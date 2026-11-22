A new Kansas City, Kansas, location for the resurgent Lutfi’s Fried Fish is expected to offer Bryant Fletcher’s signature twist on the brand’s Comeback Sauce — adding a third location operated by the franchisee and his wife alongside original founder Lutfi Khalifah.

The decades-old restaurant brand once numbered more than a dozen spots — with fried fish and more — across Kansas City, almost all operated by franchisees. Then some of the buildings were demolished or sold (once to a competitor); others from the restaurant family closed during the pandemic.

Now Lutfi’s is on the rise again — even as its founder eases into retirement with more of a consulting role.

“I never thought to just have one location,” Khalifah said. “My brother told me if you have one location, you just have a job. Two locations you are a manager. Three locations you are making money.”

His longtime friends, Bryant and LaCheak Fletcher, first put in a Lutfi’s at 1242 W. Foxwood Drive in Raymore six years ago. In October they opened a to-go only operation at 6901 Prospect Ave., in a freestanding building that was once Jim’s Diner.

Fletcher’s smoked wings and pasta have become popular orders in Raymore. His wife, regional manager for an area corporation for two decades, also now handles administrative duties for their restaurants.

Next month they plan to open another at 719 N. Sixth St. in Kansas City, Kansas.

Lufti's Fried Fish A whiting fish sandwich from Lutfi’s Fried Fish.

Bryant Fletcher was a contractor at General Motors when he took Khalifah by the Raymore building, where he hoped to open a cigar bar, he recalled.

“I showed him the location, and he said, ‘Nay, this is the perfect place for a restaurant,’” Fletcher said. “I’m blessed. I’m meeting different people every day. I’m a believer in Jesus Christ and I love to serve people.”

Other local Lutfi’s locations continue to be led by Khalifah’s extended family.

His daughter, Khadijah Khalifah, owns and operates the restaurant at 3631 Prospect Ave., which opened in 2023.

His ex-wife, Tywanna Khalifah took over a decade-old location at 4201 S. Noland Road, Independence, in February. Her sister and brother-in-law were Lutfi’s first franchisees and own the location at 9120 E. Missouri 350 in Raytown.

Joyce Smith / Startland News Khadijah Khalifah, operator of the Lutfi’s Fried Fish restaurant at 3631 Prospect Ave.

Origins of the comeback

Khalifah comes from a long line of entrepreneurs — bakers, restaurateurs, shop owners and more.

He was just a teenager — the youngest of 20 siblings — when one of his brothers crafted a fish batter so good, he wanted to share it with his community.

Khalifah helped clean out a building at 43rd and Prospect so it could be remodeled for Fish Captain — a restaurant that later would be immortalized in his nephew Tech N9ne’s 2025 rap song of the same name. Meanwhile, Khalifah and his brother ran an extension cord to the curb for a tabletop fryer where they sauteed whiting for the Comeback Sandwich.

“My brother would yell at cars stopped at the stoplight, saying ‘Check this sandwich out. It is so good, it will make you want to come back,’” he recalled.

Khalifah ran orders to customers’ cars, and when the restaurant opened he moved to the kitchen.

After serving in the U.S. Navy, he got “caught up in the bright lights and fast money” during the crack epidemic, he lamented.

“I realized what I had done to my community,” Khalifah said. “I wanted to make up for what I did.”

He joined the Kansas City school district, working his way up to a leadership position in the custodial department, and started speaking to youth on how he turned his life around.

Inspiration blows in

Joyce Smith / Startland News A plate of green beans and wings from Lutfi’s Fried Fish at 3631 Prospect Ave.

One day, driving down Troost, Khalifah felt a sudden breeze pass through his car windows, which he interpreted as a message to pull over. A “for rent” sign was on the building across the street, which happened to be a former restaurant. The deposit was $500.

He rushed home a few blocks away, pulled down a bowl from atop the china cabinet where the family kept change. It was exactly $500, Khalifah said.

