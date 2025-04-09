Kansas City-area school districts all won their bond votes this election. See the full results

The votes are in for Kansas City-area school board elections and bond issues.

On April 8, voters in four local school districts approved $1 billion in school bonds meant to address school building needs.

Bond issues allow school districts to borrow money, which is then repaid with property tax dollars. They’re a common way to fund construction projects and pay for deferred maintenance.

The Kansas City Public Schools bond vote was particularly notable because the last time the district passed a bond was in 1967, leaving the district behind on new construction and building repairs compared to some of its neighbors. Voters overwhelmingly approved a $474 million bond issue, including $50 million for charter schools, which it said would raise property taxes.

Five districts in the Kansas City area also held school board elections, some with half a dozen candidates or more competing for just two open seats.

Here’s who won, according to preliminary results from Kansas City, Jackson County, Platte County, Clay County and Cass County.

Kansas City Public Schools election results

Bond

With about 85% in favor and 15% opposed, the KCPS bond succeeded. The district needed approval from at least 4/7 of voters, or a bit more than 57%, for the bond to pass.

The favorable vote is a major milestone for a district that has at times lost the public’s confidence and last passed a bond in 1967.

It allows a complex building plan involving new schools, major repairs and the reopening of Southwest High School. Nine charter schools that signed agreements with KCPS will also be able to complete projects.

Ahead of the vote, KCPS said a $474 million bond would mean someone with a home valued at $200,000 would pay an additional $231.80 per year in property taxes.

School board

Kansas City Public Schools holds separate contests for at-large candidates and each of its subdistricts. This year, one at-large seat and Subdistricts 1, 3 and 5 were up for election. Board members serve four-year terms.

The winning candidates were:

Tanesha Ford (at-large)

Rita Cortes (Subdistrict 1)

Tricia McGhee (Subdistrict 3)

Brittany Foley (Subdistrict 5)

Two incumbent candidates — Ford and current board president Cortes — held on to the at-large and Subdistrict 1 seats, respectively.

Savannah Hawley-Bates / KCUR 89.3 A sign outside of the Foreign Language Academy encourages people to vote in support of the bond for the Kansas City Public School District on April 8, 2025

Lee’s Summit election results

Bond

Lee’s Summit voters approved a $225 million bond by a vote of about 75% in favor to 25% opposed. A bond requires approval from 4/7 of voters, or a bit more than 57%, to pass during an April election.

Ahead of the vote, the district had said whether the bond failed or succeeded wouldn’t affect the tax rate for at least a decade. It shared a plan that included replacing Hazel Grove and Greenwood elementary schools, doing major work at a yet-to-be-determined elementary school, expanding Pleasant Lea Middle School and upgrading some high school athletic fields.

School board

The winning candidates were:

Michelle Dawson

Nicky Nickens

Ahead of the election, conservative groups tended to endorse incumbent board president Jennifer Foley and challenger Leon Weatherby, while groups focused on equity supported Nicky Nickens and Michelle Dawson.

Nickens and Dawson also garnered support from the district’s teachers union and the Lee’s Summit Democrats.

Vaughn Wheat / The Beacon Greenwood Elementary School in the Lee's Summit R-7 School District was originally built in 1910.

North Kansas City election results

Bond

North Kansas City Schools voters approved a $175 million bond by a vote of about 80% in favor to 19% opposed. A bond requires approval from 4/7 of voters, or a bit more than 57%, to pass during an April election. The district said the bond wouldn’t affect the tax rate.

The district laid out a plan for the bond that particularly targeted performing arts spaces in two high schools and improving middle schools, such as by adding competition gyms.

School board

The winning candidates are:



Aryn Peters

Daniel Wartick

Wartick is a retired public school administrator. He previously served on the board and was endorsed by the district’s teachers’ union.

Peters, a client engagement manager for TruHome Solutions, graduated from North Kansas City Schools and has three children in the district. She has teaching experience.

Park Hill election results

Vaughn Wheat / The Beacon The Park Hill School District could take the first steps toward replacing Park Hill High School after the passage of a bond on April 8, 2025.

Tax levy increase

Park Hill voters approved a tax levy increase by a vote of 67% in favor to 33%. The measure, called Proposition G, needed a simple majority to pass.

The goal of the ballot measure was to increase teacher and staff salaries and benefits to make the district more competitive with its neighbors.

Bond

Park Hill voters approved a $128 million bond issue by a vote of about 62% in favor to 38% against. The bond, labeled as Proposition O, required approval from 4/7 of voters, or a bit more than 57%, to pass during an April election.

The district said the bond, which will raise taxes, is needed to replace and renovate some of its aging buildings. The bond plan included the first phase of replacing Park Hill High School, additions to several elementary schools and security improvements throughout the district.

Raytown election results

School board

The winning candidates are:

Jordan Jamerson

Edna Adelusola

Jamerson is a paid-media manager for adMixt, a marketing agency. He previously taught math at Raytown High School and wants to improve curriculum alignment and long term planning.

Adelusola is a senior manager of admissions at Great Jobs KC. She wants to strengthen ties between schools, area businesses and the community.

Hickman Mills election results

School board

The winning candidates were:

Clifford Ragan III

Vanessa Claborn

Ragan is a customer service representative and security officer. He wants to improve the district’s relationship with the community.

Vanessa Claborn is a longtime district resident and has served as a volunteer teachers aide. She wants to promote family values, safe communities and transparent spending.

