The University of Missouri Board of Curators on Thursday unanimously approved a new bachelor's degree program in artificial intelligence at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, paving the way for what will be the first standalone undergraduate AI degree offered in Missouri.

The program is set to launch in the fall of 2027, pending approval from the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education.

The new 120-credit-hour degree will be offered in Missouri S&T's computer science department within the College of Engineering and Computing. Students will learn from a curriculum that combines computer science, mathematics, data science and ethics with specialized artificial intelligence coursework.

"Demand for AI-focused education has grown significantly as AI technologies become increasingly integrated into industries ranging from manufacturing and transportation to healthcare and financial services," David Borrok, vice provost and dean of the College of Engineering and Computing, said in a news release. "Our graduates will be prepared to understand and innovate within modern engineered systems that are increasingly using AI."

Students will study programming, algorithms, machine learning, data science, computer organization, databases and cybersecurity. Additional coursework will cover calculus, linear algebra, statistics and neuroscience. Leaders say the program will also teach students about responsible AI practices and the "societal effects of emerging technologies."

The number of standalone undergraduate AI degrees has grown in recent years, including one that started this fall at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale . Missouri S&T projects its program will enroll 110 students within five years of its launch.

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