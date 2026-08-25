These Kansas City students went back to school in style. Here's why they chose their first-day fits

Some students at Central High School spent the summer studying up on the perfect first-day-of-class outfit, while others procrastinated until the night before. But all received an “A” when they returned to school on Monday.

Baggy “jorts” , ornate wallet chains and novelty backpacks are popular pieces this back-to-school season, but students tell us it’s not worth chasing trends.

Senior Dereon Blunt says the key to crafting the perfect look is to “just be yourself.”

“Just try to show yourself in your outfits,” Dereon said. “Express yourself through your outfits, and maybe you’ll come up with something cute.”

Here’s a look at how students — and a special guest — at Central High showed up for the first day of school — and what trends they’re expecting to see in the classroom. (You can hear more from the students’ “fit check” on KCUR's TikTok.)

Dereon Blunt

Zach Perez / KCUR 89.3 Dereon Blunt, a senior at Central High School, went with the "schoolgirl" trend for her back-to-school look, complete with a tie and mary janes.

Grade: 12

Outfit highlight: Shoes and tie

Trends: “Schoolgirl” looks. Designer pieces, baggy jeans and graphic tees

When it came to this back-to-school season, Dereon said she wanted to change up her look.

“I feel like every year I just do something basic so I saw some cute school girl looks and I thought it was cute so I really was just trying to put it together,” Dereon said.

At the last minute, she came up with a “schoolgirl” outfit including a tie, ruffled socks and mary-janes. Dareon said that look is very popular with girls right now, while she anticipates more boys will be trying out designer pieces, baggy jeans and graphic tees.

Azyia Chatmon

Jodi Fortino / KCUR 89.3 Azyia Chatmon, a sophomore at Central High, designed this year's back-to-school outfit around a new pair of bright yellow PUMA Speedcats styled with red ruffled socks.

Grade: 10

Outfit highlight: Everything. “Just me. Me personally”

Trends: Azyia doesn’t know, she’s just “going with the flow"

A sophomore at Central High, Azyia also made an appearance in last year’s KCUR fit-check .

She built this school year’s ensemble around a pair of bright yellow PUMA Speedcats, styling it with red ruffled socks, matching red, bunny-eared beanie and a pair of jorts featuring different road signs.

Azyia kept the highway-theme going with a wallet chain adorned with Hot Wheels cars.

“I thought it would just look cute with it and I want to be different. I want it to be kind of like streetwear instead of like everybody else,” Azyia said.

Arik Addison

KCUR 89.3 / Jodi Fortino Senior Arik Addison put a lot of thought into his back-to-school fit, which featured a black and white look and statement sneakers.

Grade: 12

Outfit highlight: Maison Mihara Yasuhiro sneakers

Trends: More designer pieces

A lot of consideration went into senior Arik's outfit. He attributes that to the fact that he can be a “little picky.”

“It took a lot of back and forth, drawing board a little bit.” Arik said. “But honestly, it just came together all in my head.”

Arik landed on a black and white look with sweater vest layered over a button-up and tie. He said the statement piece was a pair of sneakers from Maison Mihara Yasuhiro, a Japanese fashion house .

He expects more designer-driven pieces will be on trend for school fashion, but hopes to see more diverse styles.

“Just be you. Be comfortable. Show yourself,” Arik said.

Sa'Niyah Mullins

Jodi Fortino / KCUR 89.3 Sa'Niyah Mullins, a sophomore at Central High, matched her nails to her bedazzled jorts and wallet chain for her first day of class.

Grade: 10

Outfit highlight: Jewelry

Trends: Name-brand clothing

Sa'Niyah, a sophomore at Central High, said she went straight to her Shein cart to put together her pink-forward outfit for the first day of class.

Her look included a pair of bedazzled jorts and blinged-out wallet chain that she said pulled the whole look together. She also accessorized with matching nails and silver rings.

Zach Perez / KCUR 89.3 Sa'Niyah Mullins, a sophomore at Central High, color-coordinated her pink, blinged-out look for the first day of school.

Sa'Niyah thinks people should stay true to themselves when it comes to their style, but said she has some “do’s” and "don'ts” when it comes to school fashion.

“Ya’ll just got to look presentable,” Sa'Niyah said. “Don't come to school looking any type of way.”

Dr. Jennifer Collier

Zach Perez / KCUR 89.3 Dr. Jennifer Collier, superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools, keeps her first-day-of-school outfit simple — and blue — Central’s school color.

Grade: Superintendent

Outfit highlight: On-theme blue dress

Trends: Traditional “schoolgirl” look, baggy style for guys

While she’s not a student, Superintendent Jennifer Collier stopped by Central High to celebrate the first day of classes and share her look. She said her back-to-school look is simple, but she usually starts with the color blue — Central’s school color.

Collier predicts more students will go for a “schoolgirl” look, while guys will keep it baggy and comfortable — but she has some style advice for them all.

“Come to school really reflecting the best of who you are,” Collier said. “This year, our students are going to show up and show out, and so I think that their attire should match that.”