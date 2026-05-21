University of Missouri Curators plan 4% tuition increase for undergraduates on all campuses

The University of Missouri System Board of Curators is being asked to approve a 4% tuition increase for undergraduates beginning this fall on all four system campuses.

The board will meet Thursday to consider the recommendations for fall 2026 tuition and fees.

The average increase per semester for MU students would be $286.70, and the increase for students on other campuses would depend on inflationary pressures and the individual market.

For students attending the University of Missouri-St. Louis, it would be $315 per semester. It would be $247.50 at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and at the Missouri University of Science and Technology, it would be $287.

For resident students taking 15 hours, that breaks down to a $19.11 per credit hour increase at MU, $19.13 at Missouri S&T, $16.50 at UMKC and $21 at UMSL.

The increases compare to a range of 2%-to-4.5% increases at surrounding state and SEC public institutions, according to a presentation prepared for Thursday's meeting.

A 3% tuition increase for graduate students is recommended, ranging from $16 to $29 per credit hour depending on the campus and the program.

The cost for those earning professional degrees ranges from 0.8% to 4.75%, except for optometry, which remains unchanged. Dollar increases range from $8 to $87 per credit hour based on the degree cost and program market.

Tuition increases would also rise by 4% for undergraduate nonresidents on all four UM campuses and 3% for graduate nonresidents. Increases for graduate nonresidents range from $32 to $57 per credit hour, depending on university and program.

Fees are recommended to increase between $14 and $34 per semester across all universities. These fees support recreation centers, student health, unions and other services.

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