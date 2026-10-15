KC Soundcheck: Kansas City musician Bobby Watson mentors a new generation of jazz artists

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

“ Continuum ” is the 38th album by Kansas City jazz composer, saxophonist and educator Bobby Watson .

You may already recognize Watson's compositions from listening to KCUR's Up To Date — from the show's theme music.

The new album title refers to the importance of mentoring a new generation of musicians, continuing to pass on longstanding traditions and giving young artists a lesson in “savoir faire.”

“That's what happened to me,” Watson told KCUR’s Up To Date. “We were brought in and learned the ropes, and you know, hold the standard.”

The new album features a younger generation of artists: Jordan Williams , Kysen Ellis , and Wallace Roney Jr. , son of the late Geri Allen and late Wallace Roney .

Watson said there are challenges to teaching young artists with raw talent.

“The biggest thing we have to teach the young people is how to pace themselves,” Watson said.

