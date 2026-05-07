Hackers hit University of Missouri system and 9,000 other Canvas schools

University of Missouri system users who logged on to the Canvas educational data management system Thursday afternoon were greeted with an ominous message saying the platform had been hacked.

The breach is attributed to a hacker group calling itself ShinyHunters, which has claimed responsibility for dozens of similar data thefts since 2019, including breaching Microsoft, AT&T, Louis Vuitton and other educational software, such as Power School.

The message appearing to UM system Canvas users attempted to extort the school into paying a ransom, though a specific dollar amount was not listed. The message gives Mizzou until May 12 to comply, saying that if the deadline is not met, the information of Canvas users will be distributed online.

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Mizzou is far from the only university to be affected. Canvas is believed to be used by more than 40% of all U.S. universities. News reports say schools such as Duke, Rutgers and the University of Pennsylvania are among those that have also had their Canvas sites hacked.

As of 3:40 p.m. Central Time, the message had changed to say Canvas was "undergoing scheduled maintenance."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CORRECTION: ShinyHunters had earlier been described as an LGBTQ group, though that information no longer appears on its Wikipedia page.

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