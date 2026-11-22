At long last, the Country Club Plaza may soon start its massive $1.3 billion overhaul, more than two years since its Dallas-based owner made bold promises to reimagine the beloved but beleaguered shopping center with new retailers, new restaurants and more residents.

That’s because the Kansas City Council last week signed off on a tax increment financing plan worth as much as $210 million over 30 years to upgrade aging infrastructure around the Plaza. The road to approving those tax breaks signals a broader reckoning, or at least reconsideration, of how the city doles out certain incentives for big projects.

Though Plaza owner Gillon Property Group isn’t yet saying when to expect major construction — spokeswoman Caroline Gerson said she anticipates announcements in 2027 — the TIF vote was the last major city approval Gillon needed.

Vaughn Wheat / The Beacon The Giralda tower in the Country Club Plaza is 138 feet tall. Gillon Property Group will construct several buildings that will be taller.

After buying the Plaza out of financial default in June 2024, Gillon shared a vision for transforming the tired 103-year-old center into a dynamic destination. But since then, besides bolstered security and a handful of new tenants, the lack of more visible change has left district stakeholders questioning if the big makeover would come to fruition.

It’s possible Gillon could have gotten local tax breaks for the Plaza some time ago if its initial asks had been more modest. Instead, the new owners first came to the bargaining table seeking more lucrative city incentives, which lit a fire under some local officials to push back and secure a more favorable deal for taxpayers.

Vaughn Wheat / The Beacon Since purchasing the Plaza in 2024, new owner Gillon Property Group has promised to restore the landmark shopping district with more housing and better walkability.

The Plaza TIF plan was the latest in a series of similarly sweeping incentive packages for major projects that the City Council debated this year, and that some council members have voiced reluctance about.

The officials worried about redirecting taxes that city voters approved at the ballot box to be used for basic public services, such as public safety or earnings tax money. Approving the incentive packages means that instead, those tax dollars will go for decades toward developments like a “Plaza of the Northland” known as Pioneer Crossing, a downtown hotel and the new Royals stadium.

Courtesy / Country Club Plaza This rendering shows how a proposed rezoning of the Country Club Plaza would allow for taller buildings in the landmark shopping district.

"The question I would ask is not so much the quality of the project. … It’s more of how good or bad the deal is,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said during a June committee. “I think we get ourselves into a tough legislative space if we see it as either-or. Instead, I would ask, how tough is our negotiation?”

But so far, city officials have failed to agree on any consistent guardrails for handling tax breaks for arguably worthy projects going forward.

They’ll face such dilemmas again, and soon, for developments like the Kansas City Current’s CPKC stadium expansion, without a clear roadmap.

“The question I would ask is not so much the quality of the project. … It’s more of how good or bad the deal is,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said during a June committee. “I think we get ourselves into a tough legislative space if we see it as either-or. Instead, I would ask, how tough is our negotiation?”

But so far, city officials have failed to agree on any consistent guardrails for handling tax breaks for arguably worthy projects going forward.

They’ll face such dilemmas again, and soon, for developments like the Kansas City Current’s CPKC stadium expansion, without a clear roadmap.

This story was first published in The Beacon, a fellow member of the Kansas City Media Collective.

