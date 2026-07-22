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Up To Date

A UMKC-led project just won funding to build a national supply chain for 'critical materials'

By Steve Kraske,
Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Published July 22, 2026 at 4:11 PM CDT
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A photo shows piles of plastic and other materials from shredded lithium-ion batteries.
Mark Lopez
/
Argonne National Laboratory
Plastics and other materials from shredded lithium-ion batteries lie in piles.

The National Science Foundation awarded the Critical Materials Crossroads Engine, based at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, up to $160 million in funding to rebuild the country's supply chain for things like medical devices and batteries. UMKC says the initiative could create around 10,000 jobs by 2036.

A team based at the University of Missouri-Kansas City has won a $160 million grant from the National Science Foundation to build an “critical materials ecosystem” in the U.S.

A coalition of 13 colleges and universities across Kansas and Missouri, with help from three other schools outside the region, are on a mission to create a domestic supply chain of materials for modern necessities like batteries, medical devices and aircraft engine parts. The goal is to reduce dependence on other countries, particularly China.

Tony Caruso, executive director of the Critical Materials Crossroads Engine, said the U.S. is “90% dependent on foreign sources” of critical materials, and “85% of that 90% comes from the People’s Republic of China.”

This reliance, Caruso says, is a national security problem.

“The gallium that goes into gallium nitride, that goes into the amplifiers that are used in this radio station to broadcast the signal, they (China) know that that's critical and important for defense missions, and they've restricted that,” Caruso told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Caruso wants Kansas City to “stand as a blueprint for the rest of the nation,” and he believes the region is well-suited for large-scale production because of its ties to mining and its river and rail capacity.

  • Tony Caruso, UMKC vice chancellor for strategic initiatives, founder of Critical Materials Crossroads Engine
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Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Nora Crutcher-McGowan
Nora Crutcher-McGowan is the summer 2026 intern for Up To Date. She recently graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where she worked for mid-Missouri's NPR station, KBIA. She has experience telling stories for her community through long-form audio and digital formats, and she is particularly drawn to reporting on third spaces.
See stories by Nora Crutcher-McGowan
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