All Jackson County voters will have a say in these county Legislature elections

Big changes are coming to the Jackson County Courthouse.

Nearly every elected official at the county level will turn over this year, including the county executive and at least seven out of nine members of the county’s Legislature.

Jackson County voters will cast their ballots on Nov. 3 for whom they want to lead the county. All ballots will include the race for county executive, three at-large positions and one in-district position.

This ballot guide covers those three at-large positions.

To read more about the county executive race, click here. A guide to the in-district races will be published in the coming days.

All county voters will have a say in the three at-large elections, but the candidates themselves must live in the at-large district they seek to represent. You can see a map of those districts here.

KCUR's total guide to the 2026 elections Want to know more about what's on your ballot in Missouri and Kansas Find news on the race for Congress, compare statewide candidates and learn how to register to vote.

The 1st At-Large District includes Independence and the northeastern parts of the county. The 2nd At-Large District includes most of Kansas City north of 77th Street. And the 3rd At-Large District includes southern Jackson County, including Grandview and part of Lee’s Summit.

Incumbent Donna Peyton, a Democrat, is defending her seat in the 2nd At-Large District against Republican challenger Gresia Cabrera. In the 1st At-Large District, Democrat Carla Fields will face Republican Lance Pollard.

Susan B. Wilson is the only candidate running for the 3rd At-Large District. Wilson is a Democrat, and there is no Republican candidate.

The county Legislature is the primary governing body for Jackson County. It passes the yearly budget and votes on laws affecting the county government. The county is also responsible for assessing property values and collecting property taxes on behalf of school districts and other taxing jurisdictions.

The Beacon reached out to all four candidates in the two competitive at-large Legislature races, asking them to answer a three-part questionnaire. The questionnaires include biographical questions, five short-answer policy questions and five lightning-round, multiple-choice questions. Some responses have been edited for length or clarity.

Click on a link to jump to a section in the questionnaire:

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 The Jackson County Courthouse

At-Large District 1

Lance Pollard, Republican: Pollard is a “tradesman turned business owner” who founded iPlumb KC “with $5,000 and a truck.”

He was previously elected in 2023 to the Grain Valley School Board and won reelection to that office in April 2026.

(The Jackson County charter prohibits county legislators from holding a second elected position. If elected to the Legislature, Pollard will forfeit his school board position.)

In 2021, Pollard traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend the rally before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building but says he left before the riot escalated.

Asked about it in 2023, he told Grain Valley News that he condemned the “stupidity” at the Capitol that day.

In this campaign, Pollard has made a point to say local-level issues and bodies like the county Legislature should exist beyond the stark partisanship that colors national politics.

You can learn more about Pollard’s campaign at his campaign website and his Facebook page.

What organization in Jackson County is doing community work you admire?

Veterans Community Project and Peace Partnership. They are making a real impact in people’s lives by providing critical mental health services and helping to address housing insecurity.

Carla Fields, Democrat: Fields is an attorney with the law firm Fields & Brown, which she said is the oldest minority-owned law firm in Missouri.

She represents the Hickman Mills C-1 School District as general counsel and served as president of the Jackson County Bar Association, the regional director for the National Bar Association and vice president of the National Association of Minority & Women Owned Law Firms.

She has served on the Mazuma Credit Union board of directors for nine years.

You can learn more about Fields’ campaign at her campaign website and her Facebook page.

What organization in Jackson County is doing community work you admire?

I have been a member of Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. for 25 years. I am extremely proud of the service that all the local chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha provide to Jackson County. I also admire the work of several organizations that support children, women and families like Newhouse, Hope House, Amethyst Place, Community LINC and Jackson County CASA.

At-Large District 2

Gresia Cabrera, Republican: Cabrera is a health insurance broker with 18 years of experience in healthcare leadership.

She previously ran for the Kansas City Council’s 4th District At-Large position but lost in the primary election to Crispin Rea and Justin Short.

You can learn more about Cabrera’s campaign at her campaign website.

What organization in Jackson County is doing community work you admire?

Hope City KC is addressing the homelessness problem in the area by rehabilitating drug addicts and teaching them living and job skills. This hits close to home since my neighborhood is suffering, homeless and residents alike, because so many other approaches have been unsuccessful.

Donna Peyton, Democrat: Peyton is the incumbent county legislator representing the 2nd At-Large District, a position she has held since 2023. She chairs the Budget Committee and founded the Housing & Homelessness Committee.

Before being elected to the Legislature in 2022, she was on the Raytown C-2 School District board.

You can learn more about Peyton’s campaign on Facebook and on Instagram.

