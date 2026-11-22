The Kansas City Current has won the NWSL Championship.

The Current’s 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit on Saturday night at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. is their first league title in franchise history.

The first goal came in the 54th minute, when Vanessa DiBernardo scored off a corner kick. Fans in Kansas City at Current Landing erupted into cheers, then began to chant: "We want another one just like the other one. We want two."

The second goal by the Current's Debinha arrived in the 97th minute of stoppage time, managing a breakaway run down the field to outmaneuver the Spirit goalie by herself. Although the Spirit put up one goal soon after, the Current held them off until the final whistle.

The championship comes with a measure of revenge.

The team started last year’s playoff run as the NWSL Shield winners with the most points in league history, but they lost to No. 8-seed Gotham in the quarterfinals. And Kansas City’s previous championship appearance, in 2022, ended in a 0-2 loss to the Portland Thorns.

“I'm kind of at a loss for words," said Nate Morton, one of hundreds of fans who watched the game at Current Landing, despite intermittent rain. "We’re the soccer capital of the world. It hasn’t shown the last few years. Finally, finally, we bring home some hardware. It’s so wonderful, I love it."

The City of Kansas City, Missouri, announced a victory parade, rally and concert will take place Tuesday at the Berkeley Riverfront. Starting at.11 a.m., fans are invited to join the team along Current Way as they make their way to CPKC Stadium.

The championship is a feather in the cap for a relatively new franchise that’s been on the ascendancy in recent years.

Co-owners Angie Long, Chris Long, and Brittany Mahomes officially launched the expansion team in late 2020, with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joining the ownership group in 2023.

The Current set a new standard for league infrastructure when they opened the first purpose-built training facility for a professional women's team in 2022 and debuted CPKC Stadium in 2024 — the first stadium built specifically for a pro women's sports team.

Rebecca Billesbach of Lee's Summit said she's been a fan from the beginning and described the match as "epic."

"It's so great," she said. "Kansas City is such a sports community and to have women's sports also recognized and at this caliber — I'm so proud of the team, and I'm so proud to be from Kansas City."

Anna Neumann / KCUR A fan watches the NWSL Championship at Current Landing with a "Believe" sign, a reference to the popular TV show "Ted Lasso." The show highlighted CPKC Stadium in the opener of its most recent season.

The Current’s route to the championship was anything but direct.

At the end of a disappointing 2025 campaign, head coach and Sporting Director Vlatko Andonovsky transitioned away from coaching duties . A month later, the team hired Chris Armas as head coach but, in September, Andonovsky left Kansas City to join the struggling Chicago Stars franchise.

“Both parties determined that Andonovski’s requested transition from coaching into the Sporting Director role at the end of last season was not the right fit,” a KC Current release said .

At the time, team captain Lo'eau LaBonta and others publicly expressed disappointment with the situation.

“There are conversations that happen in the locker room that are not always in the media,” LaBonta told The Athletic . “The announcement with Vlatko, the finality of it, hurts for the players.”Results early in the 2026 season, including a streak of three road losses, served to highlight questions around Armas’ appointment — he had no prior experience coaching the women's professional game.

The Current also started the season conceding the most set-piece goals in the league and dealt with multiple injuries, including to prolific goal-scorer Temwa Chawinga.

But things appeared to congeal late in the season, and the Current finished the regular season with five straight wins and in fourth place on the league table.

In the NWSL playoffs' opening round, Kansas City bested Angel City FC, 1-0, in extra time.

A week later, forward Haley Hopkins scored in the final minutes to secure a 2-1 win over No. 1-seed Gotham FC, the day after a Federal Aviation Administration ground stop delayed their travel to Icahn Stadium . The win eliminated the tournament’s defending champions — the same team that knocked Kansas City out of contention last year.

Season ticket-holders Mallory and Jake Klenda, of Lenexa, Kansas, said the final was even more exciting because of the team's changing fortunes.

"It's insane," said Jake Klenda. "Especially after last year when we expected to be this far, and then at the beginning of this season expectations got a little lower. It's just awesome."