He pulled out his brother’s old recipes — keeping the fish batter road map, but tweaking the seasonings for red beans and rice, green beans, and greens. He also opted for a three-cheese blend for the mac and cheese.

Khalifah opened his first namesake Lutfi’s Fried Fish at 55th and Troost in 1996.

He considered calling it Sea Captain as a play on his brother’s former restaurant; Khalifah initially wanted anything but his name on the building.

But his wife and sister pushed for a Lutfi’s logo — it’s his middle name and the one he goes by (meaning kind).

An early special at the restaurant kept it full with a line down the block. It was so packed the fire department showed up to check on occupancy, he said.

The crew came again, about a year later, when a fire broke out in the kitchen. Khalifah, always slammed with customer orders in the kitchen, had let the insurance lapse, despite frequent reminders from his wife.

So he went back to work at the school district.

“Next time God spoke to me it was in a dream,” Khalifah said. “(In the dream) I was working in the back of a food truck.”

The next day, he said, he saw the exact truck from his dream for sale in a car lot behind LC’s Bar-B-Q.

It was just a month after his wife finally got her dream car, a Nissan Maxima.

“I had to tell her I traded her car for the truck. And that we owed them some more money,” Khalifah said. “That’s another thing I probably should have talked to her about.”

Joyce Smith / Startland News The Lutfi’s Fried Fish restaurant at 3631 Prospect Ave.

Fishing without a safety net

The vehicle was not yet outfitted as a food truck. So Khalifah and a brother spent three days trying to install plumbing. A licensed plumber was passing by, saw that their materials wouldn’t pass codes or survive the winter temperatures, ripped them out and started again from scratch.

With Khalifah’s wife forced to drive their hated station wagon, he took the food truck to his school district job, earning snickers from his coworkers.

“But then I started cooking and there was a line in front of the school district warehouse,” Khalifah said.

On his lunch break, he would roll it up to barber and beauty shops, fine tuning the operation with each order. Then he took it out for the weekend, pulling in $500.

“I went and told my wife I’m resigning the next day. I gave her notice this time. Well, a few hours notice this time,” he said with a chuckle.

She worried about health insurance for their family of seven.

“Just don’t let anybody get sick or hurt until I figure it out,” he recalled telling her.

His kids would help him set up the truck in the morning. Some neighbors demanded Khalifah fire it up when he returned home at night no matter how tired. Fish boxes, and buckets of grease took up precious space in the family’s home.

“The strain that put on my wife. We divorced,” Khalifah said. “Sometimes people can’t see the vision because of the forest. ‘Why take the hard way when you have a good job with insurance? Why settle for the grind of the food truck, the cold?’ Unless you are trying to be an entrepreneur.”

Joyce Smith / Startland News The menu for Lutfi’s Fried Fish at 6901 Prospect Ave.

Two of his nephews — Guroux Khalifah, owner of District Biskuits, and Kiraameen Khalifah, owner of District Fish & Pasta House — also helped out and later went on to open their own restaurants.

“They cut their teeth with me on that,” he said. “They would go door-to-door in bow ties. With walkie-talkies to relay customer orders to the truck, collect the money, and deliver the food.”

Hustle on the menu

Today, the menus of each Lutfi’s location can differ from restaurant to restaurant. But customers can always expect to find the Comeback Sandwich, as well as basa, catfish and whiting cooked three ways — fried, steamed or blackened.

And, as it says in fine print on one menu board, Lutfi’s is not just fried fish anymore.

Some locations feature smoked wings, burnt end sandwiches and burnt end mac and cheese bowls, and build-your-own pasta with such ingredients as chicken, shrimp, salmon or vegetables. A variety of desserts await diners.

Khalifah wishes he had hired someone or outsourced more of those duties back when he was running day-to-day operations.

“If that’s not your expertise, that will put you out of business,” he said. “You are building, wearing a lot of different hats. Encourage this employee, run to go get supplies. I’m hands-on. I’m a worker. I go, go. But you have to sit down and dot the i’s.”

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.