What do you want to know about Missouri and Kansas elections? Text KCUR your questions!

KCUR wants to help you better understand Kansas City and the big issues of the moment.

That’s why we’re starting a new series: “What's the deal, KC?”

Each week, KCUR will check in with you about what’s happening around the city, find out what information you need, and answer your pressing questions.

Up first: What’s the deal with… midterm elections?

Do you feel ready to vote this November? What races, candidates, amendments or other items are you most interested in? What information do you need to better understand your ballot?

You can share your questions with us by using our text line! Text us at 816-601-4777.

What's the deal, KC? Text KCUR your election questions. KCUR is launching a new series to answer your most pressing questions about Kansas City's biggest issues. Up first: Are you feeling ready to vote in the midterms? What races or ballot questions do you need more info on? Text KCUR at 816-601-4777. Text KCUR

You can learn more about KCUR's text line here.