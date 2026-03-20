Kansas bans students from using cellphones during the school day, starting this fall

Starting this fall, Kansas will join at least 20 other states that ban student cellphones in K-12 classrooms statewide.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday signed into law a bipartisan bill that requires students to store their cellphones in a secure, inaccessible location until dismissal.

Kelly says the new law will support students' wellbeing and the strength of schools in Kansas.

"COVID set our kids back in Kansas and across the country," she said. And while performance is steadily climbing back up, we need to realize that our children return to the classroom in a different world dominated by artificial intelligence, dangerous algorithms and unhealthy social pressures."

"It's extremely concerning, and in the classroom specifically, it's getting in the way of learning."

The ban applies to both public schools and accredited private schools. School districts will have to develop their own policies for enforcing the ban and storing student phones.

Supporters say cellphones create a distraction in the classroom and harm students' ability to connect with their teachers and peers.

But critics say cellphone policies should be left up to school boards, not state lawmakers.

"This bill addresses an issue that should be addressed, but not by us," said Democratic state Rep. Jerry Stogsdill. "It should be addressed by the Kansas State Board of Education and our local school boards."

Many school districts in Kansas already have some form of cellphone restrictions on the books.

Some districts have expressed some concerns about the mechanics of enforcing the ban, like how much time teachers will have to spend policing cellphones.

The new law also does not provide funding for school districts to buy storage for phones.

One option for storing phones is a fabric pouch that can be opened only with a special device. At about $30 per pouch, the Kansas Division of the Budget estimates it would cost about $13.4 million total to provide one for each student in the state.

The new law does, however, protect districts from liability if a phone is lost or damaged while in their possession.

Supporters of the new law say it will protect students' privacy and mental health, while helping keep them from becoming addicted to social media.

Kansas parent and former teacher Emily Brownlee spoke at a hearing when lawmakers first proposed the ban.

"Our children exist in a world where they are incredibly vulnerable to predation, addiction, depression, anxiety and suicidality — all of which are promoted and glorified on social media," she said.

"I understand how we were lured as a society by these dopamine-inducing platforms, but all that has been left in the dust is a serious youth mental health crisis."

The new law requires districts to let students use a school-owned phone or other device to contact their parents. Districts could only let a student use their cellphone as a "last resort" if they determine there is no other "reasonable alternative available for such student."

Students will be allowed to keep their phones in their cars. They can also use their phones during travel time to and from learning experiences not on school premises, like college credit courses.

The new law outlines an exemption for students who may need a phone or other device for medical reasons or as part of an individualized education plan (IEP). A student may need a device for their hearing aids or to monitor their blood sugar, for example.

The ban is part of a recent push to reconsider the effects of screens on the learning environment and the developing minds of children. It has been a top focus for leaders from both parties in Topeka this session.

A separate provision in the new law prohibits school employees from communicating with students on social media platforms.

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