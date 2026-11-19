More consolidation could be coming to the railroad industry as federal regulators enter the latest phase of reviewing a merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern.

If approved, Union Pacific would become the largest railroad in the country, and the first railroad to serve both coasts. The nation’s rail network is divided between the east and west, with the Mississippi River as a rough border. Many Midwestern cities, including Chicago, Kansas City and St. Louis, serve as interchange points where goods move from one rail line to another. Despite promises from Union Pacific, workers fear job losses across the Midwest, where the two railroads meet.

“If this goes through, they will be a mega-railroad,” said Clark Ballew, the communications director for the Brotherhood of Maintenance Way Employees. “Quite literally. Obviously the biggest and largest railroad that’s ever existed in the United States. Unforeseen to this point.”

The merger is being reviewed by the federal Surface Transportation Board, which uses existing precedent on rail mergers to make its decisions.

Public comments on the merger were due to the board on Nov. 18.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Rows of freight cars fill Union Pacific Bailey Yard on Saturday, July 18, 2026, in North Platte, Nebraska. The city’s railroad roots date to 1866, when its first Union Pacific train arrived.

Opponents to the merger rebut Union Pacific’s claims that the merger will cut shipping costs, and have formed a unified front: The Stop The Rail Merger Coalition. The coalition includes labor unions, shippers, farmers and transportation groups.

They worry that further consolidation, from six major railroads to five, could force the remaining railroads to seek mergers as well.

Skepticism over the merger’s approval increased this fall, after a video circulated of Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena threatening to raise rates for businesses that didn’t support the merger.

“I’ll probably increase everybody’s rates that said they didn’t want a seamless railroad by 3 or 4% just to teach you a lesson,” Vena said during a March meeting of the Southwest Association of Rail Shippers.

Union Pacific sought to keep the video private, but a federal judge ordered it released to the public in late October. The company released the video and provided additional context.

“Let us be clear: Union Pacific does not retaliate against customers,” the post with the video states. “A customer’s position on the merger will not determine its rates or how we deliver service. Customers should participate freely and candidly in the Surface Transportation Board’s (STB) review. We also welcome direct dialogue with our customers. Their perspectives matter to us.”

Regardless of what the board rules, this merger has the potential to cause inflation, opponents say, just after voters provided a national rebuke to the Trump administration’s economic policies.

Tom Jurgens / Provided A Union Pacific engine travels alongside a deer in this undated archive photo from Nebraska Public Media’s “Great Plains Rail Tales” show.

Railroaders worry about safety

On a Saturday afternoon in November, dozens of train cars passed underneath the West Haymarket Pedestrian Bridge in Lincoln. Empty freight cars snaked west, likely headed toward Wyoming for a new load of coal, and a row of tanker cars rumbled east — possibly containing ethanol refined from Great Plains corn.

Those tanker cars are a reminder of what the worst scenario is for a railroader: a train derailment.

In 2023, a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed near the town of East Palestine, Ohio. The cargo caught fire and sent a toxic cloud over the town, leading to evacuations. A lawsuit alleged the toxic fumes contributed to multiple deaths. That case has yet to be adjudicated .

“Across the country, you have the potential for an East Palestine-type incident pretty much every single day,” said Nate Lee, a rail worker with BNSF and the local chairman for the Brotherhood of Maintenance Way Employees. “It’s up to us folks maintaining the railroads to make sure that that doesn’t happen. And unfortunately, we have our jobs cut out for us nowadays.”

Lee, the BNSF rail worker, said he’s worried that a merger would reduce the total number of workers repairing rail lines, and investor pressure might mean job cuts to improve the bottom line.

“You can only run a person ragged for so long before it starts to wear on you,” Lee said. “And unfortunately, what happens when people get tired? People get worn out. Things that shouldn’t be missed may get missed.”

Union Pacific announced a “Jobs For Life” promise for union workers on both sides of the merger this spring. The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Union, which supports the merger, negotiated with the company on the agreement. Members of the Brotherhood of Maintenance Way Employees do not trust the agreement and cite the promise as a reason why they are opposed.

Concerns about the relocation of managerial Union Pacific workers to Atlanta arose in the Nebraska Legislature last session, when a bill was passed , aimed at keeping high-paying jobs in the state through tax credits to large employers.

