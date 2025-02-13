UMKC achieves top research university honor, as it hopes to attract more funding and students

The University of Missouri-Kansas City announced today it received a Carnegie Research 1, or R1, designation. That’s the top tier a college can earn in that category and opens it up to more funding opportunities.

A school must spend at least $50 million on research and development and award at least 70 research doctorates in a single year to qualify as R1. Last year, UMKC spent $55 million and awarded 134 doctorates.

Chancellor Mauli Agrawal said the designation cemented the school as a top research university.

“With UMKC and Kansas City working together, UMKC is becoming widely recognized for its excellence,” Agrawal said. “This puts us in the top tier of research universities nationwide.”

The certification comes five years ahead of UMKC’s goal to achieve R1 by 2030. The university hopes it will help attract more students and faculty, increase its competitiveness for funding and boost its national reputation.

UMKC joins four other schools in Missouri — the University of Missouri, Missouri University of Science and Technology, St. Louis University and Washington University in St. Louis — in achieving the R1 designation. Kansas State University and the University of Kansas are also R1 schools.

“UMKC's achievement of R1 status draws national attention to the groundbreaking work taking place in Kansas City,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “This accolade strengthens UMKC and Kansas City's reputation as an educational leader and a driver of innovation, showcasing the dedication and impact of its faculty, researchers and students.”

The university has published research in nearly every field, including medicine, engineering and the arts.

KCUR is licensed to the University of Missouri Board of Curators and is an editorially independent community service of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.