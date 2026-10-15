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Up To Date

KC Soundcheck: Kansas City musician Bobby Watson mentors a new generation of jazz artists

By Zach Wilson,
Steve KraskeElizabeth Ruiz
Published October 15, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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A man sits inside a radio studio playing a saxophone in front of a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Bobby Watson demonstrates how he transitions from making a musical mistake while playing his saxophone on KCUR's Up To Date on May 14, 2024.

Kansas City jazz legend Bobby Watson wants to ensure the city’s jazz history and traditions don’t fade with age. The saxophonists and composer’s latest album, “Continuum” is a testimonial about passing knowledge to younger artists.

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

Continuum” is the 38th album by Kansas City jazz composer, saxophonist and educator Bobby Watson.

You may already recognize Watson's compositions from listening to KCUR's Up To Date — from the show's theme music.

The new album title refers to the importance of mentoring a new generation of musicians, continuing to pass on longstanding traditions and giving young artists a lesson in “savoir faire.”

“That's what happened to me,” Watson told KCUR’s Up To Date. “We were brought in and learned the ropes, and you know, hold the standard.”

The new album features a younger generation of artists: Jordan Williams, Kysen Ellis, and Wallace Roney Jr., son of the late Geri Allen and late Wallace Roney.

Watson said there are challenges to teaching young artists with raw talent.

“The biggest thing we have to teach the young people is how to pace themselves,” Watson said.

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Up To Date PodcastKC SoundcheckjazzBobby WatsonMusic
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
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Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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