If a merger goes through, Norfolk Southern employees would have to adapt to the safety standards of Union Pacific. While both railroads are required to follow standards from the Federal Railroad Administration, new safety operations generate an awkward period of adapting that might increase risk, Lee and several other BMWE union members said.

Daniel Wheaton / The Midwest Newsroom Several rail tracks bisect Lincoln, Nebraska, on Nov. 7. Most trains carry coal from Wyoming or ethanol out of state.

Lee said the work of maintaining the rails is unpredictable. October storms dropped nearly 8 inches of rain across southeast Nebraska, resulting in washouts in track in the region where Lee works. During those periods, Lee and his crew worked overtime to prevent derailments.

Even in normal conditions, Lee’s team needs to weld rail lines back into place and level out ballast, the small rocks that support rail lines, to ensure the trains won’t overturn.

Rail companies have been using longer trains in recent years, as a way to reduce labor costs and move more goods faster. These “super trains” put more stress on the rail infrastructure, and also can cut off road access when a stopped train closes a crossing.

“So when you had a train that was half a mile long, and now you have trains that are a mile and a half, two miles long,” Lee said. “It takes a long time for that train to stop.”

Local governments won’t have much say if rail causes more traffic problems across the country. Existing legal precedent says that only the federal government can regulate railroads, putting local leaders in a bind.

“You’ll have a bunch of people at your meetings, and they will be angry and upset, and they will have valid reasons to be,” said Ballew of the BMWE. “And if you’re a politician, there isn’t much you can do to help.”

Does consolidation mean inflation?

Union Pacific argues that the merger would allow for more cost-effective freight service by eliminating the transfers that occur when a load of freight moves from one service area to another.

“The creation of America’s first single-service transcontinental railroad will eliminate time-consuming rail interchanges that will improve service for shippers, reduce costs for consumers and strengthen the nation’s supply chain,” Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver said in an email. “A shift from road to rail will ease congestion, reduce taxpayer-funded road maintenance, cut emissions and deliver cargo faster and more reliably.”

Union Pacific declined requests to make a spokesperson available, instead sharing the statement above and providing additional information on their site. A spokesperson deferred to Norfolk Southern to speak for the merging partners.

Daniel Wheaton / The Midwest Newsroom A lone engine at the end of a freight train pushes a train in reverse on Nov. 7. Longer trains need more engines to push the massive weight.

As an industry, railroads are sometimes considered natural monopolies because the cost of creating a rail network far exceeds the cost of adding a train. Natural monopolies come with a higher level of governmental regulation that monitors the company while still ensuring it’s profitable.

“The typical things that happen as monopoly power rises in a market are increases in price or reductions in service or product quality,” Elena Prager, an assistant professor of economics at the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester, said. “In general, you’re looking at higher prices, lower quantities and worse quality.”

Transportation consultant Bob Granatelli, who has been in the transportation business since the 1970s, said that businesses with few options, known as captive shippers , are the most at-risk of having to pay higher costs.

“This is frightening for a captive shipper,” Granatelli said. “It will make captivity even stronger.”

The American Chemistry Council joined the coalition against the merger because many of its members are captive to one rail shipper — especially in the petrochemical industry along the Gulf Coast.

“That exposes them to higher rates, less responsive customer service,” Jeff Sloan, the senior director of regulatory affairs for the American Chemistry Council, said. “Essentially, if you’re not afraid of losing your customer, you treat your customer differently.”

Chemical manufacturers and the businesses they serve are at a disadvantage because their commodities are often not shipped in intermodal shipping containers — the large, standardized steel or aluminum boxes commonly seen on the tracks. Instead, they require tanks or hopper cars. Those commodities can’t easily go from rail to road.

It’s a similar problem for farmers .

“If a grain elevator can only ship on one railroad now, and they set the pricing, that’s going to affect all of the farmers that get grain to that elevator, and so now those farmers may have to eat more costs,” Ash Anderson, education director for BMWE, said.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Union Pacific locomotives line the tracks on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at Bailey Yard in North Platte, Nebraska. The railroad began mainline operations through the city in 1867, following the arrival of its first train the year before.

It also could mean that different loads get prioritized by a new, larger railroad, and smaller rail lines may shut down or be absorbed by the dominant company. Union members said they fear this merger might be the first domino that ends in a consolidated market.

