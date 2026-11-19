More people will now have access to free bus fares in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority brought back bus fares across the metro in June after six years of free rides . The United Way of Greater Kansas City is partnering with the city and the KCATA to roll out the second phase of the city’s “functionally free” fare model , which allows many low-income residents and people who get aid from social service agencies to continue to ride for free.

The United Way has already passed out thousands of 24-hour bus passes and enrolled many into its reduced fare program since June. Now, the nonprofit is giving out even more passes.

Kera Mashek, senior director of communications for United Way, said the partnership allows the nonprofit to connect with other agencies to help people access free and reduced-fare passes.

“Transportation is a major driver of people's livelihoods in our community,” Mashek said. “Accessing employment, childcare, healthcare, education, social services, and so we don't want anything to stand in the way of people continuing to access those needed community services.”

Chase Castor / Kansas City Beacon Since the KCATA brought back fares in June, United Way has passed out 18,000 24-hour fare passes and enrolled 1,800 people into the reduced-fare program.

Click on these links to find out more about the free and reduced-fare system.



Kansas City was the first major city in the country to eliminate bus fares in 2020. Free rides attracted new people to the system and increased ridership to 12 million. But the KCATA and the city struggled over who should pay for zero-fare service, and drivers argued that the policy led to increased harassment .

Eventually, COVID funds that were used to subsidize free fares ran out, and zero-fare service ended during budget disputes between the city council and KCATA last year.

The KCATA approved a $2 fare model in January. A plan for free fares wasn’t announced until months later, which left many riders and providers at nonprofits in the dark about what to do when fares returned.

Beginning June 1, when fares came back, United Way began offering 24-hour bus passes to nonprofits to hand out to their clients. The passes were available on a first-come, first served basis.

United Way originally planned to hand out 20,000 of those passes in the first six months of the program, but issues with getting physical cards delayed the implementation. So far, the nonprofit has given out 18,000 day passes. In total, United Way will be able to hand out up to 40,000 24-hour passes by June 2027.

Three-month, 12-month and new 30-day passes will now be available through the United Way, which is offering them in coordination with Kansas City and the KCATA.

Kansas City, Missouri, is subsidizing the functionally free fare program. Because of that, 12-month fare passes are only available for Kansas City, Missouri, residents. People who live in Wyandotte or Johnson counties in Kansas or Cass, Clay and Jackson (outside of Kansas City) counties in Missouri can still apply for reduced fare and are eligible to receive the other free fare passes.

The bus agency also offers a reduced fare of 50% through United Way. Mashek said about 1,800 people are currently enrolled in that program, all of whom will be eligible for new yearlong passes. There is no limit to the number of people who can be enrolled in the reduced-fare program, as long as they qualify.

“These bus passes provide such independence to people in our community to get to the places and to the people that they need to see and where they need to go to keep our entire engine of our community running,” Mashek said.

Vaughn Wheat / The Beacon The United Way is preparing to give out more than 37,000 fare passes over the next six months. That's in addition to the 18,000 the nonprofit has already given out.

How can I get free fares?

Go to the United Way or the KCATA websites to see which nonprofit partners are providing passes.

or the websites to see which nonprofit partners are providing passes. Apply online through the United Way website or the RideKC Go app . Those who cannot apply online can call 816-472-4289 (press option 3) to receive help with their application.

website or the . Those who cannot apply online can call 816-472-4289 (press option 3) to receive help with their application. Everyone who is currently enrolled in a reduced-fare program will now be invited to apply for a digital 12-month free fare pass that can be renewed annually.

Who is eligible for free fares?

There is no application for the 24-hour, 30-day or 90-day pass cards. Residents can receive them at nonprofit partner agencies. Physical passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

24-hour passes can be handed out at the discretion of participating nonprofits. They’re meant for people who have a one-time need and are given directly to clients by agency staff.

30-day passes are given to clients by a nonprofit and are meant as a stopgap measure for people who need transitional support. The United Way plans to hand out about 5,300 of these passes per year.

90-day passes are meant for people who are part of workforce and economic mobility programs. The United Way plans to hand out about 5,000 of these passes per year.

12-month passes are reserved for Kansas City, Missouri, residents 18 or older who receive government assistance like Medicaid, disability or public housing, or whose income is at 150% of the federal poverty level. The United Way plans to hand out about 5,000 of these passes per year.

How can I get reduced fare?

Download the RideKC Go app and create an account.

and create an account. Apply through the United Way’s website.

Those who cannot apply online can call 816-472-4289 (press option 3).

Who is eligible for reduced fare?