Zach Bauman / The Beacon A view of the Kansas City skyline, taken from the World War I memorial.

What would you do to make property taxes more fair?

Pollard: Families, seniors and small businesses deserve transparent, predictable assessments grounded in facts — not inflated numbers that burden them. We’ve outsourced too much of the process and taxpayers lost confidence. I’ll bring core assessment functions back under Jackson County professionals, hold any outside vendor to measurable standards, give owners clearer information on how values are set and make the appeals process far more taxpayer-friendly. And I’ll fight to refund homeowners who were overcharged. Fair assessments are also an equity issue — the current system hits working families hardest.

Fields: Publish the valuation method: Show the comparable sales, inspection status and reason for increase. Fair appeals process: Justify the valuations and strengthen the independence of the Board of Equalization. Residents should know the specific documents needed to appeal. Clear communication: Send notices that explain values, percentage changes and the appeal process. Equity audits: Regularly test assessments by geography, demographics and property type to catch systematic errors. Accessible support: Offer in-person help, online tools and assistance for seniors, disabled residents and those without internet access. Independent review: Use outside experts to validate assessments before notices are issued.

Cabrera: We need greater relief for seniors; the freeze in the aftermath of the increase is not enough. I would like to reduce seniors’ taxes further. We must also impose real consequences for failing to follow proper procedures during assessments.

Peyton: Our role as legislators is important when it comes to oversight. I am committed to working to ensure the assessment process is fair and transparent. Our homeowners must be protected, and we must build public trust. Our appeals process must be strengthened to make it easier for homeowners, seniors and small businesses to utilize their right to appeal. We also must provide outreach so residents can better understand exemptions, deadlines and any special programs.

The 3/8-cent sales tax funding Truman Sports Complex will expire in 2031. When it expires, should the county ask voters to renew it, or let it expire?

Pollard: Any tax decision must respect the voters and the taxpayer. Before asking anyone to renew a tax, the county owes residents a transparent, line-by-line accounting of how existing dollars are spent. If voters choose to renew, revenue should go toward priorities that serve the whole county — modernizing basic services and infrastructure people rely on every day — with strict accountability for results. I won’t support open-ended spending; I’ll support treating every taxpayer dollar with the care it deserves.

Fields: Requesting any continuation of the tax will require thought and collaboration between community leaders and residents. The 3/8-cent sales tax could be divided up into smaller funds that support targeted projects or programs across the county, but the county must demonstrate a need to earn support from voters. If we let the 3/8-cent sales tax expire, there will likely be other sales taxes adopted or increased over the next few years, so we must think broadly about the countywide sales tax base and how high that sales tax can go before it is too much for residents. I would collaborate with constituents and listen to public input before asking voters to renew or replace the existing tax.

Cabrera: Let the tax expire. I would only renew the tax if the voters can identify a project that benefits them directly and has measurable outcomes. We need to stop treating residents like the default solution whenever the government wants more revenue. I would like to work on making some departments more self-sufficient. Every resident contributes from their hard-earned money; before asking for more taxes, we need to ensure we are maximizing what we already have.

Peyton: Only if fiscally responsible. While 2031 may seem far away, planning for the future of the Truman Sports Complex must begin now. I serve on the advisory committee established by interim County Executive Phil LeVota to work with the task force evaluating future options for the site. I do not support automatically renewing the current 3/8-cent sales tax. If, after careful planning and public engagement, a renewal is justified, it should have a clearly defined purpose and strong accountability. My priority is ensuring any decision is fiscally responsible and reflects the needs and priorities of Jackson County residents.

Visit KC The Truman Sports Complex opened in 1972-73 and both teams have a lease that expires in 2031 with the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.

What, if anything, should be done with Truman Sports Complex once the teams’ leases expire?

Pollard: Whatever happens with the complex, the standard is the same — protect taxpayers and put people ahead of politics. Decisions should be made transparently, with real community input across every part of Jackson County, and grounded in what delivers measurable value for residents rather than insider deals. I’ll bring the same practical, line-by-line discipline to this that I’d bring to the whole budget.

Fields: The future of the Truman Sports Complex presents an opportunity for Jackson County. We should seek input from residents and business owners about their vision for the site and study how other communities have successfully repurposed similar facilities. Hosting the World Cup demonstrated the complex’s potential to attract major events and economic activity. We should explore opportunities for businesses, entertainment and events that benefit the community while avoiding vacant facilities becoming a public safety concern or taxpayer liability. Any decision should be collaborative, transparent and focused on creating long-term value for Jackson County.