“The trickle-down effect is very evident in this merger because we’re talking about a transcontinental merger and basically a duopoly,” Paul Bellows, the vice chairman of the Unified System Division at BMWE, said. “Every citizen in the United States is going to be affected, and possibly even, you know, people in Canada and Mexico.”

Mike McClellan, the senior vice president and chief strategy officer of Norfolk Southern, downplayed the inflationary concerns, because the combined railroad would compete better with trucking. In their merger application, the rail companies argue their improved service will result in a decline of some 2.1 million truckloads on the road annually.

“People use railroads because we’re cheap, right?” McClellan said. “Trucks will always present essentially the ceiling on what we can do with pricing.”

The two companies are planning for a future where there are more autonomous trucks on the road, so they hope to keep rail viable for that future.

In general, rail is a better proposition for longer haul trips, or with materials that are too large or too dangerous to be on the nation’s highways. McClellan said rail struggles compared to trucking in the area about 250 miles east and west of the Mississippi River. This is because a nearby transfer point means two trips: one short haul to the transfer point, and a theoretical longer haul to the destination. By removing a transfer from one railroad to another, he said, shippers might consider rail over trucks when shipping across the greater Midwest.

“I will say that we are doing this to grow rail business, not to shrink it,” McClellan said. “You’re going to do it by improving your service and improving the competitiveness of rail.”

A ruling to come

The Surface Transportation Board will continue to hear comments from other federal agencies on the merger throughout the winter, with more hearings planned for the spring.

While the board is independent and its members sworn in by the Senate, politics has played a role in this transaction. Three of the five-member board are Republicans and were sworn in by President Donald Trump; a fourth seat is held by a Democrat, and there is one vacancy created by the firing of Robert Primus. He was the only member to vote against the 2023 merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern.

William C. Vantuono, editor-in-chief of Railway Age , said this merger attempt is motivated by investors who saw an opportunity following the reelection of Trump.

“I think the investment community, [the] Wall Street community, got excited because: Oh, you know maybe there’s going to be some regulations scuttled,’” Vantuono said. “And this big transcontinental merger was announced last year.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Union Pacific locomotives line the tracks on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at Bailey Yard in North Platte, Nebraska. The railroad began mainline operations through the city in 1867, following the arrival of its first train the year before.

In October 2025, just months after the announcement of the merger in July, Union Pacific donated $2.5 million for the construction of the White House ballroom. Vena, the CEO, publicly denied that the gift was meant to persuade Trump to back the merger. Still, Vena’s messaging has also garnered bipartisan attention from Congress, with Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Roger Marshall asking the board to scrutinize the plan.

Vantuono is confident the Surface Transportation Board will follow existing precedent and won’t bend to political pressure. Both Vantuono and Granatelli said that the ruling will likely be decided on the extent a merger would affect competition in the market.

“I know most of the Surface Transportation Board members personally,” Vantuono said. “They are the most ethical people you’d ever come across.”

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The Midwest Newsroom is an enterprise journalism collaboration that includes Iowa Public Radio, KCUR, Nebraska Public Media, St. Louis Public Radio and NPR. There are many ways you can contact us with story ideas and leads, and you can find that information here. The Midwest Newsroom is a partner of The Trust Project. We invite you to review our ethics and practices here.

METHODOLOGY

Reporter Daniel Wheaton interviewed union members, shipping experts and economists to fully understand the economic impacts of the proposed merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern. He reviewed statements from the rail companies and the coalition against the merger to understand the nuances of the conflict.

REFERENCES

ACC Rail Merger Policy: Competition and Service Reliability (American Chemistry Council | 2026)

After the East Palestine train derailment, are railroads any safer? (NPR | Aug. 3, 2023)

Bringing Together Two Railroads to Power America's Economy (Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern | 2026)

Consumers Deserve a Debate Based on Facts (Union Pacific | October 2026)

Enhanced Competition: What Do Those Two Words Actually Mean? (LinkedIn | Nov. 10, 2026)

Stop The Rail Merger Coalition (Stop The Rail Merger Coalition | 2026)

Rail Merger Would Be Costly for Farmers (Farm Bureau | 2026)

TYPE OF STORY

News — Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

