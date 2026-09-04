University of Missouri workers rally for higher wages as football season begins

University of Missouri workers rallied outside the school's Memorial Union building Thursday, calling for higher wages and changes to employee benefits as crowds gathered for the school's football season opener.

The rally came as fans arrived at the newly renovated north end zone of Memorial Stadium. The $250 million project officially opened Wednesday as Mizzou celebrated new investments across campus.

LIUNA Local 955, which represents service and maintenance workers at Mizzou and MU Health Care, is asking for a $19-an-hour minimum wage for university workers, along with cost-of-living raises and market adjustments.

The union is also seeking to reverse benefit cuts announced by MU Health Care earlier this year, which came alongside 74 layoffs and the elimination of another 75 open positions.

LIUNA Local 955 Deputy Business Manager Andrew Hutchinson said workers aren't opposed to the university's investments.

"The university is happy to spend on the front end, and we're just wanting them to take care of the people who keep it running," he said.

The rally also came as the school's Curators announced a fundraising campaign has raised $1.1 billion toward its $2 billion goal, with more than 70,000 donors.

Hutchinson said workers want some of that investment reflected in their pay and benefits.

"When they have billions for everything else, we're just asking that they do the right thing and fund the workers who show loyalty to them every day."

The union expects negotiations over wages and benefits to continue this month or next.



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