Cabrera: My priority would be a transparent public process to find the best use for the property. I would like to prioritize economic development and long-term financial benefit to taxpayers.

Peyton: The future of the Truman Sports Complex should be guided by thoughtful planning, community input and long-term economic benefit. As a member of the advisory committee working with the task force established by interim County Executive Phil LeVota, I believe we should evaluate all viable options before making decisions. Potential uses could include mixed-use development, housing, recreation, commercial space or other projects that create jobs, generate revenue and serve residents. Any redevelopment should maximize the property’s value, be fiscally responsible and reflect the priorities of Jackson County taxpayers.

How would you encourage a cooperative and collaborative tone among your colleagues in the legislature and with the executive?

Pollard: This seat isn’t about red or blue — it’s about the people of Jackson County. On day one I’ll work with the incoming county executive and every legislator, regardless of party, to refund overcharged taxpayers and modernize the basic services families pay for. I’ll keep every conversation focused on local problems and shared solutions instead of national politics. That’s how you rebuild trust — put people ahead of politics, listen to all communities, and get things done together.

Fields: One of the differentiators between my opponent and myself is my professional experience dealing with conflict. Through my legal practice, I help parties identify common ground, work through disagreements and reach practical solutions. I have built relationships throughout my career by listening, collaborating and engaging with people who may have different perspectives and priorities. My approach begins with communication and engagement early in the process. I believe many conflicts can be avoided by encouraging regular communication, identifying concerns early and focusing discussions on facts, outcomes and the needs of residents rather than personalities or politics.

Cabrera: It starts with respect, communication and finding out where we have shared goals. We don’t have to agree on everything, but we must remember who we are there to serve.

Peyton: Effective government is built on respectful relationships, open communication and a shared commitment to serving the public. I would continue fostering collaboration by listening to differing perspectives, treating colleagues and the executive with professionalism and respect. While we may not always agree, we can work together to find practical solutions that put the interests of Jackson County residents ahead of politics. Collaboration, transparency and accountability are essential to restoring public trust and delivering results.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota talks on KCUR's Up To Date on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.

If elected, what issues will you make your own?

Pollard: Refunding taxpayers who were overcharged, modernizing basic services so the government actually works for every community, and line-by-line budget accountability so taxpayer dollars are treated with care. I’ve also pledged to donate 100% of my legislative salary to local nonprofits with measurable impact — because service should mean action, not just talk. My north star is simple: a better Jackson County for all.

Fields: Restoring trust: Residents need a reason to believe that county government can work. I will show up and listen to ensure every corner of the county is represented. The Legislature must show it can work toward progress together. Property tax reform: Our assessment process must be fixed, ensuring that mistakes or procedural errors do not unfairly disadvantage homeowners or businesses who have chosen Jackson County as their home. This is a top priority. Modern and reliable infrastructure: The county should prioritize transportation so residents can connect to jobs and basic needs. Growth and investment must benefit all communities — including neighborhoods that have historically been overlooked.

Cabrera: I would make better customer service and optimize workflows. Residents should not have to navigate confusing processes or wait unnecessarily. Government should be designed around the people it serves, not around the bureaucracy that runs it.

Peyton: If reelected, I will continue to champion issues that strengthen Jackson County and improve residents’ quality of life. My priorities include restoring public trust through transparency and accountability, ensuring responsible fiscal stewardship, expanding housing opportunities and addressing homelessness, supporting seniors and vulnerable residents, strengthening public safety and investing in infrastructure and economic development. I will continue building partnerships that deliver practical, measurable results for the people of Jackson County.

Lightning-round questions

Candidates were asked for a yes-or-no position.

Would you vote to place a half-cent sales tax on the ballot to fund public bus services?

Pollard: Yes

Fields: Yes

Cabrera: No

Petyon: Yes

Do you support or oppose the county's plan to refund certain 2023 property taxes with tax credits, at the expense of school districts?

Pollard: Maybe

Fields: No response

Cabrera: Yes

Petyon: Maybe

How do you plan to vote on Jackson County's COMBAT tax renewal this November?

Pollard: Yes

Fields: Yes

Cabrera: Yes

Petyon: Yes

Do you support or oppose the use of public dollars (including potential property tax revenues in the form of tax abatement) for data center construction?

Pollard: No

Fields: No response

Cabrera: No

Petyon: No

How do you plan to vote on Amendment 6, which will make it more difficult for the state legislature to repeal voter-approved laws or to restrict the people's initiative petition powers?

Pollard: No response

Fields: Yes

Cabrera: Yes

Petyon: Yes

This story was first published by The Beacon, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.