© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City area superintendents see fewer staff vacancies as a new school year begins

By Steve Kraske,
Nora Crutcher-McGowanElizabeth Ruiz
Published August 13, 2026 at 4:07 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A large first grade class heads outdoors on May 7 at George Melcher Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri. The school has seen rapid enrollment growth this year.
Zach Bauman
/
The Beacon
A large first grade class heads outdoors at George Melcher Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.

Independence's superintendent said the district still needs to hire two elementary teachers, while Kansas City Public Schools has around 13 vacancies in "core content areas." Improving literacy and math comprehension remain top priorities.

When Dr. Jennifer Collier stepped into her role as interim superintendent for Kansas City Public Schools in 2022, improving child literacy rates was a top priority.

Since Collier became the permanent superintendent in 2023, the district has seen expansion of the LETRS program, which trains elementary educators to teach reading from a science-based approach that emphasizes phonics and phonemic awareness.

Collier said that while the program has grown, the district needs more support because the “literacy issue is a community issue” when many adults fall behind on literacy assessments.

“Sometimes some of them (parents) may have time to do it, some may not. Some of them may not even have the skills themselves to be able to teach their own children,” Collier told KCUR’s Up To Date.

In Independence, teachers arrived in their classrooms Thursday to begin preparing for the start of the school year, which will bring new leadership from Dr. Vickie Murillo, who began as superintendent in July.

Both Murillo and Collier said their districts have fewer teacher vacancies than previous years.

“We're looking for two more teachers, but that's not bad at all at this time of the year because as you know and Dr. Collier knows, the number of graduates coming out in education is shrinking right now. So we're all fishing, I say, in the same pond, competing for teachers that are graduating from the university,” Murillo said.

Tags
Up To Date Podcasteducationschool fundingproperty taxesKansas City Public SchoolsIndependence School Districtback to school
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Nora Crutcher-McGowan is the summer 2026 intern for Up To Date. She recently graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where she worked for mid-Missouri's NPR station, KBIA. She has experience telling stories for her community through long-form audio and digital formats, and she is particularly drawn to reporting on third spaces.
See stories by Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR