joel Thompson ,” which the symphony said is the first commercial release dedicated solely to the music of Atlanta-based composer Joel Thompson .

Eric T Williams / Courtesy photo Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is nominated for the piece “Thompson: Breathe/Burn: An Elegy,” along with conductor Michael Stern, the Kansas City Symphony’s music director laureate.

After the album’s release , Stern said he reached out to Thompson after hearing “ Seven Last Words of the Unarmed ” for the first time. The seven-movement piece , which is included on the album, includes the final words of unarmed Black men killed by law enforcement.

“To Awaken the Sleeper” also included Prairie Village-born mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato and the Sphinx Organization’s all-Black vocal ensemble , Exigence.

Thompson composed the nominated piece in memory of Breonna Taylor , who was shot and killed by police in 2020. The piece explores “the liminal space between grief and rage in response to the tragedies afflicting the Black community in 2020," according to the program note .

Motter said listeners can hear themes of sadness, tragedy and sorrow in Ma’s nominated solo.

“The cello is such a beautiful instrument to express those range of emotions, and so obviously with Yo-Yo's virtuosic playing, it was a terrific vehicle for the overall themes and messages of the album,” Motter said.

"To Awaken the Sleeper: Works of Joel Thompson" is available on all major streaming platforms.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR Joyce DiDonato in Classical KC's studio.

Another local nominee this Grammy season is DiDonato , who is already a multi-award winner . This year, she is nominated for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance for her role in “Puts: Emily — No Prisoner Be” along with string trio Time for Three .

The work was also nominated for Best Engineered Album, Classical and inspired by poetry by Emily Dickinson .

Local fans can’t cheer on Midwest princess Chappell Roan , but there are several other artists with Missouri ties among this year’s contenders — including St. Louis-born SZA and Slayyyter from Kirkwood .

The Grammy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 7, in Los Angeles.