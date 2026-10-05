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What do you want to know about Missouri and Kansas elections? Text KCUR your questions!

KCUR | By Zach Perez
Published October 5, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
“What’s the Deal, KC?” A new series where we’ll check in with you to make sure we’re addressing what you’re curious or concerned about in KC.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR

Do you feel ready to vote this November? What races, candidates, amendments or other items are you most interested in? What information do you need to better understand your ballot? Text KCUR at 816-601-4777 to join the chat.

KCUR wants to help you better understand Kansas City and the big issues of the moment.

That’s why we’re starting a new series: “What's the deal, KC?”

Each week, KCUR will check in with you about what’s happening around the city, find out what information you need, and answer your pressing questions.

Up first: What’s the deal with… midterm elections?

Do you feel ready to vote this November? What races, candidates, amendments or other items are you most interested in? What information do you need to better understand your ballot?

You can share your questions with us by using our text line! Text us at 816-601-4777.

What's the deal, KC? Text KCUR your election questions.

KCUR is launching a new series to answer your most pressing questions about Kansas City's biggest issues. Up first: Are you feeling ready to vote in the midterms? What races or ballot questions do you need more info on? Text KCUR at 816-601-4777.

You can learn more about KCUR's text line here.
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government Text KCURMissouri elections 2026Kansas elections 2026Elections
Zach Perez
News is only useful when it addresses your questions and concerns. As KCUR's audience engagement strategist, I speak directly with diverse communities in our region to help our newsroom understand what matters to them. I ensure your interests and lives are properly represented by our coverage.

What should KCUR be talking about? Who should we be talking to? Let me know. You can email me at zjperez@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Perez
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